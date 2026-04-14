The Iconic Paris Food Market Ina Garten Has Been Visiting For 50 Years
Ina Garten is a kitchen icon for home chefs across America, beloved for her simply elegant, European-flavored recipes, such as easy crème anglaise and Roman-inspired scrambled eggs. Unsurprisingly, the New York-born chef finds culinary inspiration in one of Europe's most iconic food countries: France. Garten is particularly fond of Paris, which she has called her favorite city in the world. When visiting the French capital, the "Be My Guest" host always makes time for a stop (or several) at her favorite Paris food market, the Marché Raspail.
In a post on her Substack, Garten noted that she first discovered the chic market in the 6th arrondissement over 50 years ago on a visit to The City of Light with her husband Jeffrey, adding, "It opened up a world of food to me that I didn't know existed!" More than half a century later, the celebrity chef has turned the tables and opened up new worlds of food for legions of fans (including Taylor Swift), and the massive open-air market remains one of her top Paris destinations.
What makes the Marché Raspail so special
The Marché Raspail is one of Paris' most renowned open-air food markets, and for good reason. The twice-weekly traditional market offers everything from fresh produce to pâté to pastries, while the organic market, held every Sunday, includes an impressive selection of organic and sustainably produced fruits, vegetables, meat, seafood, and handmade goods. The market's central location near the Luxembourg Gardens in the 6th arrondissement makes it a convenient stop for locals and visitors alike. It's easy to imagine Ina Garten scanning the stalls for her favorite Parisian flat fish or fresh veggies for her comforting go-to lunch dish.
Of course, if you don't feel like cooking on your Paris vacation, you can still enjoy the Marché Raspail. Garten recommends stopping at the market to shop for a picnic at the Luxembourg Gardens (one of Jeffrey's favorite Paris activities). Pick out a few fancy French cheeses, order a baguette like a Parisian, throw in a bottle of wine and some fresh organic fruit, and you're ready to enjoy a Barefoot Contessa-approved French feast. If you're craving a taste of France's delectable food market culture without the international travel, consider a visit to the European-inspired market named the best grocery store in the United States.