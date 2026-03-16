How A DoorDash Delivery Turned Into A $900k Retirement Fund For 78-Year-Old Driver

If you clicked on this story hoping for an inspiring tale of how one man managed to earn nearly a million dollars DoorDashing, dream on. The driver in question didn't come into his $900K fortune through hard work or a massive tip left by a customer who felt guilty over calling for delivery during bad weather, or was grateful that the driver didn't eat any of their food. Instead, he received his windfall due to the kindness of strangers.

What happened was this: 78-year-old Richard Pulley and his wife, Brenda, were working for DoorDash because it's tough to find employment of any kind once you're over a certain age. (That age being 58, according to a 2024 survey by TransAmerica Institute, although other evidence suggests the struggle may start in your 40s.) A customer saw him on her doorbell cam and realized that nobody would take on such a job in their late 70s if they didn't need the money, so they posted online to try and identify the man.

Once that was done, they contacted Pulley and verified that, no, DoorDashing isn't a fun hobby for him. So they started a GoFundMe so he'd actually have a retirement fund. The campaign has so far raised over $900,000 out of a $1.1 million goal, so it looks like the Pulleys, unlike many retirees, will get their happy(ish) ever after.