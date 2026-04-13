5 Fast Food Controversies That Got So Big, Brands Had To Deny Them

They say a lie can make it halfway around the world before the truth has got its boots on. And if you're wondering who "they" is, I have no idea. It certainly isn't Mark Twain or Winston Churchill, who have each had this quote attributed to them over the years. Both attributions were in fact false, which only further proves the point whoever actually cooked up the line was trying to make.

There's nowhere the truism is more true than in the arena of fast food. Long before the modern internet made spreading rumors easy, there were tall tales of liquid meat burgers, dog food-grade mince, and rogue insect parts in drinks; pretty much no fast food chain was safe.

Often, the rumors just spread around the playground or on Facebook, grossing out kids and confusing aging grandparents. Occasionally, though, they gained so much traction that brands had to come out and publicly deny them. In some cases, that denial came in the form of a court case. Exciting stuff, right? I think so. Which is why I've gathered five of my favorites here, including mutant chickens, dissolving teeth, horsemeat burgers, and tuna that was anything but.