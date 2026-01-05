The Thing That Sets Philly Pretzels Apart From The Rest
The soft pretzel has been a staple of Philadelphia's food culture for centuries, and remains one of its most popular and versatile items. German immigrants introduced the pretzel to the City of Brotherly Love in the 1700s, but 100 years would pass before Philly bakers transformed this Bavarian treat into a soft and chewy delight. With its thin outer crust and luscious, doughy center, the Philly soft pretzel was an instant hit. Like Philadelphia-style ice cream, it's also immediately distinguishable from the many varieties you can find in every city: While most pretzels take a form similar to a looped knot, Philly soft pretzels resemble a figure eight.
As with many great inventions, this unique structure may have happened by accident. It's believed that the pretzels were compressed in a conveyor belt before they started baking at South Philadelphia's Federal Pretzel Baking Company in the 1920s. The company went ahead and sold the oblong-shaped pretzels, and it wasn't long before other Philly bakeries joined the trend. Some fans also suggest that the water with which the pretzels are made helps to set them apart in terms of taste.
Philadelphians are passionate people. I can speak to this from personal knowledge, as my family and I are all from there, and that passion extends to pretzels. They have been imprinted on the city's identity: Philly soft pretzels can be found on nearly every street corner and bakery in the city, and typically enjoyed by dipping in mustard. Sure, we know Philadelphia is synonymous with American history — our Founding Fathers celebrated the first Fourth of July there — but I'd also argue the city is equally as famous for its culinary flair.
Famed Philly soft pretzel dishes
That flair is more than evident in the number of treats spawned by the Philly soft pretzel. Center City Pretzel Co. concocted the "zagel," or pretzel bagel, which can be prepared like any other bagel with schmear, veggies, or lox, or transformed into a breakfast sandwich with egg, cheese, and meat. Lost Bread Co. turns the Philly soft pretzel from one between-meals treat to another — a cookie. The bakery is known for its pretzel shortbread cookies, which combine salty pretzel goodness with shortbread's dulcet richness. And Tasty Twisters' pizza pretzels are Philly soft pretzels smothered with tomato sauce and cheese, to which you can add pepperoni.
When you think of Philadelphian cuisine, I'm sure a Philly cheesesteak swiftly comes to mind. Dutch Twist, located at the Amish Market at Mullica Hill across the border in New Jersey, combines the hearty flavors of a properly ordered Philadelphia cheesesteak — with thinly sliced ribeye, provolone or American cheese (or Cheez Whiz), and various additional toppings, like grilled onions, mushrooms, or grilled peppers. Dutch Twist also offers a stuffed steak and cheese pretzel log and numerous other stuffed pretzel flavors, but it isn't the only pretzel company to pay homage to the city's beloved cheesesteak. At Miller's Twist, you can get a Philly cheesesteak pretzel roll-up, which will surely roll up a smile on your face.