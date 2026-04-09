10 Chain Restaurant Blueberry Pancakes, Ranked Worst To Best

Perkins started as a single pancake house in 1985 and has grown into a restaurant chain with almost 300 locations throughout the United States and Canada. The eatery has a Blueberry Buttermilk Pancake Platter that comes with three pancakes, which are said to be loaded with blueberries, grilled, and topped with powdered sugar. The blueberry pancakes were liked by some diners, but most customers seemed unimpressed by them.

Some reviewers on Facebook and Reddit described Perkins' blueberry pancakes as delicious, buttery, and soft. However, one pancake lover was left severely disappointed when they realized that the restaurant's recipe had changed after ordering the plain and blueberry griddle cakes for the first time in a while. "They come, and I notice they don't look like I remember. ... Ok, let's try them. It was confirmed. Holding back figurative tears, I come to the conclusion, 'They're not the same recipe,'" a Tripadvisor user shared. "They were not terrible, but not what I remembered at all." A recipe change is a pretty big deal, as how ingredients are prepared is part of the reason why pancakes taste so much better from a diner than when they are homemade.

One customer on Tripadvisor complained that the dish completely turned them off due to the blueberries having a bitter taste and looking past their best. Another reviewer felt the blueberries were unevenly distributed through the pancakes, failing to provide a burst of blueberry flavor in each bite. On top of that, a customer on Yelp got the pancakes as a side to their omelet and wasn't overly impressed. They said they were okay, but not mind blowing or close to four- or five-star food.