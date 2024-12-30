Discontinued Wawa Foods We Sadly May Never Eat Again
To simply label Wawa as a "convenience store" doesn't really do it justice. Since debuting in Pennsylvania back in 1964, it's expanded to over 1,000 locations — some of which also double up as gas stations — and cultivated a seriously dedicated fanbase with its made-to-order hoagies and other tasty treats along the way. This fanbase has staged actual protests over Wawa closures in the past and been compared to a cult on multiple occasions, so it should come as no surprise that it also gets pretty emotional when Wawa axes certain foods from its stores.
Just like any other chain, Wawa often adds and pulls items from its lineup. Most of the time, anything scrapped from its stores is removed because that item just wasn't selling well enough to justify its presence. However, that doesn't mean some customers (us included) aren't left devastated in their wake. While there's every chance that Wawa could backtrack one day and restore the following items to its lineup one day, right now these foods seem to be gone for good.
Toasted Ravioli
Toasted Ravioli have come and gone from Wawa multiple times in the past, but their latest absence feels ominously permanent. These crispy, deep-fried (not toasted) morsels stuffed with a rich blend of five kinds of cheese were perfect dipped in the chain's meatball sauce until Wawa decided to pull the plug on their cheesy perfection.
As per Wawa employees, this decision was made in order to bring back its Jalapeño Cheddar Bites. Tasty though the latter may also be, there's still a ravioli-shaped hole in the heart of many Wawa regulars. Years later, any conversation about the food items Wawa customers miss most is incomplete without Toasted Ravioli. You can find a steady stream of heartfelt pleas for the ravioli to come back ASAP on social media, with X, formerly known as Twitter, users regularly tagging Wawa in messages like, "Please bring them back Wawa I'm begging you pleaseeee." As of right now, it seems like these pleas are in vain, but we're still holding out hope for the day when we can pick up a bag (or five) of Toasted Ravioli on our next Wawa trip.
Horseradish Sauce
Once upon a time, the Horseradish Sauce was one of the stars of the Wawa hoagies lineup. The creamy sauce was a go-to accompaniment for its Homestyle Roast Beef (more on those later), adding a slight kick to each sandwich.
Sadly, those days are long behind us. As several Wawa customers have noted on Reddit, the Horseradish Sauce totally disappeared from Wawa around 2019, when its exit also meant the end of dishes like the Horseradish Mac and Cheese. It remains deeply mourned, with multiple customers requesting its restoration even years later. If there's just one silver lining, it's that the same Horseradish Sauce can still be found elsewhere, even if that "elsewhere" isn't actually Wawa itself. As per several customers, Woeber's Mustard Company was the go-to brand for Wawa in its horseradish glory days. Those left wanting can still find the sauce in grocery stores such as Walmart, Kroger, Stop & Shop, and Meijer.
Protein Power Pack
Wawa's Protein Power Pack was, as the name suggests, a convenient protein powerhouse. Thanks to a mix of fruit, egg, bagel, peanut butter, and almonds, each pack contained an impressive 22 grams — ideal for a quick, easy, and satisfying snack to keep you feeling full for hours.
Popular though it may have been, the Protein Power Pack made a quiet exit from Wawa when COVID-19 hit. Theoretically, it's pretty easy to whip up something similar at home. Unlike a lot of the items on this list, replicating the Protein Power Pack doesn't require much more than portioning out things that are likely already in your kitchen, with the most arduous element being simply hard-boiling an egg. However easy it may be, that hasn't done much to satiate the customers left wishing they could still pick up a pre-made pack ahead of a busy day or workout. Protein Power Pack, we hardly knew ye.
Egg Salad
There's no shortage of solid sandwich options at Wawa, with cheesesteak, pepperoni, pulled pork, ham, and chicken salad just some of the many toppings available for your hoagie. Until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, egg salad also featured on this list. However, as per employees, it was axed along with a handful of other items in March 2020 as Wawa sought to slim down its offerings. While this was initially said to be temporary, the fact that we're still talking about this years later makes it pretty clear that egg salad is gone for good.
