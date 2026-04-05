14 Popular Wawa Hoagies And Sandwiches, Ranked

Wawa first diversified from the dairy business by opening its inaugural food market in Folsom, Pennsylvania — just outside of Philadelphia — in 1964. Back then, no one could've imagined the cultlike following it would eventually develop, or that it would someday open hundreds of stores across multiple states, including not only Pennsylvania, but also Indiana, Florida, Alabama, and many more.

Today, Wawa is known for its hoagies, offering inexpensive and convenient versions that have created many fans over time. In particular, its made-to-order hoagies are legendary. Sadly, however, as Wawa has prioritized expansion of its menu items and geographical footprint, some fans feel like the overall quality of these sandwiches has dipped over time.

While there are numerous options at Wawa, this list should give a reasonable overview of the chain's most popular hoagies, while also representing some of the newer options, including wraps, clubs, and paninis. (I would have also liked to include the popular "gobbler" Thanksgiving hoagie, but that is seasonal.) Without further ado, let's see which are worth eating and which should remain as distant possibilities in the ordering kiosk.