11 Ways To Spice Up Costco's Mac And Cheese, According To Shoppers

While there are indeed store-bought, boxed brands of mac and cheese that are worth a go, people have been known to share strong opinions about why baked mac and cheese is better. Basically, if you're not baking your mac and cheese, you're missing out. Luckily, Costco offers a pre-made mac and cheese, tucked nicely in a tray and just waiting to be picked up and made into a spectacular supper. While it's already known to be quite the creamy, cheesy crowd pleaser, some Costco shoppers have looked at that mac and cheese tray and decided they could take the dish a step further.

Evidence of this ingenuity is online for all to see, with Costco customers posting about how they've tweaked, topped, and absolutely transformed this comfort food into something truly spectacular. The best part about this kitchen sorcery is that elevating this particular mac and cheese can be quite an easy, near-effortless upgrade.

Thanks to the already rich foundation they're working with, Costco customers can reach for everything from add-ons that bring the crispy crunch folks crave, to flavorful spices that kick the taste into high gear. There are even a few mix-ins that add protein, making the meal more hearty and satisfying. So, if you're ready to up the ante with your own Costco mac and cheese tray, here are 11 ways shoppers recommend to make that tray sing.