Despite the fact that the same employees claim that egg salad never sold well and presented a high risk of spoilage, there's still a fervent fanbase rooting for its return one day. If you're one of those numbers and looking for a way to fill the void, a fellow egg salad devotee (and bonafide hero) came up with a pretty straightforward way of creating something similar. "I order toasted white bread, then buy two hard boiled eggs," they explained on Reddit. "Dice up the eggs and mix in mayo/mustard. Pretty tasty sandwich for $2.50." It may not hit quite the same as the pre-made egg salad, but beggars can't be choosers.
Cheesy Grits
Wawa's long-lost Cheesy Grits were one of the chain's more indulgent breakfast options back in the day. During their tenure, customers raved about their authenticity compared to the classic Southern dish (which is traditionally made with grits, aka ground corn, butter, and a hefty amount of cheddar). "I was way more impressed than I thought I'd be," said one impressed customer on Reddit at the time of their launch, while another claimed that they "damn near cried, they were so good!"
During their prime, some customers would order the Cheesy Grits as a sandwich topping. Nowadays, those hoping to do so will need to get their grits fix elsewhere. Cheesy Grits joined the long list of items that disappeared from Wawa back in 2020. The chain's biggest grits fans have pushed for their return, but to no avail. The very slight silver lining here is that it's relatively easy to make something similar at home. One employee also claimed that Wawa gets a lot of its food from Nestlé, so if you can find something similar from a brand owned by the company, there's a high chance they'll taste alike. But ultimately, nothing beats the convenience of hot, creamy grits on demand.
White Chicken Chili
Wawa first introduced its White Chicken Chili in 2017, combining chicken (no shock there) with white beans, green bell peppers, sour cream, and Southwest seasoning to create a warm and hearty soup, just in time for winter. While it reappeared the next year, the dish has since seemingly been scrubbed from Wawa's lineup completely, with multiple winters coming and going sans White Chicken Chili.
Customers first started noting its absence in 2020 but continue to request its return even years later. Fortunately, the chain hasn't gone totally soup-free in the meantime. It currently boasts six options — Chicken Noodle, Chicken Corn Chowder, Broccoli Cheddar, Tomato Basil Bisque, Baked Potato with Cheddar & Bacon, and Lobster Bisque — all of which are tasty enough to temporarily make you forget that the White Chicken Chili was ever even an option. At least, that's what we tell ourselves to try and live with our loss. We'll never forget you, White Chicken Chili.
S'mores Pie
Wawa isn't one to skimp on sweet treats. While its sandwiches and hot dishes may receive the most buzz, you can also pick up a wide range of baked goods at the store, with the likes of Apple Fritters, Cinnamon Sugar Twists, Boston Creme Donuts, and Coffee Rolls among some of the tastiest items on offer at the time of writing. One thing you won't find anymore is the S'mores Pie — a small, delightful combination of graham crackers, marshmallow, and chocolate, reminiscent of the classic campfire treat that was typically offered during the summer months.
The pie was cut from Wawa back in 2013 but clearly made quite the impression during its run. Considering how long it's now been gone, we're skeptical that Wawa will ever reinstate them back to their rightful place in stores. Homemade s'mores are a simple enough substitute (and are easy to level up with additions like Ritz crackers, caramel, or Reese's Peanut Butter Cups if you really want to go all out) but nothing will ever really replace the S'mores Pie in our eyes.
Dirt Cups
We're sure there's some kind of psychological explanation as to why we're so fascinated with the idea of eating faux mud and worms (aka dirt pudding) as a child, but what's slightly less clear is why we are still equally intrigued by the idea as adults. Whatever the reason, Wawa was on to something when it started selling premade cups of chocolate pudding, cream, Oreos, and gummy worms in the 2010s.
Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like everyone was quite as hyped by the idea of picking up a Dirt Cup. Wawa has since removed the cups from its menu, along with a similar dish, the Cookie Dough Parfait. Fun and tasty though the Dirt Cups may have been, we can imagine they didn't make up as huge a part of Wawa customers' daily diets as some other offerings. Some people hate fun, we guess. Customers first noticed their absence in 2018, with one X, formerly known as Twitter, user asking Wawa, "Why would you do this to me/humanity ????" The Dirt Cups may be gone, but they're definitely not forgotten, with some still experiencing regular cravings.
