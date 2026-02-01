The Celebrity Chef Dishes Taylor Swift Swore To Make 'At Dinner Parties For Life'

Let's be real, is there anything Taylor Swift can't do? We know the "Fate of Ophelia" singer can sell out a stadium, but fewer people know she's also a phenomenal home cook. And luckily for us, Swift revealed three recipes she promises to make "at dinner parties for life," telling Elle, "Ina Garten's Real Meatballs and Spaghetti ... Nigella Lawson's Mughlai Chicken, and Jamie Oliver's Chicken Fajitas with Molé Sauce." Each dish differs in taste and culture, but all three are are surely bound to please.

Professing an interest in cooking since she was a young child, Swift transforms Garten's pasta into go-to meatballs and spaghetti (Taylor's version) by skipping pork and solely using ground beef as the meat, as well as packaged breadcrumbs. Swift has also built personal relationships with the chefs she's inspired by. She and Garten snapped a cute selfie while shooting a 2014 spread for Food Network Magazine, where the pair made Garten's Mustard Roasted Fish and Mixed Berry Pavlova. The same year, Swift and Jamie Oliver participated in "Bake It Off," a Stand Up To Cancer bake-off battle inspired by Swift's mega-hit "Shake It Off."

Swift also told Elle that she learned how to convert Celsius to Fahrenheit without a calculator — perhaps for easier translation of Oliver's U.K. recipes — and claimed her cooking was elevated by using a garlic press. But Swift's proficiency in the kitchen spans beyond savory dishes; according to members of her inner circle, she is also an extraordinary baker.