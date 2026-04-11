12 Foods You Can't Pass Up At Cracker Barrel's Country Store
Not many restaurants have stuck to their roots since day one. So many in the food industry are trending in the same directions toward new technological upgrades, fun flavor combinations, and a minimalist design. Pizza Hut lost its iconic red roof and stained glass lamps. McDonald's ditched its colorful slides and googly-eyed burger stools. But amid the wave of modernization, one restaurant chain stands out.
Though Cracker Barrel changed its iconic logo briefly, protests from customers prompted the company to reverse its rebrand. Now its back to serving up what patrons really want: nostalgia and good food. You'll find both on the menu in the main dining area, but what really makes Cracker Barrel unique is the old-timey country store attached to the restaurant, where patrons can stop in after their meal to browse a wide selection of vintage candy, drinks, and snacks. The wooden shelves display foods unrecognizable to some and full of childhood memories for others, from regional soda brands to discontinued sour candies. A deep dive into customer discussions and reviews across social media platforms and Cracker Barrel's own website led us to the foodie finds you definitely won't want to miss on your next visit.
1. Fried apples
Whether you order a stack of buttermilk pancakes or a country fried steak as your entree, at Cracker Barrel, you can always enjoy a side of what feels like a dessert preview with your meal. Cracker Barrel's fried apples are a fan-favorite side dish that consists of tender apple slices cooked in a warm and gooey cinnamon-spiced syrup. It's the perfect way to round out a savory dinner — and luckily, if the craving hits when you're not en route to your nearest Cracker Barrel, the country store's shelves have the perfect solution.
Patrons can purchase cans of the same fried apples they enjoy in the restaurant. According to customers, they're good enough to eat straight from the can. But spicing things up a little bit is never a bad idea. Use Cracker Barrel's fried apples in your next recipe to make an apple pie even greater, pour them over a thick stack of pancakes at breakfast, or pair them with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream. The options are endless, and delicious.
2. Retro Sours
There's a hidden gem among all the rows of vintage candies you'll find on your shopping spree. It's a sour Cracker Barrel candy that tastes unexpectedly familiar and you may be surprised to find out why. Back around 2010, candy lovers were hit with devastating news: Altoids Sours were being discontinued after only a short stint on the market. Fans immediately expressed their disappointment, with some going so far as to create petitions aimed at reviving the beloved candy.
You can still buy tins of the original treats for $300 on eBay. But before you rush to grab your credit card, check your local Cracker Barrel for colorful tins of Retro Sours. While the name might be unfamiliar, what's inside is as close to the real thing as you can get.
Retro Sours are made by Iconic Candy, whose mission is to bring nostalgic candies (like Altoids Sours) back to store shelves. They can be found at Cracker Barrel stores across the country, and they come in the classic flavors Altoids offered — like tangerine and mango — as well as new ones like watermelon and passion fruit. And according to consumers, these recreations taste exactly like Altoids Sours, with the same mouthwatering sourness (and ability to destroy the roof of your mouth).
3. Buttermilk pancake mix
A trip to Cracker Barrel isn't complete without an order of pancakes, given that breakfast is served all day long. Customers, even those who don't typically gravitate toward pancakes, love Cracker Barrel's take on the breakfast classic. What separates these pancakes from those served by other chains is the fact that they are thinner. They also have famously crisp edges and a buttermilk-based batter that fans have tried to recreate at home.
Though mastering the art of cooking pancakes to the perfect consistency is important, Cracker Barrel gives home chefs a head start with its buttermilk pancake mix. According to the company, this mix uses the same recipe as the stacks that are served in the dining room. The best part is the simplicity: All you have to do is add water, and you're well on your way to enjoying a restaurant-quality breakfast at home. Happy customers have said their families couldn't tell the difference between the box-made and restaurant-made pancakes, and some even think the box mix beats what you can get in-store.
4. Gilliam candy sticks
One of the best deals you can find in Cracker Barrel's country store is also one of the most unassuming. Patrons' eyes may be drawn to vintage glass soda bottles and the old-school candy bars making a comeback, but they would be remiss to overlook the baskets of Gilliam candy sticks up for grabs.
Gilliam Candies is a candy company that has been around since 1927, and its famous candy sticks — sometimes known as thin sticks — haven't lost their nostalgic charm. They come in almost every flavor imaginable and won't be gone in one bite.
