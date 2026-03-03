The 12 Best Food Items At Wawa, According To Customers
If you grew up along the East Coast of the United States, you've probably made a few pit stops at Wawa throughout your lifetime. What appears at first glance to be a humble gas station-convenience store hybrid, actually has a cult following backing it up.
Wawa got its start in Pennsylvania in 1902, where things looked a little bit different than they do today. Under the name Wawa Dairy, the company bottled and delivered fresh milk to customers' doorsteps on the daily. Before Wawa began expanding into new markets, the chain underwent many changes, from introducing hot and ready foods like the beloved hoagies to allowing customers to fuel their vehicles while simultaneously fueling their bodies with good food and good vibes.
Speaking of good food, don't let the gas station moniker fool you. Customers have plenty of good things to say about Wawa's food offerings. To find out more, we perused platforms like Reddit and Facebook for customer reviews that highlighted the best food items at Wawa. These are the 13 items that came out on top in terms of popularity, flavor, and quality. They're so good, you may just double back on your road trip for seconds.
Sizzlis with bacon or sausage
Picture this: You've just woken up in the back of the car with no clue which state lines you've just crossed and the first thing on your mind is breakfast. Luckily, Wawa's got you covered whether you're stuck in road trip limbo or simply looking for a quick pick-me-up before the start of the work day. The chain's take on a classic breakfast sandwich is dubbed a Sizzli and comes sizzling to the top as a customer favorite.
Sizzlis typically come served on bagels, croissants, English muffins, or biscuits, though the French toast Sizzli still lives on in customers' hearts despite being one of the many items Wawa has discontinued over the years. The sausage Sizzli is a popular choice among customers whether it's the turkey sausage variety or the regular sausage, egg, and cheese on a warm, flaky croissant. Others opt for the bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich instead. One common suggestion by Redditors is to throw a hash brown into the mix to complement the melty cheese and maximize the value of the item.
Pepperoni bagel melt
Bagel sandwiches don't have to go into hiding after 11 a.m. — there's something about that distinctive chew and malted, yeasty flavor that just can't be beat by any of the contenders on the lunch menu. Though you could ask for a Sizzli after breakfast time, you might have to wait a bit longer than usual and you might not be in the mood for eggs anymore. In that case, opt for another customer favorite: the pepperoni bagel melt.
The sandwich features slices of savory pepperoni layered with melty provolone cheese, all sandwiched between two halves of a warm and chewy bagel. Customers agree that while the sandwich may be simple in construction, it delivers in the flavor department. The pepperoni melt also offers generous portions. One Redditor said the sandwich has "enough pepperoni for two pizzas." If that sounds up your alley, head on over to your nearest Wawa to pick one up while it's still hot and fresh.
Jalapeño cheese stuffed pretzels
Philly soft pretzels, in their distinctive figure eight shape, are a hallmark of the city. But there's an underdog in the running for the top pretzels in Pennsylvania state and, according to customers, it's the Wawa jalapeño cheese stuffed pretzel. Wawa also carries other stuffed pretzels that customers enjoy – some are filled with cheddar cheese and, for the dessert lovers, there's a sweet cream variety. However, the most popular version among Wawa fans leans toward the spicy kick of the jalapeño filling.
The pretzel comes out warm and soft from the hot rack, filled with a spicy and creamy filling some customers compared to queso. It's no wonder this item comes up in so many customers' favorites. It makes for an easy and portable snack that will satisfy a quick craving at any time of day. And if you're still a Wawa doubter at heart, customers suggest that this item could be one to win you over in spite of it all.
Gobbler hoagie
If there's anything that Wawa is known for, it's the hoagies. But there's one hoagie that stands out above the rest, and it only comes around once a year. The Gobbler hoagie is the Thanksgiving sub that earned cult classic status. Among all the pumpkin spice releases that roll out as the leaves start to change, this sandwich offers up a little something for the savory enjoyers to celebrate. Even actor Evan Peters sings the Gobbler's praises.
This hoagie features all the hallmarks of a classic American Thanksgiving plate, sandwiched between two slabs of bread. You've got the steaming turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce all intermingling into one gigantic flavor bomb. Customers call Gobbler season their favorite time to visit Wawa. For many, this sandwich carries a lot of nostalgia in every bite. One Redditor said, "The warm feelings and memories of family gatherings during the holiday season it brings with it are part of its charm."
