10 Chain Restaurant Blueberry Pancakes, Ranked Worst To Best
Pancakes are a popular, nostalgic breakfast food item that is enjoyed by people around the world. In 2022, there was evidence found that points to the griddle cakes originating 70,000 years ago in the Zagros Mountains in Iraq and being made with seeds. Today, they're easy and simple to make at home — you only need three ingredients to make pancakes or, for those feeling a little extra lazy, a box of pancake mix to whip up. In fact, over 207 million Americans used dry pancake or waffle mixes in 2020, according to a study by SAGRA.
Over the years, it has become common to upgrade pancakes by adding toppings and fillings to them. One of the classic choices is blueberries as, when done correctly, they add a lovely pop of sweet-yet-tart flavor to the typically light, fluffy breakfast item. However, not all blueberry pancakes are made the same, especially when ordering them from eateries that are part of a chain. That is why we decided to research and rank chain restaurant blueberry pancakes from worst to best based on customer reviews, so that you know where to go and where to avoid the next time a craving for blueberry flavored hotcakes strikes.
10. IHOP Double Blueberry Pancakes
For a restaurant that has been serving the griddle cakes since 1985 and is known as the International House of Pancakes, you might have expected IHOP's blueberry pancakes to rank better. However, the eatery's Double Blueberry Pancakes have received fairly inconsistent, mostly negative reactions from customers. The breakfast item comes with four buttermilk pancakes that are filled with blueberries as well as topped with blueberry topping.
IHOP posted on Facebook that the Double Blueberry Pancakes were its most ordered pancakes in 2025 and there were a number of commenters who showed appreciation for the item. However, some reviewers have said said that while the pancakes looked appetizing, the reality was that the blueberries weren't fresh and were cold, hard, and lacked flavor.
On top of that the preparation seems to be inconsistent, as some reviewers complained about the dish having too many blueberries while another was disgruntled by the scarcity of them. There were a couple of customers on TikTok who appeared to have more of a positive experience, however, describing the pancakes as flavorful and fluffy.
9. Perkins Blueberry Buttermilk Pancake Platter
Perkins started as a single pancake house in 1985 and has grown into a restaurant chain with almost 300 locations throughout the United States and Canada. The eatery has a Blueberry Buttermilk Pancake Platter that comes with three pancakes, which are said to be loaded with blueberries, grilled, and topped with powdered sugar. The blueberry pancakes were liked by some diners, but most customers seemed unimpressed by them.
Some reviewers on Facebook and Reddit described Perkins' blueberry pancakes as delicious, buttery, and soft. However, one pancake lover was left severely disappointed when they realized that the restaurant's recipe had changed after ordering the plain and blueberry griddle cakes for the first time in a while. "They come, and I notice they don't look like I remember. ... Ok, let's try them. It was confirmed. Holding back figurative tears, I come to the conclusion, 'They're not the same recipe,'" a Tripadvisor user shared. "They were not terrible, but not what I remembered at all." A recipe change is a pretty big deal, as how ingredients are prepared is part of the reason why pancakes taste so much better from a diner than when they are homemade.
One customer on Tripadvisor complained that the dish completely turned them off due to the blueberries having a bitter taste and looking past their best. Another reviewer felt the blueberries were unevenly distributed through the pancakes, failing to provide a burst of blueberry flavor in each bite. On top of that, a customer on Yelp got the pancakes as a side to their omelet and wasn't overly impressed. They said they were okay, but not mind blowing or close to four- or five-star food.
8. Broken Yolk Cafe Lemon Ricotta Blueberry Pancakes
There are a variety of add-ons that'll take pancakes to the next level, such as cookie butter. The unique twist on the breakfast dish that Broken Yolk Cafe offers customers is its Lemon Ricotta Blueberry Pancakes. They come in a short or full stack, and customers' reactions to them were mostly negative, with some positive experiences popping up occasionally.
There seemed to be consistent issues with the quality and preparation of the eatery's blueberry pancakes. One customer on Yelp was left very disgruntled after receiving pancakes that were not only flat but were made with moldy blueberries. There was also a diner on GrubHub who was somehow given Lemon Ricotta Blueberry Pancakes that they believe had no ricotta. "My wife got lemon ricotta pancakes with blueberries. I tried a bite and they were good but again not great," another Yelp user shared regarding their experience. "And she did get a couple of bites with onion, which is not good while eating pancakes."
Despite the complaints, there were also diners on Yelp who thought Broken Yolk's blueberry pancakes were delicious, light, fluffy, large, and balanced in flavor. In addition, eaters on Tripadvisor said the pancakes were perfectly cooked, made with fresh blueberries, and had just the right amount of lemon taste.