Individual candy sticks are under $1.00 each at Cracker Barrel, and many stores offer deals where customers can purchase 10 for around $2.00. This is a perfect way to try multiple flavors without breaking the bank on some of the more expensive treats for sale. Flavors range from crowd-pleasers like watermelon, root beer, and tutti frutti to more unconventional choices like clove and horehound. Fans recommend using them as drinking straws or bundling them up as wedding favors. But you can also just enjoy them as-is and see why customers buy so many of these every year.
5. Spiced apple butter
Cracker Barrel knows how to turn apples into something even more delicious, and it doesn't stop at an order of fried apples on the side. Instead of apple slices, customers can order a creamy spread that can be slathered on whatever their hearts desire.
It's true that Cracker Barrel customers can order a side of apple butter for a slight upcharge. But if you'd rather not pay extra, and also get a larger portion, head over to the attached store to get your hands on an entire jar of apple butter to take home. The 28-ounce jar is filled with the same spiced apple butter that's served in the restaurant, and it makes a perfect (and surprisingly versatile) condiment.
Each bite of Cracker Barrel's apple butter is complete with the fresh tartness of apple and a blend of warming spices including cinnamon and cloves. Spreading a generous layer on pancakes, toast, or biscuits is a go-to, but it can also be used as an ice cream topping or as a substitute for jelly in your next PB&J. Customers also recommend using the apple butter in savory dishes such as in a turkey wrap or as a dip for sweet potato fries.
6. Lammes Candies Sherbet Mints
Cracker Barrel sells a nostalgic candy that can't be found just anywhere but it's not available year-round. Yes, even Cracker Barrel — for all its time capsule-like nostalgia and knack for reviving discontinued products — is still prone to stocking certain seasonal items that you'll want to run for before they fly off the shelves. One of those products is Lammes Candies Sherbet Mints, a vintage confection made by a company that's been in business since 1885.
Lammes Candies was founded in Austin, Texas, and while its delicious mints are a popular regional snack, they may not be widely available elsewhere or all the time. But each year, as spring and Easter roll around, these candies make their way back to Cracker Barrel shelves. There, the pastel pink, yellow, green, and white colors of the discs are sure to catch customers' eyes.
Each mint is hand-poured and, unlike other similarly-flavored candies, the mint flavor isn't overpowering. Instead, the mints offer a delicate, refreshing bite and a soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture that makes it hard to stop at just one. But the viral social media buzz and seasonal status of these nostalgic treats mean that they go quick, so make sure to get a box before it's too late.
7. Moxie soda
One of the best parts of Cracker Barrel's country store is the soda wall. You won't find your average vending machine-style aluminum cans here; the options go far beyond Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper. An array of vintage glass bottles give customers a peek into their contents, many of which are regional brands that can be hard to get your hands on outside of their home states. One of those regional sodas we wish were available everywhere is Moxie. It was created in 1884 and is Maine's official soft drink. It's also famously known as one of the first sodas on the market.
Gentian root extract gives Moxie a bittersweet, herbal note that sets it apart from many other sodas. While Moxie's flavor can be divisive, many say it's one of the best sodas out there. Some compare the flavor to root beer, while others detect hints of licorice or anise. Even if you don't find yourself hooked like Moxie's fans, it's worth giving it a shot, if only for the nostalgia factor. Either way, you can rest easy knowing that Cracker Barrel has plenty of other drink options to explore.
8. Goo Goo Clusters
Another classic retro candy that patrons can find at Cracker Barrel is the Goo Goo Cluster. It was created in 1912 and is still the most iconic snack food in Tennessee. It was also the first candy bar in the U.S. to feature more than one primary ingredient, which makes it an historic must-buy for any shopper. The original candy features a pillowy marshmallow nougat with a layer of silky caramel, as well as crunchy peanuts and a milk chocolate coating. Cracker Barrel offers that flavor along with other varieties like the Pecan Goo Goo Cluster and the Peanut Butter Goo Goo Cluster.
It's no wonder that so many customers go gaga over these sweet little clusters, even calling them the perfect candies. After all, they have the perfect combination of sweet and salty flavors, and the textural contrast of chewy nougat and crunchy peanuts is divine. For an even better snacking experience, some fans recommend freezing the clusters, then breaking them up into smaller pieces to savor bit by bit.
9. French burnt peanuts
Burnt peanuts don't sound like the most appealing of foods, and certainly not like something you'll be running to your nearest Cracker Barrel to purchase. However, French burnt peanuts are actually some of the best old-school candies at Cracker Barrel. The name is just a bit misleading: They are peanuts, but they are not burnt. Instead, each delicately roasted peanut is coated in a sugary, red candy shell. Unlike the similar confection called Boston Baked Beans, the coating on these is bumpy rather than smooth, offering a better crunch and more sweet candy coating to indulge in.
