12 Signs KFC Is Struggling

As of late, the competition in the realm of fried chicken quick service restaurants has been pretty fierce. From Raising Cane's to Chick-fil-A and comparatively smaller companies like Slim Chickens and Dave's Hot Chicken, fried chicken chains are expanding in 2025. Surprisingly enough, one of the oldest and most well-known fried chicken restaurants is not one of them: KFC.

It may be true that Southern fried chicken was invented by Scottish immigrants. However, in the United States, KFC is considered the granddaddy of fried chicken joints, having been started by Colonel Harland Sanders in Corbin, Kentucky in 1930.

Despite serving fried chicken to customers for almost 100 years, KFC seems to be struggling recently with restaurant closures, declining food quality, shrinking portions, and other fairly significant problems. When comparing whether KFC or Popeyes has a better chicken dinner value, we found that while KFC is a better value cost wise, the quality of Popeyes chicken is better — in spite of the fact that KFC has been serving chicken for 40 years longer than Popeyes. Read on to find out some of the signs that KFC is struggling.