We Tried And Ranked Every Wingstop Flavor
Antonio Swad was a waiter at a Dallas fine dining establishment in the '80s and noticed how people particularly flocked to its happy hour on Wednesdays, the only night they served chicken wings. After finding success with four successful pizza joints, Swad focused on a new concept focused on that memory of chicken wings, and opened up the very first Wingstop in 1994, in Garland, Texas.
Swad told the Biz Doc Podcast in 2023 that its early success was due to the unique flavor profiles he was slathering his wings with. He added, "Once they had that flavor in their mouth it haunted them, it called them back until they came the next time and the next time." Two years later, Wingstop began spreading its wings as a franchise, and today is killing it, with well over 2,000 locations in 11 global markets.
While wings are still the main reason people stop at Wingstop, the chain offers up a slew of proteins for munching, like boneless wings, tenders, and sandwiches. These items start with fried chicken goodness but are polished off with a variety of flavorful sauces and rubs. New flavors keep being introduced, with some finding a permanent spot on the menu. With so many to choose from, it's almost hard to make a decision on which to order. That's where The Takeout comes in, as we tasted every flavor available to decide once and for all which wing flavor will make you sing, and which ones perhaps need to be grounded.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
14. Hawaiian
As an adjective, "Hawaiian" can conjure up so many different positive vibes – a tropical paradise, endless sunshine, lush colors, and super sweet and juicy fruits. For Wingstop, it's a flavor that's been kicking around since the 1990s, and is described as "a sweet and tangy blend of island citrus balanced with rich Asian flavors."
First impressions are everything, and things didn't get off on the right foot. It had a coloring that reminded me of the muddy brown sauce that coats Katsy Curry. This flavor had an odor reminiscent of a pineapple glaze jam, which came off as being artificial. Tasting them didn't seem to improve the experience, as it too had an artifice to it. There are notes of pineapple, but mixed in with the sweetened barbecue sauce made for an odd combination that one of our taste testers noted the wings "tasted like they were coated in kids cough medicine." Perhaps some more R&D on the Hawaiian islands is in order, and I volunteer to head up this flavor expedition.
13. Louisiana Rub
For newbies perusing a Wingstop menu for the first time, it may be a bit confusing to figure out the differences between its Cajun and Louisiana Rub flavor options. Even after trying both, it was almost hard to remember exactly which one was which. After reviewing my notes, and re-examining my photos, the details started to re-emerge about this flavor that permanently joined the roster in 2011.
If you've ever had the pleasure of eating steamed Maryland blue crabs, you know they are generously doused in Old Bay seasoning. However, that spice usually hangs around the exoskeleton shell, and sparingly spicing up the inside meat. Wingstop's Louisiana Rub works a similar seasoned path, and even smells like Old Bay.
The problem with this super salty flavor begins with the sheer amount of spice included. It's too much to touch, and too much to absorb in the eating process. It also has a sneaky heat to it, which over time, will start to numb the mouth. Perhaps dentists can use these before oral surgery. I think the word "dry" is missing from this flavor name, as a fair warning that liquids are required to chase it. If you must try this flavor, the spices are toned down a bit in the chicken sandwich, where the bread acts as a helpful barrier.
12. Cajun
While Texas is a gigantic state filled with unique flavors, it doesn't mean it can't borrow ones from bordering states. Dallas-based Wingstop's Cajun flavor is another classic one that's been kicking around from the earlier days, where a special blend of seasoning dusts wings tossed in Original Hot sauce. There's a lot visually going on with these wings, with its vibrant orange-red coloring, covered in browned seasonings. In a strange way, its appearance reminded me of the eye-opening Gobi 65 cauliflower appetizer found at Indian restaurants. Cut a tender in half, to expose the stark white meat within, and the exterior color becomes even more lively looking, if that was humanly possible.
The Cajun flavor has an interesting taste that combines salty and sour. The more you keep eating it, the more the heat starts to kick in too. That's probably thanks to the Original Hot sauce that serves as the base to the Cajun seasonings. It's actually this lather than helps make it a more palpable version of the Louisiana Rub, but overall is just an OK option. This is another flavor where dipping it in ranch helps to balance its strong taste.
11. Spicy Korean Q
I personally had high hopes for the Spicy Korean Q flavor. First off, who doesn't love a good Korean BBQ and all the amazing side dipping sauces? Wingstop's recipe, which was first dropped in 2015, before staying on for good three years later, includes the likes of ginger, garlic, sriracha, and crushed red pepper.
Whatever protein it covered, it made it look like a variant of Szechuan Chicken, with a deep browned-orange glaze practically camouflaging the skin. While the chicken was served warm, it seemed like the sauce was even warmer, to the point it smelled burnt. As I gingerly picked up these sticky wings and took a first bite, the taste seemed to match its aroma. It not only had a burnt soy taste to them, but an unfriendly bitterness to it too. The only saving grace is the tinge of sweetness, which helps to make it a step better than the wings listed above.
