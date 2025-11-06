The Comforting Food Ina Garten Always Serves For Lunch

For someone who has tested recipes an intense number of times and written several best-selling cookbooks, Ina Garten has a diverse selection of dishes she can prepare and serve at home for her family and guests. Despite this, the "Barefoot Contessa" star has one meal that she always prepares come lunchtime, and you'll be surprised to learn that it isn't some fancy dish, given her culinary expertise. During a guest appearance on Julia Louis-Dreyfus' podcast "Wiser Than Me," Garten revealed that her lunchtime at home isn't complete without a bowl of homemade soup.

According to the television personality, her daily lunch ritual with her husband, Jeffrey, always involves soup. She even revealed that, on the day of the interview, she and Jeffrey were having Italian wedding soup for lunch. Given the number of soups she's recommended in her cookbooks, however, it's not a stretch to say there's no shortage of options for them to enjoy throughout the month. Garten didn't say how this ritual came to be, but it must be something she and Jeffrey enjoy eating together. Garten's husband once gave a hard pass to one of her dishes, fish stew. So it's possible that she learned from this and stuck with what they both like.