7. Turning Point Restaurants Lemon Blueberry Pancakes
Turning Point Restaurants is a chain with locations in Delaware, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The eatery also has a variation of Lemon Blueberry Pancakes that are made with fresh blueberries and finely grated lemon peel. Unfortunately, the reviews of the pancakes are somewhat up and down.
Customers on Facebook and Instagram called the restaurant's pancakes very good, adding that they "can't seem to get enough" and didn't want to reveal how many times they've ordered them over the past couple months. There were also diners on Tripadvisor who said the pancakes were great, with one user even saying they were the best they'd ever eaten. In addition, multiple people on Yelp enjoyed Turning Point's Lemon Blueberry Pancakes, describing them as fluffy, flavorful, and a generous size.
However, other Yelp users were not as pleased with the pancakes they received. "The pancakes, lemon and blueberry, had zero lemon taste, and literally sat in my stomach for about six hours," one Yelp reviewer explained. "They had no taste, were hard, crispy, and somewhat cold when we got them. Very disappointed." A second diner said his wife had previously enjoyed the blueberry pancakes, but was left deflated when she was also served pancakes that were lukewarm, had refrigerator-cold blueberries, and were dry as well as crispy around the edges.
6. Another Broken Egg Cafe Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes
Another Broken Egg Cafe advertises itself as using southern-inspired culinary innovation for its dishes. One of its menu items is the Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, which come with three griddle cakes that are topped with blueberries, goat cheese, lemon zest, and whipped cream. The dish received fairly mixed reviews from diners.
Customers on Facebook described the Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes as "hands down THE BEST pancakes I've ever had," having a great flavor, and being satisfying. "I have had them and I can honestly say these were perhaps the best pancakes I ever ate," one Facebook commenter shared. Users were also advising others to try the blueberry pancakes after they shared that they enjoyed the eatery's seasonal french toast. In addition, a reviewer on Yelp said that her husband devoured the blueberry pancakes and cleaned his plate without saying a word.
There were a couple of diners on Yelp who were left displeased by the dish, however. One said that while the pancakes had good flavor, they were disappointed they didn't come with a blueberry syrup. Meanwhile, another Yelp reviewer described the blueberry griddle cakes as okay due to them being "very dry, not very flavorful." A Redditor also complained that the pancakes had become overpriced.
5. Bob Evans Double Blueberry Hotcakes
The Double Blueberry Hotcakes from Bob Evans, an Ohio-based restaurant chain with locations in 18 states, comes with four pancakes topped with blueberry topping, whipped cream, and powdered sugar. The dish is also served with the customer's choice of breakfast meat or fruit. The eatery's blueberry pancakes were mostly well received by diners, but there seemed to be a possible issue with their quality declining.
The daughter of a writer for Business Insider enjoyed the Double Blueberry Hotcakes from Bob Evans so much that she dubbed them her favorite chain restaurant pancake. The writer also highlighted the pancakes' size, noting that their daughter got two more meals out of the leftovers. A reviewer on Yelp gave the hotcakes five stars, also adding that "the serving size was so large that I could eat only half." Another diner thought the blueberry pancakes were delicious. There were also multiple Facebook users who recommended Bob Evans' Double Blueberry Hotcakes to posters looking for the best blueberry pancakes.
Despite all the praise, one customer on Yelp complained that the pancakes' preparation had changed. "I went there this morning and had the double blueberry pancakes, they're making them a new way now," the diner explained. "[It] uses less pancake batter, and it didn't seem to have as many blueberries on it. I like the old way three stacked, it's easier to cut into small pieces. I don't like 4 small [...] pancakes lined up on a long plate."
4. Denny's Double Berry Banana Pancakes
Denny's first opened its doors 73 years ago and has more than 1,200 locations throughout the United States, as well as some internationally. The restaurant's version of blueberry pancakes are called Double Berry Banana Pancakes and come with blueberries as well as strawberries and bananas. Customer reactions to the pancakes are positive, but they didn't seem blown away.
Diners on TikTok said that the Double Berry Banana Pancakes were their favorite menu item from the eatery and called them amazing. "Pancakes were also bursting with flavor; the berries were extremely fresh," a reviewer on Yelp shared. "In my opinion, Denny's pancakes are much better ever since they changed the recipe a few years back." A Facebook user was also "pleasantly surprised" by the dish, adding that the price couldn't be beat. Commenters agreed, stating the berry and banana pancakes are really good, their favorite, and look incredible. However, one person noted that the restaurant's food being good depended on who was running it as well as who was cooking.
