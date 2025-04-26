The Buttery Sweet Spread That'll Step Up Boxed Pancakes
Making pancakes is always a fun activity, but using a boxed mix is a great way to eliminate any unnecessary complications. Sure, there are still a few common pancake mistakes to avoid, but measuring your ingredients incorrectly won't be one of them. If you're always using the same mix, finding ways to jazz up the pancake flavor (like adding buttermilk) is crucial. And if you're a fan of gingerbread and spiced cookies, adding some store-bought Biscoff or homemade cookie butter will take your pancakes to the next level.
Cookie butter is sweet, spiced, and creamy, pairing perfectly with the buttery flavor of pancakes. Plus, the gooey spread is the ideal consistency to coat each fluffy bite. If you're serving up a stack, slather each pancake layer generously before topping the heap with more cookie butter. You can also melt your Biscoff slightly to make it easy to pour. Your pancakes will be decadent and sweet as is, but there are plenty more optional extras you can add.
Other ingredients to top your pancakes with
If you want your pancakes to have some crunch, sprinkle on some crushed biscuits like gingerbread cookies or speculoos — these will further enhance the cookie butter flavors. You could also sprinkle on some toasted nuts for a hint of richness. For an extra layer of natural sweetness and a beautiful color contrast, add some sliced bananas or berries. And, if you love apple pie, top your pancakes with some sliced apples which, when combined with a cinnamony cookie butter, will achieve a similar flavor. A pinch of flaky sea salt is also a great way to balance out any overpowering sweet notes.
For those of us with an insatiable sweet tooth, however, topping your pancakes with maple syrup or Nutella alongside the cookie butter is always an option for a rich and filling treat. And, of course, finishing your pancakes with a scoop of ice cream is a must. The cold ice cream will contrast with the warm pancakes, before melting into the cookie butter for a more decadent sauce. There's no doubt in our minds: cookie butter belongs on pancakes.