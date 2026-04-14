The Iconic Paris Food Market Ina Garten Has Been Visiting For 50 Years

Ina Garten is a kitchen icon for home chefs across America, beloved for her simply elegant, European-flavored recipes, such as easy crème anglaise and Roman-inspired scrambled eggs. Unsurprisingly, the New York-born chef finds culinary inspiration in one of Europe's most iconic food countries: France. Garten is particularly fond of Paris, which she has called her favorite city in the world. When visiting the French capital, the "Be My Guest" host always makes time for a stop (or several) at her favorite Paris food market, the Marché Raspail.

In a post on her Substack, Garten noted that she first discovered the chic market in the 6th arrondissement over 50 years ago on a visit to The City of Light with her husband Jeffrey, adding, "It opened up a world of food to me that I didn't know existed!" More than half a century later, the celebrity chef has turned the tables and opened up new worlds of food for legions of fans (including Taylor Swift), and the massive open-air market remains one of her top Paris destinations.