The Cheap And Delicious Trader Joe's Greek Snack You Shouldn't Overlook

Dolma means "stuffed" or "to stuff," and can refer to a wide range of filled and stuffed vegetable dishes popular across the Mediterranean, Middle East, and Central Asia. The Greek version is one of the most popular dolma variations, and typically consists of grape leaves filled with a seasoned rice (and, optionally, meat) mixture, carefully rolled up and folded into snacking-sized cylinders. According to the company's website, Trader Joe's dolmas are produced in Greece by the world's largest producer of dolmas. The vegan treats are made from vine leaves, hand-stuffed (with a mixture of rice, onions, mint, dill, and black pepper), rolled up, and packed in oil.

Fans praise TJ's dolmas for their convenient canned format, affordable price tag, and high-quality flavor and texture. One Reddit user wrote, "They are as good as dolmas I have had in a restaurant. Texture and flavor on point." Another noted that they taste nearly identical to their homemade version, except "I don't have to go all over town trying to find grape leaves and then spend half the day making them." Beyond snacking on them straight from the can, TJ's dolmas are excellent mixed into salad, served warm with pita and popular Trader Joe's dips such as tzatziki, hummus, and labneh, or as a side for any Greek or Mediterranean-inspired meal. If you're looking for more TJ's products to jazz up your snacking sessions, check out the best Trader Joe's snacks for spice lovers.