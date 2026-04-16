The Cheap And Delicious Trader Joe's Greek Snack You Shouldn't Overlook
Trader Joe's is a treasure trove of snacking hidden gems. The grocery store offers a wealth of delightful and underrated Trader Joe's snacks that make plain potato chips and granola bars pale in comparison. If you're looking to infuse a little Mediterranean flavor into your snacking routine, you can't miss TJ's dolmas. America's most trusted grocery chain's version of the classic rice-stuffed grape leaf treats comes in convenient (and easily overlooked) cans containing nine to 10 dolmas for just $3.99.
These flavor-packed Greek snacks have gained a loyal following among Trader Joe's shoppers over the years thanks to their cheap, convenient, and low-key addictive nature. In a thread on the subreddit r/traderjoes, many users said they stock up on multiple cans of this must-buy Trader Joe's staple on every visit to the grocery store. This might seem like a lot of dolmas, but they disappear quickly; more than a few shoppers admitted to regularly putting away an entire can (which supposedly contains three servings) in one snacking session.
What makes Trader Joe's dolmas so good?
Dolma means "stuffed" or "to stuff," and can refer to a wide range of filled and stuffed vegetable dishes popular across the Mediterranean, Middle East, and Central Asia. The Greek version is one of the most popular dolma variations, and typically consists of grape leaves filled with a seasoned rice (and, optionally, meat) mixture, carefully rolled up and folded into snacking-sized cylinders. According to the company's website, Trader Joe's dolmas are produced in Greece by the world's largest producer of dolmas. The vegan treats are made from vine leaves, hand-stuffed (with a mixture of rice, onions, mint, dill, and black pepper), rolled up, and packed in oil.
Fans praise TJ's dolmas for their convenient canned format, affordable price tag, and high-quality flavor and texture. One Reddit user wrote, "They are as good as dolmas I have had in a restaurant. Texture and flavor on point." Another noted that they taste nearly identical to their homemade version, except "I don't have to go all over town trying to find grape leaves and then spend half the day making them." Beyond snacking on them straight from the can, TJ's dolmas are excellent mixed into salad, served warm with pita and popular Trader Joe's dips such as tzatziki, hummus, and labneh, or as a side for any Greek or Mediterranean-inspired meal. If you're looking for more TJ's products to jazz up your snacking sessions, check out the best Trader Joe's snacks for spice lovers.