73 Years Ago, Denny's Opened Its Doors — But Modern Diners Wouldn't Recognize It

Whether you're an early bird who loves their breakfasts or a night owl who appreciates a late-night milkshake or a Grand Slam, odds are good you've eaten at Denny's. This iconic chain has over 1,200 locations in the United States alone, as well as a growing international footprint. Despite its popularity, the very first Denny's (opened in 1953) would be utterly unrecognizable to modern fans of the fast-casual diner. For starters, it wasn't a diner and it wasn't called Denny's.

Originally, Denny's opened as Danny's Donuts in Lakewood, California. It wasn't until three years later that Harold Butler, one of the original owners, changed the restaurant concept from a donut shop to a coffee shop and the newly renamed Danny's Coffee Shop offered the 24-hour service Denny's would eventually become famous for.

As for why Danny became Denny, a different California restaurant was responsible for that change. After the shift from donut shop to coffee shop, Butler worried that people would confuse his restaurant with Coffee Dan's, another LA-area coffee shop. In 1959, to ensure potential guests knew the difference between the two, Danny's Coffee Shop became Denny's Coffee Shop. By 1961, the need to include "coffee shop" was deemed unnecessary, and Denny's Coffee Shop was once again renamed to Denny's; the name that has stuck around to this day.