The Georgia Dive Bar That Has One Former President's Face On Napkins All Over The Walls

If you gave us three guesses as to where a bar themed around Abraham Lincoln might be located, we'd probably go with Washington, D.C., Illinois, and Kentucky. We wouldn't have guessed it would be in Georgia, the Empire State of the South, and we certainly wouldn't have guessed that it would be in Savannah, a city that Lincoln never actually visited. And yet, there's Abe's on Lincoln, a Savannah bar decorated with countless napkin drawings of President Lincoln himself. Thanks to these drawings, its small size, and great ambiance, Abe's on Lincoln is a true dive bar.

To be clear, Lincoln had no history at all in Savannah, let alone with this specific bar. It got its name from its location on Lincoln Street, which is itself named after Benjamin Lincoln, a general during the Revolutionary War who was a key figure in the Siege of Savannah. But, the more famous Lincoln is there all the same. Many of the Lincoln doodles resemble his presidential portrait, but others get more creative. SpongeBob Lincoln? Why not? Lincoln riding a bike? Sounds reasonable. Zombie Abraham Lincoln? You know it had to happen eventually. In this spirit of collecting mementos, it's not unlike Keen's, the New York steakhouse which collects thousands of smoking pipes from its famous patrons — but you don't have to be famous to draw a picture of old Lincoln.