10. Hot Honey Rub
Hot Honey is all the rage these days, and Wingstop introduced a rub version for a limited time back in 2022. It proved to be such a fan favorite that it was added to the permanent line-up two years later. Wingstop's Sr. Director of Culinary / R&D Wingstop Restaurants, Chef Larry Bellah told The Takeout what makes their version stand out from the others — "Unlike the sticky honey consistency that's expected, it's a dry rub that pairs the sweetness of honey perfectly with a kick from cayenne pepper and ancho chili."
When this one arrived, it gave off one of the stronger smells of any other flavor. From a distance, the wings, for the most part, looked like plain ones, but a closer examination displayed a sea of brown and orange sugar flakes coating the proteins. Those seasoned flakes on the outside skin brought a little heat to the table, and when the mouth penetrated the interior chicken, a small trickle of honey flavoring barely rang through. It was an unexpected flavor pairing, which I wished it was dripping with actual honey on the outside.
9. Atomic
Atomic is another long-running flavor in the Wingstop arsenal. Back in 1998, it was described on the chain's website as "Extremely Hot! When 'Hot' isn't hot enough for you, try these hopped-up versions of our original. Buckle up, Fool!" That sounds like both a warning and a dare, and when these wings were delivered to my table for tasting, the server cautiously suggested to nibble at them. I was almost scared to both touch or even take a bite of these wings that are labeled at Wingstop's highest level of heat – five.
The spiciness is present from the start, as just being in their presence exudes a wave of heat. You can already feel the sweat coming long before even tasting it. Leaning in for a whiff, it smelled like Tabasco sauce on fire. A first bite gave off an iota of sweetness before the hot sauce blew flames into my mouth .001 seconds later. If you can last longer on subsequent bites, a ring of sourness punches through. Amazingly enough, if you think ranch sauce will cool this flavor down, it actually brings out even more fire from Atomic. One of our taste testers simply said, "it hurts" after trying just one. This one is purely for those who dance around rings of fire, and for those who do, it will certainly hit the hot spot, and include all the headsweats one could ever dream of.
8. Plain
"Plain" doesn't sound like an actual flavor, but it is an actual flavor option at Wingstop, devoid of one. Obviously this spares an eater any additional caloric intake, as well a reduction of sugars, spices, and the ability to step away form a basket with (mostly) clean hands.
Without dry rub seasonings or sticky sauces, the chicken has a lot to prove on its own. Lucikly Wingstop's proteins are excellent as is, and the flavors are merely added bonuses. Tasting them without flavoring allows each protein's strengths to be greatly amplified. The bone-in wings have a nice baked crispness to the skin. The boneless and tenders contain an excellent crunch, proving they're just as good, if not better than what's going on at Raising Cane's and Chick-fil-A. The chicken sandwich is also a solid option, with the yum breading adding another layer of texture. The only thing missing is seasoning. That's a pretty obvious statement, but you can always order a flavor on the side if you need to spice things up or sweeten the deal.
7. Mild
With flavors like Original Hot and Atomic fanning flames in customers' mouths, there naturally has to be an alternative that turns down the noise, a bit. Sometimes simplicity goes a long way, and Wingstop's Mild flavor aims to do just that. By appearance, it has a reddish color, which looks a bit different when applied to each protein. They look plenty sauced, and despite its glistening attributes, it wasn't all that drippy or sticky.
Regardless of the protein, the Mild flavor has a uniform taste. No matter which one you order up Mild, it will give off old school vibes, like they are straight out of the 1980s. Back then, there were barely any flavors — and wings were wings. These Mild ones are perfect for those who don't need their wings all gussied up in sweetness or hotness, exotic flavors, or outlandish ones, and just want to play and eat it straight.
6. Hickory Smoke BBQ
Barbecue sauce always seems like such a secondary choice for people who love wings, as they often gravitate towards either hotter buffalo or more mild flavors. Wingstop added a Hickory Smoked BBQ flavor to its line-up back in 2004, and two decades later, it remains one of the better, yet underrated flavors on the roster. Like with the Hawaiian, this one too has a rather odd coating coloring. The sauce looks like a milk chocolaty molé that would be right at home in a Mexican restaurant.
Luckily, it has a welcoming super sweet barbecue smell, which tells the mind it's OK to get your hands dirty with this sloshy, albeit not too sticky, sauce. A bite instantly confirmed that it was a winner, although it seemed to be more sweet tasting than smoked. Beware though, the Hickory Smoked BBQ sauce was almost too much to handle when doused on the tenders and actually tasted best on good old bone-in wings.
5. Mango Habanero
Mango Habanero has only been around for little over a decade, first being introduced in 2013, and proving its worth quickly enough it was awarded a permanent stay at Wingstop a year later. By the name alone, you expect a pairing where sweet meets heat, and one hopes it works out neatly.
When they first appeared before my eyes, i was minorly put off by the unnatural orange hue they radiated. I was wondering if I had ordered a basket of orange chicken by mistake. All the proteins smelled like a sweetened buffalo sauce, which is nothing I have really come across before.