The Double Berry Banana Pancakes were also a recommended order by a Redditor, who highlighted them as being "fruited out." Additionally, the diner noted that customers could try requesting chocolate drizzle and whipped cream be added to make the pancakes more loaded. The pancakes did cause an amusing debate on Reddit about whether or not they were actually "double berry," citing that botanically bananas are considered a berry while strawberries, technically, are not.
3. The Original Pancake House Blueberry Pancakes
The Original Pancake House still uses the pancake recipe it used when it first opened in 1953, with ingredients including 93 score butter, pure whipping cream, fresh Grade AA eggs, hardwheat unbleached flour, and house-made sourdough yeast. The restaurant's blueberry pancakes are described as "buttermilk pancakes filled with plump blueberries" per the website, and are dusted with powdered sugar and served with whipped butter and hot blueberry compote. The dish seems to impress a majority of customers, but there were some who were left feeling disappointed.
Diners on Yelp called the blueberry pancakes their personal favorite "must order," describing them as light, fluffy, and not having the baking soda aftertaste that others do. "Let's call this review the 'Blueberry Pancakes Hall of Fame,'" one Yelp user said. "These buttermilk blueberry pancakes were next level. Thick, fluffy, and loaded with bursting blueberries that tasted incredibly fresh. Each bite was warm, buttery, and perfectly sweet. If you love pancakes, this is the kind you dream about."
In addition, customers on Tripadvisor said that the blueberry pancakes were amazing and delicious, highlighting the blueberry compote that comes with them. There were also a few people on Reddit who recommended The Original Pancake House to others as the place to go for blueberry pancakes. However, there were Redditors who complained about the high price of the pancakes. One person even claimed that they received pancakes that tasted like house-made wine because the blueberries were so rancid they were fermenting.
2. Cracker Barrel Blueberry Pancakes
Cracker Barrel has menu items that continue to disappoint customers, but its blueberry pancakes do not appear to fall within that category. The restaurant offers the griddle cakes with blueberry syrup on its dine-in menu. Despite taking the top spot when The Takeout ranked breakfast chain pancakes, the eatery's blueberry hotcakes, while thoroughly enjoyed by customers, fall just short due to inconsistencies popping up occasionally.
A writer for Business Insider tried Cracker Barrel's blueberry pancakes when comparing them to IHOP's and described them as having the perfect level of sweetness and a buttery flavor. The critic added that the blueberries enhanced the dish by adding a burst of "fresh-fruit flavor" to each bite and the blueberry syrup was the perfect addition. "Best blueberry pancakes I ever had. I ate the whole thing and the blueberry pancake syrup was delicious," a diner shared with a picture of the dish on Instagram. "I will recommend it." Customers on Facebook also seemed pleased with the eatery's blueberry pancakes, with one person calling them wonderful. However, there were complaints about the blueberry syrup changing as well as about not being given syrup or butter. In spite of that, there was a Yelp user who in multiple reviews consistently said the blueberry pancakes were the best, great, and real — even when complaining about other dishes.
There were claims on Reddit that the restaurant's pancake recipe had changed, causing them to become firm, overly thick, and chewy. However, there was an employee in the comments who denied the recipe change and said the pancakes were probably prepared incorrectly.
1. First Watch Blueberry Pancakes
First Watch states on its website that its dishes are prepared with "exceptional ingredients" to provide customers with flavorful food and a positive experience. The restaurant does not list its blueberry pancakes on its online menu, but they are listed as a substitution option for its multigrain pancakes. Customers who ordered the dish seemed to consistently thoroughly enjoy and savor it.
"I had blueberry pancakes and they were very good, would definitely order again," a diner on Reddit shared regarding their experience. "Really excited to have a new option in the area!" Another reviewer dubbed them the best pancakes they had ever had, and a Facebook user echoed that sentiment while sharing a picture of the pancakes. "The blueberry pancakes were fantastic, melt in your mouth especially with the blueberry sauce (it comes on the side)," a customer said on Tripadvisor.
On top of that, there were multiple people on Yelp who called the blueberry pancakes delicious and said the trifecta breakfast with them and the million dollar bacon is the only combination they order for breakfast. There was one Redditor who complained that the restaurant was overpriced, but a diner on Yelp argued that the quality of the food makes it more than worth it.
Methodology
In order to rank chain restaurant blueberry pancakes, we first had to research which eateries currently offered them on their menu. After compiling that list, we proceeded to look over reviews on Yelp, Tripadvisor, Reddit, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok of each chain's blueberry griddle cakes. We also made sure to inspect what critics from different publications had to say about the chains' blueberry pancakes.
While analyzing everything, we made note of what customers and writers had to say about the preparation, taste, and quality of each of the restaurants' versions of the dish. Finally, based on those opinions, we ranked the chain restaurant blueberry pancakes from worst to best.