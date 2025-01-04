The Sour Cracker Barrel Candy That Tastes Unexpectedly Familiar

If Cracker Barrel is remembered for just three things, it'll be the "simplified" but sprawling menu that keeps getting longer, tiny tabletop games, and the Old Country Store filled to the brim with treasures you didn't know you needed. Besides a wide selection of home decoration items, baby clothes, and expensive candles, the Old Country Store is also home to an impressive selection of vintage candies and sodas. Ever needed to pick up a 12-pack of Big Red sodas or a few Necco Wafer Rolls? Cracker Barrel has you covered. The Old Country Store will soon add Retro Sours to its shelves — a nostalgic, tangy treat that recreates the much-beloved, long-lost Altoids Sours.

Altoids Sours were introduced to the public in 2004 by the Mars candy brand and came in five truly sour, truly tart flavors: mango, tangerine, apple, raspberry, and lime. It was on the market for only about six years before it was discontinued without much explanation. In later years, it was revealed that Mars pulled the candy from shelves due to low sales. Despite the nostalgia which spurred buyers to pay between $99 and $250 for the tiny, circular tins of sweet treats on reselling sites, Mars never revived the candy, and fans around the globe were forced to reminisce aboaut the good ol' days of puckered lips and sticky fingers — until Iconic Candy introduced their Retro Sours to Cracker Barrel in late 2024.