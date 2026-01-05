The Thing That Sets Philly Pretzels Apart From The Rest

The soft pretzel has been a staple of Philadelphia's food culture for centuries, and remains one of its most popular and versatile items. German immigrants introduced the pretzel to the City of Brotherly Love in the 1700s, but 100 years would pass before Philly bakers transformed this Bavarian treat into a soft and chewy delight. With its thin outer crust and luscious, doughy center, the Philly soft pretzel was an instant hit. Like Philadelphia-style ice cream, it's also immediately distinguishable from the many varieties you can find in every city: While most pretzels take a form similar to a looped knot, Philly soft pretzels resemble a figure eight.

As with many great inventions, this unique structure may have happened by accident. It's believed that the pretzels were compressed in a conveyor belt before they started baking at South Philadelphia's Federal Pretzel Baking Company in the 1920s. The company went ahead and sold the oblong-shaped pretzels, and it wasn't long before other Philly bakeries joined the trend. Some fans also suggest that the water with which the pretzels are made helps to set them apart in terms of taste.

Philadelphians are passionate people. I can speak to this from personal knowledge, as my family and I are all from there, and that passion extends to pretzels. They have been imprinted on the city's identity: Philly soft pretzels can be found on nearly every street corner and bakery in the city, and typically enjoyed by dipping in mustard. Sure, we know Philadelphia is synonymous with American history — our Founding Fathers celebrated the first Fourth of July there — but I'd also argue the city is equally as famous for its culinary flair.