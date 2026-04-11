12 Foods You Can't Pass Up At Cracker Barrel's Country Store

Not many restaurants have stuck to their roots since day one. So many in the food industry are trending in the same directions toward new technological upgrades, fun flavor combinations, and a minimalist design. Pizza Hut lost its iconic red roof and stained glass lamps. McDonald's ditched its colorful slides and googly-eyed burger stools. But amid the wave of modernization, one restaurant chain stands out.

Though Cracker Barrel changed its iconic logo briefly, protests from customers prompted the company to reverse its rebrand. Now its back to serving up what patrons really want: nostalgia and good food. You'll find both on the menu in the main dining area, but what really makes Cracker Barrel unique is the old-timey country store attached to the restaurant, where patrons can stop in after their meal to browse a wide selection of vintage candy, drinks, and snacks. The wooden shelves display foods unrecognizable to some and full of childhood memories for others, from regional soda brands to discontinued sour candies. A deep dive into customer discussions and reviews across social media platforms and Cracker Barrel's own website led us to the foodie finds you definitely won't want to miss on your next visit.