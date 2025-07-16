This Hotel Is Home To New York City's Most Expensive Tea Service

When you think of fancy tea service, your mind probably doesn't go to New York City. London, sure; everyone knows the Brits love their tea, even if most of the tea rooms you'll find in London are pretty touristy. But New York City? What, do they serve you high tea in one of those blue and white paper cups with the Greek lettering? Do they give you chopped cheese finger sandwiches? Is Fran Lebowitz there? But then again, as everyone knows, you can get just about anything in New York, and high-class tea is no exception. Just look at the Baccarat Hotel, which offers the most expensive tea service in New York City.

The Baccarat Hotel was opened in 2015 by a French company that specializes in luxury crystal products, which gives you a pretty good idea of what kind of experience you'll get when you sit down for tea. The Baccarat actually offers several different types of afternoon tea service. There's the Prince of Wales, an English tea service with plenty of savory accompaniments including coronation chicken and beef tartare; there's the Princess of Monaco, which is more focused on sweets including rose madeleines and chocolate mousse; there's the Le Petit Prince, a smaller tea service intended for children that features hot chocolate (presumably not any of these hot cocoa mixes, unless Baccarat's really trying to pull a fast one on us). But it's the King Louis XV tea that's the real show-stopper.