Meatball parmesan hoagie
While the Gobbler hoagie is a cult classic for good reason, like many other good things, it's unfortunately seasonal. That means loyal Wawa fans need another sandwich to fill the hole in their hearts until the next autumn season rolls around. A strong contender for the job is Wawa's meatball parmesan hoagie. Savory meatballs made with a combination of beef and pork swim in a tangy, herby tomato sauce. They're topped with melted provolone cheese and, of course, a generous sprinkling of parmesan.
This hoagie comes highly recommended by customers, with some even calling it the best sandwich at Wawa. Of course, the classic holds up just fine on its own. But many customers have suggested their own customizations to level up the original, something that Wawa makes exceptionally easy to do. Some top the hoagie with pepperoni and garlic mayo for an added layer of savory richness. Another customer notes that the sandwich tastes even better the next day. Simply freeze it, toast it up when you're ready to eat, and you'll never be happier to eat leftovers.
Blueberry cobbler coffee
A good cup of joe can be the difference between starting the day off right and setting yourself up for failure. Unfortunately, quality coffee isn't always easy to come by and, for many, a gas station is the last place they'd expect to hit the jackpot. But if you give it a chance, you just might be surprised. Wawa actually ranks first as the best gas station coffee, according to customer reviews. Both the chain's brewed coffee and specialty drinks capture customers' hearts, but a stand-out favorite is the blueberry cobbler coffee.
This is a seasonal flavor that pops up around springtime to bring a pop of freshness to customers' palates. Each sip contains notes of juicy blueberry, sweet vanilla, and warm crumble topping. The flavor is a top choice among customers, even those that typically stray from similar coffees.
"I don't usually go for flavored coffee but this one is amazing," said one Redditor. Many customers agree that this particular brew should be available year-round and packaged for customers to enjoy at home. Sip it black or add French vanilla creamer for an even more indulgent cup.
Italian hoagie
Yet another Wawa hoagie has made its way into customers' top recommendations, solidifying the humble sandwich as one of the chain's biggest claims to fame. This time, fans point to the Italian hoagie, packed with ham, salami, cheese, and veggies, and drizzled with oil and vinegar. This is a great choice for anyone looking for a filling meal that still manages to feel refreshing. The brightness of the veggies and the lightness of the oil and vinegar in contrast to other sauce-heavy sandwiches is a welcome change of pace.
The classic Italian comes highly recommended but, as always, Wawa's customization options allow your creativity to shine through. Some customers add pepperoni to the array of meats in their hoagie. Another Redditor and Wawa employee shared their own go-to Italian hoagie order: They suggest having the bread toasted with garlic aioli to really level up your lunch break meal. However you spin it, you can't go wrong with this stand-out sandwich.
Coffee milkshake
For your next foodie road trip, consider checking out the spots serving up the best milkshakes in every state. You'll stumble upon massive glasses filled to the brim with creamy concoctions and piled high with whole slices of cake, wafer cookies, and whipped cream. These crazy shakes certainly live up to the hype, but sometimes you need to go back to the basics. When the craving for simplicity hits, stop in at Wawa for a sweet coffee milkshake.
The classic combination of vanilla ice cream and espresso, despite not having a ton of flair on the outside, creates just the right balance to keep customers coming back for more. Many reviewers on Reddit point to this particular shake as their go-to, a definite people pleaser. In fact, the shake is so good, it's had customers questioning if the ingredients really are so simple. If you're an avid coffee drinker, you'll be glad to hear that you can get your coffee fix and your sweet treat all in one craveable cup.
Cinnamon cream cheese pull apart
Any stop at the convenience store requires a little something sweet to cut through the monotony of the day. Wawa's fresh baked goods section offers up a wide selection of sweet pastries, as well as savory breads, to choose from. You'll find warm, rich brownies, cookies, and classic donuts like Boston cream and strawberry frosted rings straight out of a "Simpsons" episode. But you'll also stumble across a few more unique pastries. One of those is the cinnamon cream cheese pull apart.
This pastry is made up of seven soft and fluffy donut holes arranged in a flower-like shape and topped with a sweet cream cheese icing and a cinnamon sugar dusting. This is a more recent addition to Wawa's bakery case, only having made an appearance a couple years ago. Yet despite being a newcomer, customers have quickly taken it under their wings, calling for it to be a permanent offering.
