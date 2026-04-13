11 Ways To Spice Up Costco's Mac And Cheese, According To Shoppers
While there are indeed store-bought, boxed brands of mac and cheese that are worth a go, people have been known to share strong opinions about why baked mac and cheese is better. Basically, if you're not baking your mac and cheese, you're missing out. Luckily, Costco offers a pre-made mac and cheese, tucked nicely in a tray and just waiting to be picked up and made into a spectacular supper. While it's already known to be quite the creamy, cheesy crowd pleaser, some Costco shoppers have looked at that mac and cheese tray and decided they could take the dish a step further.
Evidence of this ingenuity is online for all to see, with Costco customers posting about how they've tweaked, topped, and absolutely transformed this comfort food into something truly spectacular. The best part about this kitchen sorcery is that elevating this particular mac and cheese can be quite an easy, near-effortless upgrade.
Thanks to the already rich foundation they're working with, Costco customers can reach for everything from add-ons that bring the crispy crunch folks crave, to flavorful spices that kick the taste into high gear. There are even a few mix-ins that add protein, making the meal more hearty and satisfying. So, if you're ready to up the ante with your own Costco mac and cheese tray, here are 11 ways shoppers recommend to make that tray sing.
1. Mustard and paprika
One of the most commonly recommended ways to make Costco's mac and cheese even more incredible relies on a dynamic duo of seasoning sprinkles. According to Costco shoppers, adding mustard and paprika can really add some pep to that mac's step. Since many describe the foundation of the dish as being quite mild, shaking on a dash or two of mustard or paprika (preferably both) brings a new layer of flavor — and dare we say, depth — to the dish.
Dry mustard powder is the most commonly suggested pick among Costco customers, but Dijon mustard makes a solid appearance, too. Both are ideal options thanks to their ability to bring a sharp touch that directly aligns with the cheddar in the dish. So instead of just tasting mustard, customers find that the cheese flavor itself is what intensifies. Just remember the rule of thumb: A little goes a long way (translation: sprinkle with care).
As for paprika? Customers love this pick, particularly pointing to smoked paprika as the go-to choice. According to them, it brings a subtle heat and an even earthy characteristic to the mac and cheese. This acts as a perfect balancing note to the overall creamy and rich nature of the tray. Some Costco shoppers even classified paprika as adding a wee bit of zingy-ness, while the faint smokiness it brings to the table really revolutionizes the taste.
2. Crushed Doritos or Cheetos
Ready for a more playful, fun, and even kid-friendly Costco mac and cheese upgrade? How about an idea that flips the script on our favorite snack chips? Costco shoppers are switching things up with everything from Doritos to Cheetos. They customize the tray of mac by crushing the chips up, then either sprinkling the bits over the top during the last stage of baking, or tossing them on to crown the final product just before serving.
Talk about taking two of America's favorite things and making a mouthwatering meal out of the pairing. Seems we really can have it all. Another clear advantage of this mac and cheese plot twist? According to Costco customers, the options for customization (and hence, never getting bored) are nearly endless, thanks to all the chips out there on the market today. Doritos alone has a wide range of picks, from Nacho Cheese to Cool Ranch, and even Spicy Sweet Chili, Salsa Verde, and many more.
Each option brings its own seasoning blend to the mix, which can completely shift the overall taste of the dish and send it deliciously catapulting in vastly different directions. Cheetos, on the other hand, offer a more straightforward cheesy punch, along with a distinct crunch that's the ideal contrast to the velvety, creamy pasta. In the end, it's about flavor infusions (the sky is the limit, based on your mood) and texture.
3. Garlic and onion powder
Another widely suggested solution for what some customers deem as too bland a base in Costco's mac and cheese focuses on adding garlic and onion powder. Since several shoppers mention that the original version in the soon-to-be-baked tray lacks depth, this combination is an easy way to address the concern without completely changing the tried-and-true comfort quality of America's favorite dish. Just by adding a single tablespoon-ish of each seasoning, Costco shoppers swear you'll take the flavor to the next level.
Garlic powder in particular is often pointed to as doing most of the work. It makes this formerly boring mac and cheese into a near-miracle, presenting a heck of a lot of good taste. Specifically, garlic powder ushers in some warmth and even a pungent quality to the dish, directly working with the richness of the cheese sauce to make the taste of these colliding flavors really stand out.
As for onion powder? That works alongside it all too, thanks to the infusion of a gentle, sweet quality to match (and tame) the garlicky kick. Together, these two seasonings contribute to a far more vibrant flavor profile. While the cheese assuredly stays the star (as it should be), the meal itself no longer feels dull or one-note.
