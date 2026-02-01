The Celebrity Chef Dishes Taylor Swift Swore To Make 'At Dinner Parties For Life'
Let's be real, is there anything Taylor Swift can't do? We know the "Fate of Ophelia" singer can sell out a stadium, but fewer people know she's also a phenomenal home cook. And luckily for us, Swift revealed three recipes she promises to make "at dinner parties for life," telling Elle, "Ina Garten's Real Meatballs and Spaghetti ... Nigella Lawson's Mughlai Chicken, and Jamie Oliver's Chicken Fajitas with Molé Sauce." Each dish differs in taste and culture, but all three are are surely bound to please.
Professing an interest in cooking since she was a young child, Swift transforms Garten's pasta into go-to meatballs and spaghetti (Taylor's version) by skipping pork and solely using ground beef as the meat, as well as packaged breadcrumbs. Swift has also built personal relationships with the chefs she's inspired by. She and Garten snapped a cute selfie while shooting a 2014 spread for Food Network Magazine, where the pair made Garten's Mustard Roasted Fish and Mixed Berry Pavlova. The same year, Swift and Jamie Oliver participated in "Bake It Off," a Stand Up To Cancer bake-off battle inspired by Swift's mega-hit "Shake It Off."
Swift also told Elle that she learned how to convert Celsius to Fahrenheit without a calculator — perhaps for easier translation of Oliver's U.K. recipes — and claimed her cooking was elevated by using a garlic press. But Swift's proficiency in the kitchen spans beyond savory dishes; according to members of her inner circle, she is also an extraordinary baker.
Taylor Swift: singer, songwriter, and ... baker?
Taylor Swift's inner circle is filled with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, many of whom boast about her cooking skills — particularly her baking. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs tight end, and Swift's fiancé, arguably spends the most time with Swift in the kitchen.
During a 2024 press conference, when asked what the couple enjoys cheffing-up together, Kelce admitted, "I thoroughly enjoy cooking with [Swift], so it's something I'd rather just keep personal," (via ET Online). Though he keeps their creations close to his chest, Kelce told ESPN, "Her homemade Pop-Tarts are unbelievable, man." Swift might not eat sweets every day, but the pop star's Pop-Tarts shot into the stratosphere when she baked them for The Chiefs in 2024 — even the official Pop-Tarts brand playfully requested the recipe.
Of course, Pop-Tarts aren't the only treat Swift has mastered. She's also baked cinnamon rolls for Kelce as pre-game fuel, which he has also gushed over in interviews. The couple pointed to their favorite bakery in Kansas, Rye, as Taylor's inspiration.
Still, perhaps the first baked goods Swift became known for were her homemade chai sugar cookies with cinnamon eggnog icing that she posted to Instagram in 2014. The cookies' popularity soared, especially after Swift released the recipe on Tumblr. Soon after, everyone was desperate to try the celebrated cookie. By 2019, Katy Perry told SiriusXM's "Hits 1 in Hollywood," "I couldn't believe they weren't store-bought ... [Swift] just makes them on a whim, and she's such a good baker," (via Us Weekly).