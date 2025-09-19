This Vintage Candy Bar Is Returning After 20 Years — Just In Time For Halloween

With Halloween fast approaching, candy brands are rolling out all the stops in an effort to make sure their products end up in the hands of trick-or-treaters on October 31. Some are even breathing new life into products that have been discontinued for years. Unfortunately for some, Hershey's Candy Corn Kisses, which we still want back for Halloween, don't appear to be making a return to the market this year. But fans of Crunch bars are in for a treat, as the brand is re-releasing its long-discontinued Crunch White bars.

Last year, M&Ms unseated Reese's from its throne to become the most popular Halloween candy of 2024, but now Crunch White is throwing its hat in the ring, vying to become the top dog. After being absent from store shelves for 20 years, the vintage bars have returned with the textural contrast of crispy rice and smooth chocolate coating that many fans adore. However, the chocolate outside consists of white chocolate as opposed to milk. Crunch White bars are available now at retail locations across the country in 1.55-ounce bars and 2.7-ounce share packs.