The French burnt peanuts that Cracker Barrel sells are made by Sconza Chocolates, a candy company that has been churning out sweets since 1939. That classic touch clearly hasn't worn off as customers still look forward to finding bags of these on the shelves. Snacking on them straight from the bag is never a bad idea, but some also suggest crushing them to pour over a scoop or two of vanilla ice cream.
10. Milka chocolate
Everyone knows that Cracker Barrel gathers our favorite regional snacks and drinks from around the country to sell in one convenient shop. But did you know that the chain's country store also dabbles in international foods?
A popular debate among foodies is over whether or not European chocolate is superior to American chocolate. While the answer to that ever-pressing question is still up in the air, you can decide for yourself by picking up a Milka chocolate bar from the Cracker Barrel store.
One of the most well-known chocolate brands out there, Milka has been around since 1901. Since its humble beginnings, it has grown to produce a wide range of flavored chocolate bars. The brand uses Alpine milk and other quality ingredients, which give its chocolate a wonderfully silky smooth texture and just the right amount of sweetness. Many call it one of the best chocolate brands, and Milka's Oreo Sandwich bar is a particular favorite that fans are happy to be able to find at Cracker Barrel. If you're lucky, you'll also find bars filled with Chips Ahoy! cookie dough or strawberry cream to satisfy your sweet tooth.
11. Nehi peach soda
Circling back to the iconic vintage drink wall in the country store at Cracker Barrel, you'll want to reach for something on the fruity side to offset the herbal notes of colas like Moxie. The perfect choice to sip on is a peach soda from Nehi, a vintage brand of fruity soda that's hard to find outside of the South.
Nehi got its start in Georgia in 1924, and it's been making its nostalgic sodas since. The name was chosen because the sodas were originally sold in "knee-high" bottles that were much taller than competitors'.
Nehi is known for its orange, grape, and (of course) peach-flavored soft drinks, though it has produced others throughout the years. The peach is a clear stand-out among Cracker Barrel customers, with some calling it the best peach soda ever. People love that the peach flavor tastes fresh, not artificial; a sip reportedly offers a sensation similar to that of biting into a ripe, juicy peach. Try it and you may be tempted to add this soda to your five a day.
12. Sweet's chocolate sticks
If you love fruity flavors but also can't help but get a hankering for chocolate every now and then, why not indulge in the best of both worlds? Sweet's chocolate sticks are just the sweet treat you're searching for, and you can find them at Cracker Barrel.
Sweet Candy Company was founded in Portland, Oregon, back in 1892 before making the move to Salt Lake City, Utah. The location changed, but the commitment to high-quality candy-making stayed the same. To this day, the company is cooking up everything from salt water taffy to mango chili gummy bears. The chocolate sticks are the real star, however, and they come in a bunch of delicious fruit flavors.
Each variety of Sweet's chocolate sticks features a soft, fruity center (not quite as chewy as a gummy) coated in smooth milk or dark chocolate. Flavors include orange, raspberry, cherry, pineapple, blueberry, and mango chili. The orange is perhaps the most popular but all of them are worth a try. Enjoy them whole by the handful, or peel away the chocolate to reveal the jelly center as some customers enjoy doing. If you have a special occasion coming up, you should know that a box of these makes a great gift for any person in your life.
Methodology
The next time you feel like taking a trip down memory lane, all you have to do is step into Cracker Barrel's country store and you'll be met with all manner of vintage paraphernalia. The sheer amount of retro food items is enough to make your head spin. Since having so many options can be amazing but overwhelming, we set out to narrow down the selection to only the best of the best. In order to do this, we perused social media platforms like Reddit and Facebook to see which of Cracker Barrel's unique snacks and drinks customers have the most love for. We also looked at product reviews to find the foods with the best ratings and feedback.
At the end of the search, we landed on 12 foods that you definitely won't want to pass up on. Some, like the spiced apple butter and buttermilk pancake mix, are familiar foods with a little Cracker Barrel twist. Others are vintage or regional snacks that shoppers struggle to find elsewhere. And some are even long-discontinued foods that have been resurrected under a new name to satisfy your old-school cravings. Take some time to explore and you're sure to find a new favorite or rediscover an old treasure among the shelves.