Fried Chicken Chains That Are Expanding In 2025

Slim Chickens is a restaurant chain that was started by high school friends Tom Gordon and Greg Smart. After Smart went to Gordon with a proposition to combine his retail experience with Gordon's restaurant knowledge, the pair started a chicken eatery in their hometown of Fayetteville, Arkansas. Their friends and family were heavily involved in the creation process, providing feedback on food items and sauces, some of which are still on the menu today. The name of the restaurant — which can now be found nationwide — was even a suggestion from Gordon's mom.

The restaurant opened in February 2003, but by the summer of 2019, it had only 84 locations. However, after an investment from 10 Point Capital — the private equity firm that also invested in Smalls Sliders as well as Tropical Smoothie Cafe before its exit in 2020 — the company opened 53 restaurants in 2023 and expected to open more than 70 locations in 2024. Now, it has more than 1,200 on the way.

Slim Chickens plans to open a number of those locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Virginia, West Virginia, and Canada. The chicken chain doesn't just have restaurants in North America, either. Slim Chickens has flapped its way overseas with locations in Istanbul's largest airport, Germany, and the U.K. It expects to open even more locations in the latter two countries, as well as throughout the European Union and countries under the Gulf Cooperation Council.