Looks and smells are one thing, but when it comes to food, taste is truly everything. When I finally tasted this one, all that judging was forgotten as I quickly warmed up to its wonderful flavor. It has a really nice blend, where the sweet mango flavor butts up against the very approachable spiciness of the habanero. Thumbs up.
4. Garlic Parmesan
Most Wingstop flavors are all about ramping up the spice and seasonings to run a mouth wild. Sometimes, wings don't require all the fuss and heat, and more simple flavors can be appreciated covering all kinds of breaded chicken. Wingstop's version of Garlic Parmesan has been a longtime standby flavor, and solid alternative for those looking for wings with zero heat.
This flavor is listed as a dry rub, where the two named ingredients are present in presentation, and smell. The proteins looked like they got an overnight dusting of parmesan snow, and a simple whiff brought out a warm sense of garlic. What really elevates this flavor, especially prevalent in the bone-in wings, is a buttery liquidity that helps prevent them from being actually dry. Some of the butter got left behind in the basket, and I found myself happily dipping the wings back into it for more. Taste-wise, the garlic parm makes for a great combo, but sometimes the flavoring got a little lost with the chicken and its skin. This is the one flavor I'd be happy to have it overly-drowning in.
3. Original Hot
Wingstop has been on a roll since it opened in 1994, and that's mainly thanks to its signature Original Hot flavor. Today, Wingstop describes it as "The first sauce we tossed. Full of heat and tang. It's called original for a reason." Well, if it isn't broke, you don't fix it, and nothing has wing-stopped the Original Hot flavor from remaining a best seller for the chain.
While one would think a glowing shade of orange would be more apt for the Atomic flavor, that honor instead is bestowed upon the Original Hot ones. The coloring suits the wings beautifully, and on the more refrained contours of the boneless and tenders' skin, it almost looked like bunched up piles of cheddar popcorn.
With a sort of sunny disposition, and essence of typical Buffalo wings, the taste of this flavor brought rays of happiness to the mouth. While it wasn't necessarily as spicy as its "Hot" name would indicate, that didn't stop it from being one of the best in this line-up.
2. Lemon Pepper
Lemon Pepper is not the most common of wing flavors, but it has been one common to Wingstop's menu for almost 30 years. As of 2024, it happens to be one of Wingstop's top selling flavors alongside Original Hot and Mango Habanero.
Wingstop's take on the flavor combines the two named title ingredients, with the former adding a bit of citrus fluidity to enliven the dryness of the cracked pepper flakes. The pepper is a dominant aspect, both visually and nasally, but once a bite is taken, the zesty lemon works a wonderful magic inside the mouth. This excellent flavor has a slightly pungent sourness to it and works so well on any protein it touches. There's a brightness to it that makes it somehow easier to eat, making you want to gobble up endless amounts of it. It's a unique one that truly stands out over the more hot, heavy, or savory Wingstop flavors.
1. Sweet Chili Glaze
Wingstop will never stop exploring, experimenting, and introducing new flavors. Chef Larry Bellah noted that hundreds are considered each year, before any are deemed worthy of reaching stores. The newbie Sweet Chili Glaze was not only inspired by the flavors of Southeast Asia, but it was actually co-crafted, refined, and tested with partners in Singapore and Thailand. Chef Larry noted its "the only Wingstop flavor that brings the bold taste of sweet chili, savory hoisin and spicy red chili sauce to life all topped with sesame seeds for an extra crunch."
With such a pedigree in its creation and a plethora of seasonings, this was either going to be a giant mess of flavors, or a perfect storm of tastes. The amazing news is that it was the latter. After three decades of dishing out both familiar and more exotic flavors, Wingstop has hit upon the perfect one to top any of its protein. It has a succulent sweetness to it, a luscious lather of barbecue, an excellent added textured crunch, and just enough heat to add a little spice to this affair. While they are rather sticky, one will not mind getting their hands a little dirty to chow down on them. It's currently only here for a limited time only, but it's only a matter of time before it becomes the most ordered permanent flavor on the menu.
Methodology
This taste test of the 14 Wingstop flavors included all that were available at nationwide locations, as of the writing of this article — February 2025. Myself and a group of seven others, ranging in age from 5 to 49 comprised the taste-testing group. We were supplied and served a variety of proteins for each and every flavor at a Manhattan location of Wingstop. We were presented with the flavors topping a variety of proteins including bone-in wings, boneless wings, tenders, chicken sandwiches, and in one case, seasoned french fries. Not every single protein was provided with each flavor, but in most cases, a bone-in and either boneless or tender was supplied for tasting.
The wings were taste-tested in the order they were served, and I had no say about the order. The flavors arrived one at a time, with a break in time between the next one being served up. It took almost 4 hours to complete this Herculean task.
The taste testing group was asked to take the following into consideration for ranking: taste, smell, appearance, messiness, appeal, uniqueness, and overall lovability. While I took note of the 7 eaters' opinions on the flavors, ultimately the ranking order was finalized and determined by me. I would personally like to thank Wingstop employee Jossuet, who made all these wings fly from the kitchen to our table, while also handling a very busy football Sunday of orders.