The Fast Food Chicken Beyoncé Gets For Free (For Life)

Beyoncé is known for many different things, from her 35 Grammy Award wins to her impressive entrepreneurial prowess, but one thing that many have taken an interest in over the years is her taste in food. While Bey follows a mostly plant-based diet outside of rare and specific exceptions these days, she's a well-known foodie; having dined at establishments like the historic restaurant Mary Mack in Atlanta, Georgia and the iconic Houston Creole restaurant Pappadeaux in the past. However, once upon a time, a massive favorite of the Destiny's Child singer was none other than Popeyes, a restaurant from which she received a lifetime membership card during the early days of her career.

The legendary singer first revealed that she was in possession of the free Popeyes card in a discussion on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 2003 – a breakout year for Beyoncé as a solo recording artist. While she noted that she hadn't been eating the chain's food quite as much by the time of the interview, Beyoncé explained that her long-time love for Popeyes led to fans giving her the restaurant's food at shows. This ultimately prompted Popeyes to grant the singer free food for life, a deal that, despite being incredibly grateful for, Beyoncé never took advantage of due to her own personal shyness and embarrassment.