The sweet treat sells out quickly, which is no surprise given the number of people that call it their favorite Wawa pastry. One Redditor even went so far as to say, "When they are fresh it's like having Cinnabon Lite at your corner store." Heat your pull apart in the microwave for a few seconds and you might forget you're even at Wawa at all.
Chicken corn chowder
Chowder comes in many unique forms, each with their own origin story and rich flavor profile. Among the various types is corn chowder, a thick and creamy yet bright counterpart to a seafood chowder that offers a more subtle taste. This is a popular soup that can be found canned at your local grocery store for an easy dinner. But for a similarly budget-friendly and simple option with a little more flavor to boot, try out Wawa's chicken corn chowder.
Loyal Wawa customers point out this soup as a clear favorite among the chain's other selections. One Reddit reviewer said, "I just went to Wawa tonight and bought the family size of the chicken corn chowder, it's my comfort soup and I'm destroying it." Other customers have called it the best soup they'd ever had, and some would even willing to have it shipped to them to enjoy.
If the soup itself wasn't enough, customers have plenty of creative pairings and additions to level it up. A simple pairing with a buttered roll creates a hearty and comforting meal. Mix it with a cup of rice or even mac and cheese and you'll be left with a full stomach and a craving for a long nap.
Cheesecake cream smoothies
If you had to pick a favorite between smoothies and milkshakes, you might be left feeling stumped. After all, they're pretty different besides being sweet blended beverages. Smoothies usually lean toward the lighter side, highlighting fresh fruits and sometimes even vegetables. On the other hand, milkshakes are the ultimate drinkable dessert, packed with creamy ice cream, milk, and other sugary add-ons. But what if there was a middle ground? Well, Wawa's cream smoothies are just the hybrid you're looking for.
Unlike Wawa's milkshakes which use soft serve, the cream smoothies use a special dairy base mixed with ice and flavorings for a thinner consistency than your typical shake. Customers especially love the cheesecake cream smoothies, which come in flavors like original, strawberry, and caramel cheesecake. A Wawa employee on Reddit said that the strawberry and caramel varieties are some of the drinks they make the most often. Given that many customers agree these are the best flavors, the demand is unsurprising. Other customers also note that the smoothies are superior to the milkshakes because they allow the cheesecake flavor to shine through and are easier to drink.
Chicken bacon ranch quesadilla
Chicken, bacon, and ranch seems like a combination for the history books. The mixture of tender and crispy textures and creamy and tangy flavors has been fair game for interpretation by grocery stores like Trader Joe's that transformed it into a scoopable dip form and, more recently, Taco Bell with its Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas. So it's no surprise that Wawa has its own take on the dynamic trio in the form of a quesadilla, made with either the chain's chicken steak or classic roasted chicken.
According to customers, though it's probably not going to outdo your local Mexican spot, Wawa still knows how to make a mean quesadilla. The chicken steak bacon ranch quesadilla includes salsa, but if you prefer roasted chicken, additional toppings like salsa are easy to add on to the meal. Customers on Reddit note that the roasted chicken quesadillas tend to be more generously portioned than other varieties, so if you're looking for something extra filling and worth the money, you might opt for that option instead.
Whichever quesadilla you choose, you may want to listen up first for some expert tips from Wawa fans on how to achieve the best handheld creation. Customers recommend having the quesadilla double toasted and ensuring the chicken is drained to avoid any potentially soggy outcomes. With that advice in mind, you're free to make your wildest Wawa dreams come true.
Methodology
The battle of the best gas station may not have a clear-cut nationwide winner just yet, but for any East Coasters, Wawa is a clear top contender. Years of providing convenient eats and roadside breathers has turned a simple chain into something of a staple in local communities. Customers keep coming back for familiarity, consistency, and what many see as shining customer service. But really, the food is one of the main stars here and something that you don't always expect to see highlighted at a convenience store chain.
Since Wawa is so incredibly popular, customers have lots of differing opinions on what the top options are. Because of that, we looked across multiple social media platforms, including Reddit, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, to find the Wawa food items that came up in conversation most often. Then, we looked at what customers were saying about the flavor, consistency, freshness, and overall quality of those items.
In the end, we were left with 13 of the very best food items you can buy at Wawa, from sandwiches that will have you holding a Thanksgiving feast in your hand to drinks that straddle the line between smoothie and milkshake. Try any one of them and you'll quickly realize why Wawa has taken root in Pennsylvania and beyond.