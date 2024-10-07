The Pirate's House Is The Georgia Restaurant With History To Match The Name

Savannah, Georgia is a city steeped in history by its centuries-old architecture, Spanish moss-covered trees, and vibrant white-sand beaches. Known for its unique blend of Southern hospitality and edgy history, the city is also home to America's only Prohibition Museum, where you can learn how alcohol prescriptions were obtained during the dry years. Ironically, it's now an open-container town, where you can sip your drink along streets where you once would've been arrested for sipping an innocent Long Island iced tea (that is, if they'd been invented earlier).

But beneath the quaint charm and beauty of Savannah lies a more shadowy past — one marked by 18th-century piracy. For history nerds and foodies alike, there's no better place to visit than The Pirate's House, a restaurant where you can indulge in a plate of shrimp and grits in a building that was once a notorious rendezvous for pirates and sailors from all over the world. With roots dating back as far as 1733, this iconic restaurant is more than just a place to grab a meal — it's a portal into the city's maritime past, where the line between legend and reality often blurs.