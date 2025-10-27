The Historic Georgia Restaurant That Has Served Both Beyoncé And The Dalai Lama

Pop quiz! What do Beyoncé, Hillary Clinton, and the Dalai Lama have in common? It may sound like the setup for a joke of questionable taste, but there's actually an answer: All three of them ate at Mary Mac's Tea Room in Atlanta, Georgia. They joined the likes of timeless legends like John Lewis, James Brown, and Jimmy Carter. Although it's called a tea room, you'll find that the fare offered at Mary Mac's is a good deal heartier than the fancy small bites you'd get at, say, New York's most expensive tea service. Mary Mac's is a restaurant, and a great one at that.

Why is it called a tea room, then? When it first opened in 1945, it was seen as unbecoming of a woman to run a restaurant, even as many women, including one Mary MacKenzie, sought to establish a degree of independence at the tail end of World War II. With that said, however, tea rooms were seen as an acceptable feminine vocation, so a number of tea rooms (or restaurants claiming to be tea rooms) sprouted up in Atlanta during the postwar days — although, alas, only Mary Mac's has stuck around today.

MacKenzie handed the restuarant over to an employee, Margaret Lupo, in 1962, who proceeded to help turn the restaurant into the institution it is today. Among other things, she desegregated the restaurant. Today, 80 years after its opening, Mary Mac's is still going strong, surviving the pandemic as well as a partial roof collapse in 2024.