Is it too much to call DoorDashers, and really all delivery workers, the unsung heroes of modern society? Whether these industrious folks, trying to make an honest buck, are couriering our food in a car, atop a bike, on a scooter, or straddling an electric unicycle, they deserve our thanks. We often just get our food dropped off right at our door, without having to come face to face with these fellow people. We're spoiled.

Spoiled, unlike DoorDash drivers. At least when it comes to having to pick up food from some restaurants. A lot of our favorite places to eat take an at-best ambivalent, at-worst antagonistic approach to people working for DoorDash. So much so that some DoorDash drivers have just outright sworn off picking up orders from certain eateries.

Thankfully Reddit has given us a peek into the DoorDash driver-sphere, serving as a forum for gripes, complaints, and rants from this over-relied-upon sector of workers (although the DoorDash gig has worked out for at least one well-off retiree). They have let loose with their grievances, and we're here for it. We're presenting the 12 restaurants DoorDash drivers hate picking up from. Ready for the takeout tea?