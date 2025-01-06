Visiting Paris? Here's How To Order A Baguette Like A Local
When I lived in Paris, I learned a thing or two about French bakeries. My host family's apartment in the 14th arrondissement neighbored a boulangerie, and as I began my walk to class at 8 a.m. everyday, the warm scents lured me in for a bonjour and a baguette. Baguettes are perhaps the hallmark of French cuisine (they're protected under UNESCO, after all). Approaching the French can be intimidating because of their cultural pride, but knowing how to order a baguette à la Parisienne will both impress the French and score you high-quality bread for your pique-nique before the Eiffel Tower.
To order a baguette like a local, ask for a baguette de tradition. Also called a baguette tradition, this is the most authentic and the only government-mandated French baguette recipe. As defined by a bread law passed in 1993, a tradition must be made with only wheat flour, water, salt, and yeast — absolutely no preservatives or additives may be added. The law also regulates that the dough cannot be frozen and that they must be baked where they are sold, among other specifications outlined by the government. The strict rules for producing a baguette tradition ensures the best-quality baguette: a sturdy, crunchy crust and a bouncy, yeasty interior with large air pockets for a soft texture.
Other common versions of the baguette include the baguette ordinaire or baguette classique. Because these aren't regulated, they may contain preservatives, the dough may have been frozen, and the boulangerie may have sourced the bread from elsewhere. While these baguettes will most likely still taste good, they won't reach the superior quality of a tradition.
More French terms that'll get you en route to a perfect baguette
The French are particular about their food, so it's okay if you are, too. If asked politely, there are ways that French bakers can help you get the baguette of your Parisian dreams. The first rule in French politeness is to always begin with a "bonjour," follow with a "s'il vous plaît," and finish with a "merci" and "au revoir."
Some prefer their bread with a strong and hearty crust, one where you can taste the toasted exterior against the pillowy inside. Others, on the other hand, prefer a bit of a softer exterior, where the crust is more tender. You can ask the baker if the baguette is bien cuite — "well cooked" — or pas trop cuite — "not too cooked." The boulanger behind the counter will inspect their options and help you choose the baked level you prefer.
After purchasing a fresh baguette, many French people (who lunch better than we do) and tourists alike make their rounds at a fromagerie and boucherie to purchase French cheese and meat for a picnic or a simple dinner. Just as you'd ask a fish monger to clean a whole fish, it's perfectly acceptable to ask a boulanger to slice the bread into individual pieces. Just ask for them to prepare it en tranche — "in slices." While you're at it, pick up some of these cheeses for the tastiest picnic.