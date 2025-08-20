The Secret To Better Mac And Cheese Is Probably Already In Your Pantry

There are tons of different ways to enjoy mac and cheese. If you're a crispy top lover, then you've probably done some experimenting with breadcrumbs to get that perfect texture atop your luscious bed of cheesy noodles. But the key to making the crispiest possible mac and cheese requires not just any store-bought crumb — panko-style breadcrumbs are your best bet. This Japanese style of breadcrumbs comes from crustless loaves, which are steamed, broken down into flakes, and go through a drying process. This treatment, and the coarse, shard-like texture, allow them to retain their flakiness and not clump together as much as finely ground traditional breadcrumbs.

In many recipes, panko and breadcrumbs are interchangeable, since they can both be used as coatings or binders. However, when it comes to creating a perfectly crispy topping, these two ingredients yield very different results. Panko brings a crunchy textural dimension that you just don't get with more standard American-style breadcrumbs. Conveniently, you can just treat panko like you would normal breadcrumbs when sprinkling them on top of mac and cheese. We personally like mixing our panko with some melted butter and seasonings like paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder, then liberally distributing them over the top of our mac before baking. It will brown up beautifully and get you that perfectly crispy top.