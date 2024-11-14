The Gas Station Thanksgiving Sub That's Earned Cult Classic Status

It's turkey season again, and gas station and convenience store chain Wawa (primarily located on the East coast) recently brought back its fan-favorite Gobbler Hoagie Sandwich earlier this fall. For those of you who haven't had it, it's what the name implies, a Thanksgiving-inspired sandwich served with hot turkey, gravy, stuffing, and cranberry sauce; and fans pine for it when it's gone (sort of like a McRib, but decidedly more thematic).

I managed to try one last year while I was on vacation in Florida and I can see its appeal because this thing lets you get a glimpse of Thanksgiving prior to the actual holiday. There's variations on it as well. You can snag a Hot Gobbler, which only has mashed potatoes, turkey, and gravy. Or the Hot Turkey Gravy, which only has meat and gravy on the sandwich. You can also order it cold, or in a bowl sans bread (known as the Gobbler bowl).