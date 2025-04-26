The Buttery Sweet Spread That'll Step Up Boxed Pancakes

Making pancakes is always a fun activity, but using a boxed mix is a great way to eliminate any unnecessary complications. Sure, there are still a few common pancake mistakes to avoid, but measuring your ingredients incorrectly won't be one of them. If you're always using the same mix, finding ways to jazz up the pancake flavor (like adding buttermilk) is crucial. And if you're a fan of gingerbread and spiced cookies, adding some store-bought Biscoff or homemade cookie butter will take your pancakes to the next level.

Cookie butter is sweet, spiced, and creamy, pairing perfectly with the buttery flavor of pancakes. Plus, the gooey spread is the ideal consistency to coat each fluffy bite. If you're serving up a stack, slather each pancake layer generously before topping the heap with more cookie butter. You can also melt your Biscoff slightly to make it easy to pour. Your pancakes will be decadent and sweet as is, but there are plenty more optional extras you can add.