If you grew up a big fan of fast food, chances are you often dreamed of somehow getting to enjoy unlimited McDonald's for the rest of your life. While we'd rather not get into the semantics of whether eating that much fast food would be "healthy" or not, that dream is actually not as far-fetched as one may think, although it is incredibly difficult to achieve. C the lifetime McGold Card is a very real thing and to enjoy as much McDonald's as they could ever wish for, completely free of charge.

As of 2026, three celebrities are believed to still have active McDonald's gold cards. Andrew Hammon, a hockey player from Canada, in 2015, but it was framed as a decorative item, and . Hammon also received that were only .

Aside from Hammon, billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have both revealed that they possess the card in past interviews, although each card has different specifications. In the case of Buffett, the magic card has pretty limited use, as he can only use it at McDonald's locations in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, albeit it'll be active for the rest of his life. Meanwhile, Gates gets free food at any of the McDonald's locations across the United States and beyond in perpetuity, making his the strongest version of the card in existence.