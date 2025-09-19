This Vintage Candy Bar Is Returning After 20 Years — Just In Time For Halloween
With Halloween fast approaching, candy brands are rolling out all the stops in an effort to make sure their products end up in the hands of trick-or-treaters on October 31. Some are even breathing new life into products that have been discontinued for years. Unfortunately for some, Hershey's Candy Corn Kisses, which we still want back for Halloween, don't appear to be making a return to the market this year. But fans of Crunch bars are in for a treat, as the brand is re-releasing its long-discontinued Crunch White bars.
Last year, M&Ms unseated Reese's from its throne to become the most popular Halloween candy of 2024, but now Crunch White is throwing its hat in the ring, vying to become the top dog. After being absent from store shelves for 20 years, the vintage bars have returned with the textural contrast of crispy rice and smooth chocolate coating that many fans adore. However, the chocolate outside consists of white chocolate as opposed to milk. Crunch White bars are available now at retail locations across the country in 1.55-ounce bars and 2.7-ounce share packs.
Crunch White to be featured in handcrafted cupcakes
Crunch didn't just pull Crunch White out of the candy vault to sell as bars. The iconic Halloween treat will also be making an appearance in 12- and 25-pack Candy Bar Cupcakes for a limited time. This marriage between Crunch bars and cupcakes stems from a partnership between Ferrero (Crunch's parent company) and Baked by Melissa, a New York-based company that specializes in creating miniature cakes and other snacks. In addition to Crunch, Ferrero owns several other cookie and candy brands, including Butterfinger, Famous Amos, and Keebler, and recently bought the Kellogg Cereal brand for a whopping $3.1 billion.
The Crunch White bars are slated to be available for a limited time now through December, which means that if folks don't rush out to hoard them for Halloween, they may be obtainable for stocking stuffers around Christmas. However, when nostalgic vintage icons suddenly reappear, folks are often excited to get their hands on them quickly, and sometimes in bulk. If Crunch White bars are calling your name, it might be wise to get some while you can.