Ina Garten's meatballs and spaghetti recipe sees meatballs being made with beef, pork, and veal. These are seasoned with nutmeg, salt, and pepper before being simmered in a red wine and tomato sauce. Like Garten's other recipes, this dish tastes much more complicated than it is, and the whole thing comes together in about two hours. However, Taylor Swift is an extremely busy woman and, as simple as Garten's recipe is, it should come as no surprise that she employs a few hacks to make this dish even easier to cook.

Garten's recipe calls for a combination of fresh breadcrumbs — made by slicing fresh white bread and pulverizing it in a food processor — and seasoned, dry breadcrumbs. Swift, on the other hand, substitutes the homemade breadcrumbs with premade ones, eliminating the need for a food processor. (Interestingly, neither Swift nor Garten soak the breadcrumbs before using them, a step that all but guarantees the cooked meatballs remain moist.) Swift also makes another ingredient swap, trading the recipe's combination of three meats for ground beef. She's not the only one. Several people who've made the recipe say they don't use veal. Instead, they only use beef, a mixture of beef and pork, or add chicken sausage in place of veal.

These changes seem like a big detour from the original recipe, but Swift knows what she is doing. Rest assured that, if you go Swift's route and use 100% beef meatballs and store-bought breadcrumbs in order to save time, the finished dish will still be immensely flavorful.