4. Crumbled bacon
Adding crumbled bacon is another brilliant way to upgrade Costco's mac and cheese, and customers clearly agree, as this meaty tweak is among the most suggested. It makes sense, as bacon is known to bring both flavor and texture to practically anything it touches, proving its unflappable ability to take any simple dish and transform it into something super tasty and satisfying.
Several Costco shoppers specifically recommend using pre-cooked bacon crumbles, which they often pick up during the same Costco shopping trip as the mac and cheese itself. Two delicious birds, one stone. As for the process of bringing home this bacon (and making that mac and cheese shine)? Some Costco shoppers sprinkle the bacon over the top of the mac and cheese tray before baking, which allows it to warm and crisp up a bit more as the dish cooks. Others? They opt to mix their bacon in at the end, preferring instead to keep everything above board, if you will. This ensures the bits don't get mixed in, and rather act as the first layer one tastes when digging in.
Either way, the result is a win-win, presenting a noticeable (and delectable) difference in both taste and texture. The particular taste that bacon blesses the dish with? It's a salty, smoky quality that contrasts with the creamy cheese sauce perfectly. The texture it provides also produces a firmer, more substantial bite.
5. Lobster
For shoppers looking to take Costco's mac and cheese in an even more elevated direction, adding lobster is a popular customer suggestion that stood out in online research. While it might sound like a slightly fancy-pants leap, shoppers point out that it's actually a pretty darn practical addition to a dish that's known to be out-of-this-world expensive when ordered at restaurants (yes, we're talking about you, fine dining lobster mac and cheese).
These customers (self-professed lobster mac adorers) attest that by beginning with a prepared base and then incorporating your own lobster at home, what results is a delicious (and far more affordable) dupe that doesn't disappoint. The process is easy, too. It usually involves the addition of pre-cooked lobster meat, such as claws or tail pieces, which shoppers admit to sometimes pulling straight from the freezer. Once thawed and cut into preferred portions (suggestions lean toward bite-sized pieces), the lobster is then most often mixed right into the Costco mac and cheese tray concoction before heating.
An alternative option, of course, would be to toss the lobster shreds or bits right on top (toward the very end) to better protect its structure and texture. Either approach works, and the one you choose depends mainly on just how integrated you want all the flavors.
6. Old Bay seasoning
Shaking things up with Old Bay seasoning is another worthy recommendation for boosting the flavor of Costco's mac and cheese. This brand of seasoning is specifically known for its distinctive blend of spices that shoppers swoon over. While most often associated with spicing up seafood dishes, Costco shoppers point out that Old Bay is a sprinkle that also works surprisingly well to breathe some life into the store's mac and cheese tray.
As for the specifics of the seasoning itself, the ingredients list includes a mix of spices like salt, celery seed, paprika, mustard, and more. That's a winning combination, which, when paired with Costco mac and cheese, creates a multi-faceted flavor ranging everywhere from a tangy taste boost to a somewhat spicy, pleasurable punch of panache. The fact that it's only a single sprinkle that adds so much complexity only endears Costco shoppers to Old Bay more. After all, who wouldn't prefer purchasing one simple add-on versus opting for tweaks that would otherwise require multiple ingredients?
We would be remiss not to mention that there's also a cultural element tied to the popularity of Old Bay. In regions like the Chesapeake Bay area, Old Bay is used on a wide range of foods (some even joke that it goes on practically everything up in that neck of the woods). This built-in fanbase and nostalgic familiarity make Old Bay a go-to choice for adding flavor to Costco mac and cheese quickly and with zero fuss.
7. Rotisserie chicken
Among the top picks for what to add to make a mac and cheese dinner really sing is rotisserie chicken. The fact that Costco sells them onsite (and let's be honest, most customers are buying these tasty roasted-on-the-spit chicks anyway) makes this tip one of the easiest and most practical of the bunch to incorporate.
Costco rotisserie chicken is a popular shopper pick for good reason. It comes fully cooked, amply seasoned, and completely ready to add to Costco's mac and cheese. All you have to do is take the meat out of its bag, pull it apart until you get your desired portions, and then fold it into the mac and cheese. Just pop that newly chicken-infused tray into the oven, and dinner is done. That's right: You just made a store-bought side dish into a bona fide, fully satisfying, feels-like-homemade supper entree in the snap of two fingers.
Flavor-wise, this rotisserie chicken and Costco mac and cheese are a natural pairing. The seasoning already infused into the Costco chicken brings a savory quality to the table (or tray?), while also adding a wealth of protein to the meal. Want to add even more punch to this Costco tweak? After the rotisserie chicken enters the mix, shoppers suggest also sprinkling a tad of Cajun seasoning to introduce a little more heat and spice in this otherwise creamy, cheese-forward fare.
