The Fruity Vintage Soda That Is Hard To Find Outside Of The South

Man cannot live on Coke or Pepsi alone. (Actually, they can't live on any soda alone.) Just because Coca-Cola and Pepsi are the two most popular sodas in the world doesn't mean there isn't a whole world of soft drinks to explore. There are fruit sodas, root beers (now sassafras-free), cream sodas, and so much more. For more regional sodas, you may have to do a bit of traveling to find a bottle. Consider Nehi Soda, a brand of fruity soda that's still sold in the South but is pretty much unknown everywhere else. (The name is pronounced "nee-hi" not "neh-hee" as it might seem at first glance.)

Nehi was originally a line of sodas from a company called Chero-Cola which was run by a businessman in Columbus, Georgia named Claud A. Hatcher. He named it Nehi because he wanted consumers to know that it came in bottles that were so big they came up to your knees. (The name sounds like "knee-high," get it?)

The original line came in orange, peach, and grape flavors and the soda proved to be quite popular. In fact, within a few years, Nehi Soda became so popular that Chero-Cola renamed itself the Nehi Corporation. This wasn't the last time the company would rebrand, either. In 1951, after another of its soda brands became popular, Nehi became the Royal Crown Cola Company, aka RC Cola.