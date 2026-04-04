The Actual Reason McDonald's Burgers Don't Rot (It's Not Chemicals)

In the age of endless social media feeds, we've become used to shocking food facts, but some of these bombastic claims have been around for longer than the iPhone. A lot longer, actually. Before the Red 40 panic, risky raw milk drinking, and liver smoothies, there was the unfair cancellation of MSG, that weird experiment where people put a tooth in a glass of coke to see if it would dissolve, and the star of today's topic: the immortal McDonald's Burger.

The myth of the McDonald's burger that never rots rears its head every few years. Someone leaves out a burger and is astonished when it looks almost the same after hours, days, weeks, or (in some cases) years. As McDonald's is the poster boy for unhealthy fast food, the general assumption is that the chain's burgers don't rot or grow visible mold because they're full of chemicals. But while unexplored assumptions might lead to viral content, they're not very scientific.

In reality, McDonald's burgers tend not to age in the ways you might expect food to simply because they're relatively dry. In many environments, dry foods just keep getting drier instead of rotting because bacteria and mold feed on moisture. McDonald's has put out statements trying to quash rumors about its burgers, which the brand insists contain no preservatives, but if you're worried the fast food giant has too much skin in the game to play it straight, don't worry. The science checks out, and has been looked into independently.