8. Hot dogs
For a straightforward and nostalgic Costco mac and cheese upgrade, many shoppers turn to hot dogs. Little Ssmokies (you pick your preferred brand) got several shout-outs, too. Regardless of which you choose, this elevated hot dog mac and cheese is one that Costco shoppers have adopted with enthusiasm. Not only does this mac and cheese rendition taste great, but it also corners that niche market of classic comfort food perfectly. After all, it combines two of the most well-known and beloved feel-good fare mainstays in one meal.
As well as bringing good memories and warm energy to the recipe, the addition of hot dogs also presents a heartier, protein-forward element to the dish that allows for greater satiety and staying power (when mac and cheese alone may leave you hungry mere hours later). As for the prep on this pigs-in-a-blanket-adjacent dish? Easy peasy, as the hot dogs can be sliced into small rounds in a snap, ready to be mixed into the meal in a flash.
If you opt for the little smokies suggestion, those are even easier, since they are ready to go and require zero cutting at all. Once ready, either option can be stirred directly into the Costco mac and cheese before baking.
9. Panko or crackers
Costco's mac and cheese delivers on creaminess, but it's sometimes critiqued for lacking texture and contrast. This explains why shoppers consistently recommend adding some sort of crunchy topping. Panko breadcrumbs are a favorite starting point. In fact, panko has long been known as a pantry secret and mac and cheese super-topping, just waiting to make that pan mac and cheese crispy.
How? The most widely recognized and suggested method is pretty simple. It points to buttered panko as being the key to success, where all one has to do is melt butter in a pan, add panko, and then toast it to achieve that telltale golden hue that lets you know it's ready to go. Shoppers also suggest seasoning the panko crumbs while they cook — think salt, pepper, and even garlic powder, which add excellent flavor tones before the panko even touches the original mac and cheese dish.
Once ready, these now expertly seasoned and oh-so-buttery rich panko crumbs can be sprinkled over the Costco mac and cheese tray just before serving, or added toward the end of baking for a lightly-crisped topping with finesse. This shift in texture is not to be underestimated, taking a soft, uniformly smooth dish and introducing the crunch and crisp that each bite deserves. There's also flexibility in this approach, with customers mentioning crushed Ritz crackers, Cheez-Its, and even croutons as equally valid options to make that mac and cheese "mmmm."
10. Extra sharp cheddar crust (or more cheese of any kind)
For shoppers who feel Costco's mac and cheese could use a finish with a bit more flair, adding an extra cheese layer is a highly recommended power move. The idea behind this amped-up cheese iteration is straightforward, but surprisingly stellar in terms of results. Simply grate your own cheese (extra-sharp cheddar is the top recommendation by Costco customers) and then spread that dairy (or non-dairy) delight evenly, right across the surface of your Costco mac and cheese tray before the very final minutes of cooking.
Specifically, online advice directs home chefs to use the broiler setting for this step, as placing the tray beneath the broiler for several minutes allows the dish to reach an ideal state of being: The top layer of added cheese melts just enough to be rich and gooey, yet still crisped thanks to the high heat ... all of which delivers a lightly browned top with a texture one can really sink their teeth into.
While extra-sharp cheddar is often chosen because it has a quite pronounced flavor, some shoppers prefer to incorporate cheeses like Gruyere, or even bleu cheese, to introduce different and highly distinct taste profiles. For example, Gruyere adds a nutty note, while bleu brings some tang to the mac and cheese tray. Others suggest mixing multiple cheeses together, creating a layered effect that commands attention as well.
11. Smoker upgrade
For shoppers seeking to really switch things up and take Costco's mac and cheese in a totally different direction, using a smoker or grill is among the more unconventional upgrades mentioned. Instead of taking the standard route and relying on a traditional oven, Costco shoppers swear by taking the entire mac and cheese tray and placing it into a smoker or pellet grill, then heating it for about an hour (smokers and grills, of course, vary). Rather than simply warming the ready-made meal through, the aim with this tweak is to let the mac and cheese absorb a light, yet distinct smoky flavor.
It's this exposure to low, steady heat that's said to completely change the overall flavor profile of the comfort food fare. Just when one thinks a classic dish like mac and cheese couldn't be made more mouthwatering, shoppers attest that this one step is a true game-changer. It results in the cheese sauce now leaning savory and deliciously smoky, with the pasta itself soaking up the distinct notes of whatever specific wood or fuel is being used in the smoking or grilling.
Some shoppers achieve a similar effect using a charcoal grill via indirect heat, which can also produce a gentle smokiness. While the exact method varies depending on the equipment one might have available at their own home for use, the main principle still applies: Slow heating in a smoke-filled environment equals Costco mac and cheese that slaps.