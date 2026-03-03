The 12 Best Food Items At Wawa, According To Customers

If you grew up along the East Coast of the United States, you've probably made a few pit stops at Wawa throughout your lifetime. What appears at first glance to be a humble gas station-convenience store hybrid, actually has a cult following backing it up.

Wawa got its start in Pennsylvania in 1902, where things looked a little bit different than they do today. Under the name Wawa Dairy, the company bottled and delivered fresh milk to customers' doorsteps on the daily. Before Wawa began expanding into new markets, the chain underwent many changes, from introducing hot and ready foods like the beloved hoagies to allowing customers to fuel their vehicles while simultaneously fueling their bodies with good food and good vibes.

Speaking of good food, don't let the gas station moniker fool you. Customers have plenty of good things to say about Wawa's food offerings. To find out more, we perused platforms like Reddit and Facebook for customer reviews that highlighted the best food items at Wawa. These are the 13 items that came out on top in terms of popularity, flavor, and quality. They're so good, you may just double back on your road trip for seconds.