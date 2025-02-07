We Tried And Ranked Every Wingstop Flavor

Antonio Swad was a waiter at a Dallas fine dining establishment in the '80s and noticed how people particularly flocked to its happy hour on Wednesdays, the only night they served chicken wings. After finding success with four successful pizza joints, Swad focused on a new concept focused on that memory of chicken wings, and opened up the very first Wingstop in 1994, in Garland, Texas.

Swad told the Biz Doc Podcast in 2023 that its early success was due to the unique flavor profiles he was slathering his wings with. He added, "Once they had that flavor in their mouth it haunted them, it called them back until they came the next time and the next time." Two years later, Wingstop began spreading its wings as a franchise, and today is killing it, with well over 2,000 locations in 11 global markets.

While wings are still the main reason people stop at Wingstop, the chain offers up a slew of proteins for munching, like boneless wings, tenders, and sandwiches. These items start with fried chicken goodness but are polished off with a variety of flavorful sauces and rubs. New flavors keep being introduced, with some finding a permanent spot on the menu. With so many to choose from, it's almost hard to make a decision on which to order. That's where The Takeout comes in, as we tasted every flavor available to decide once and for all which wing flavor will make you sing, and which ones perhaps need to be grounded.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.