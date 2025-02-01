Here's Everywhere You Can Find Dave's Hot Chicken Outside The U.S.

Dave's Hot Chicken was founded in 2017 in East Hollywood, Los Angeles, out of a parking lot, where a crew cranked out Nashville-style hot chicken tenders absolutely doused in a signature spicy seasoning. Having since exploded onto the fast casual scene, Dave's Hot Chicken is expanding at a breakneck pace. I can tell you that Dave's Hot Chicken lives up to the hype, after trying it myself in 2023. First of all, everyone loves chicken tenders, and second, it's unapologetic in terms of flavor. The menu is pretty simple; Aside from the starring chicken tenders (which you can get in varying levels of spice), you can also get chicken in slider form, along with smaller chicken bites and sides like fries, mac and cheese, and kale slaw.

Dave's Hot Chicken is also an international operation, and for a chain that only went brick-and-mortar at the end of 2017, its cross-border expansion has been going for a while now. You'll find international Dave's Hot Chicken locations in Canada, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and London.