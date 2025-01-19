What Makes Philadelphia-Style Ice Cream So Different?

While you may not have heard of Philadelphia-style ice cream, you've almost certainly enjoyed a scoop of it. While many people may think it has something to do with cream cheese, Philadelphia-style ice cream is actually just crafted with milk, cream, and sugar. So why was this style of ice cream named after the city of Brotherly Love? According to America's Test Kitchen, we have Augustus Jackson to thank. The chef worked in the White House during the Andrew Jackson administration before returning to his hometown of Philadelphia, where he was the first to craft the eggless recipe.

As a trained pastry chef who has been making ice cream professionally for over ten years, here's the scoop. Traditional "French-style" ice cream bases are made using eggs. And while an egg custard gives an ice cream body and a rich, creamy finish, it can also make it challenging for subtle flavors to shine through. Philadelphia-style is a lighter take on the frozen treat. Because this style of ice cream base doesn't require cooking and cooling custard before freezing, it can take just minutes before you have your own ice cream churning at home. It's fast, tastes unbelievably fresh and can instantly make you feel more confident making your own ice cream.