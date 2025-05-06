The Ingenious Way Ina Garten Makes Easier Crème Anglaise

French cuisine has graced us with many delicious rich sauces, like Hollandaise, béchamel, and crème anglaise. The latter, a sweet custard sauce, is often drizzled on fresh fruit or used in desserts like floating island. If you've already tried to make your own crème anglaise, you'll know that it requires mastering a few steps, like tempering the egg yolks with hot cream and constant whisking to achieve the right texture. But thanks to Ina Garten, there's a much easier way to make this silky sauce: Use melted vanilla ice cream.

French vanilla ice cream (which contains egg yolks) is essentially made by freezing a crème anglaise mixture — so letting your vanilla ice cream melt and whisking it will give you the perfect shortcut sauce. You can either pour it onto individual servings of dessert, or serve the melted ice cream in a pitcher on the table so diners can help themselves. Fancy, yet effortless!

If you're short on time, you could slowly melt your ice cream on your saucepan, on very low heat. But remember, your crème anglaise will only be as good as your base ingredient, so choose a good quality brand of vanilla ice cream with some aromatic vanilla flavors.