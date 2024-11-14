The Gas Station Thanksgiving Sub That's Earned Cult Classic Status
It's turkey season again, and gas station and convenience store chain Wawa (primarily located on the East coast) recently brought back its fan-favorite Gobbler Hoagie Sandwich earlier this fall. For those of you who haven't had it, it's what the name implies, a Thanksgiving-inspired sandwich served with hot turkey, gravy, stuffing, and cranberry sauce; and fans pine for it when it's gone (sort of like a McRib, but decidedly more thematic).
I managed to try one last year while I was on vacation in Florida and I can see its appeal because this thing lets you get a glimpse of Thanksgiving prior to the actual holiday. There's variations on it as well. You can snag a Hot Gobbler, which only has mashed potatoes, turkey, and gravy. Or the Hot Turkey Gravy, which only has meat and gravy on the sandwich. You can also order it cold, or in a bowl sans bread (known as the Gobbler bowl).
One chain serves a Thanksgiving sandwich year-round
If you don't happen to live on the East coast, there's one chain that serves a Thanksgiving-themed sub year-round: Capriotti's Sandwich Shop. Its sandwich build is a touch different in that it features turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo. So there's no mashed potatoes on it (nor does gravy come on it by default), but the chain is offering a limited-time side of gravy for the season which you can dip the sandwich in.
This one I haven't had yet, so I can't vouch for it, but the sandwich was once voted "The Best Sandwich in America" by AOL.com, so apparently it's a hot seller. And frankly, the idea of freshly roasted turkey rather than limp sliced deli meat sounds good to me, as does the idea of having a taste of Thanksgiving year-round. I do have to say, however, heading to an actual sandwich shop doesn't quite have the novelty of ordering from Wawa's gas station kiosk. But hey, at least we have the option.