Ina Garten's Husband Gave A Hard Pass To Just One Of Her Dishes

Ina Garten's fans are very familiar with her adoring husband, Jeffrey, who the entertainment maven freely gushes about on her television shows and during interviews. He has even made several appearances on "The Barefoot Contessa" where he is inevitably filmed tasting his wife's finished dishes, always praising them and Ina, as well. In 2009, Garten confirmed that Jeffrey's responses to her cooking are really no act, telling the Yale Daily News, "Jeffrey is an easy audience. He likes everything I make." However, she quickly admitted that she once made a fish stew that didn't turn out right — and wasn't Jeffrey's favorite. Garten offered no further details, but we can assume that she honed her fish stew skills over time, because she includes a dish similar to bouillabaisse in her cookbook, "Barefoot in Paris." But, even so, fish stew is the one dish Ina Garten won't make for dinner parties.

In 2018, Garten also told "The Chew" host Michael Symon that she made a ground beef and corn dish early in the couple's marriage, which she described as, "Just awful." Jeffrey's playful response was, "Mmm, this is delicious ... don't ever make it again." Ina and Jeffrey have been married since 1968, so just a couple of culinary misfires in that timeframe is one heck of a record. Garten, of course, has an arsenal of recipes that Jeffrey loves. In fact, she even wrote a cookbook called, "Cooking for Jeffrey," packed with his most-requested recipes over their almost 60-year union.