Mac & Beef
There's no shortage of macaroni and cheese options at Wawa, with the standard variety joined by garlic aioli, buffalo, ranch, and chipotle flavors. According to those in the know, the chain sources its macaroni and cheese from Stouffer's (literally the frozen macaroni and cheese you can purchase in grocery stores, as per employees), which means you can always cook your own if Wawa is out — or if it's axed your favorite variety.
Years ago, Wawa offered Mac & Beef, which was, well, macaroni and beef. Unlike a lot of discontinued items, employees and regular customers claim that it actually sold very well. Instead, it seems like the issue lay with the price of the beef. "I heard it was too expensive," an employee wrote on Reddit. "Apparently that is the reason Wawa got rid of the beef stew."
Once again, one heroic customer has come up with a smart way to circumvent its absence and DIY your own Wawa Mac & Beef. "Order the mac and cheese/meatball bowl and ask for extra tomato sauce," they explained on Reddit. "Then when you receive your order, take a fork and mash up the meatballs, stir it all together. It's not exactly the same but a pretty good alternative." Sure, it won't be identical, but we will take what we can get.
Homestyle Roast Beef
Yes, you can still get cold beef in your Wawa hoagies, but the discontinued Homestyle Roast Beef was in a league of its own. For some reason, this was axed and replaced by prime rib, which was then replaced with pulled pork, which itself has also since been pulled from the lineup. It was the loss of this beef that also triggered the discontinuation of the Horseradish Sauce, with the two typically ordered as a combo.
It's unclear when exactly Wawa discontinued Homestyle Roast Beef, with some customers claiming to have seen it pop up in their stores over the years. The general consensus is that it was removed in the late 2000s or early 2010s. Whenever it was discontinued, customers didn't take the loss lightly. A petition was set up after its removal, urging the chain to bring back "the best sandwich Wawa ever sold," (via Change.org). Corners of Reddit are also packed with fans reminiscing on the beef's glory, with one user eloquently claiming that they would "literally punt a baby over the edge of a bridge (like Jack Black did to Baxter) if [Wawa] would bring this back."
Wawa is well aware of the sentiment. Its CEO, Chris Gheysens, cited the Homestyle Roast Beef (plus the Mac & Beef) as two items he's frequently asked to restore to the menu, (via 93.3 WMMR). "It's just not a good seller usually," he said. We'll take that as the final nail in its coffin.
Salted Caramel Stuffed Pretzel
Sweet treats don't get much more sweet than Wawa's Salted Caramel Stuffed Pretzel. Introduced in December 2017, this was exactly what it sounded like — a baked pretzel, served warm and stuffed to the brim with copious amounts of salted caramel.
It seems like every fast food chain has gone through a salted caramel phase at some point, with Wendy's introducing a Salted Caramel Frosty, Shake Shack experimenting with a Chocolate Salted Caramel Shake, and Tim Horton's even debuting an entire salted caramel line (complete with drinks, donuts, and Timbits) in 2015. The majority of these products don't stick around for the long run, with Wawa's Salted Caramel Stuffed Pretzel also falling into that category. These were gone by 2021 and have yet to return despite customers lamenting their absence. The same is true for the Pizza Pretzel, which came stuffed with mozzarella and marinara sauce until Wawa seemingly decided to ditch its most elite stuffed pretzels altogether.
Birthday Cake Smoothie
Don't knock it 'til you try it. Wawa's Birthday Cake Smoothies were hugely popular with some customers (with others erring on the side of caution and skipping them altogether). These smoothies have popped up at Wawa repeatedly over the years, with the chain first introducing them as a not-so-secret secret menu item via its touchscreen kiosks in 2018.
Several flavors were available, including chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla. Each option was also available as a milkshake, but the smoothies — especially the strawberry variety — received surprisingly positive reviews from customers and employees alike. "It doesn't even taste like artificial birthday cake, it tastes like straight ice cream," said one Reddit user. Despite their popularity, the smoothies were pulled from Wawa in 2024, having briefly been reintroduced to celebrate Wawa's 60th anniversary.
Nothing replaces the OG, but it may be possible to make something similar. While we're not sure about the other ingredients, one Wawa employee revealed that Torani Cupcake Syrup was the secret ingredient behind the Birthday Cake Smoothies in their store.
French Toast Sizzli
The Wawa French Toast Sizzli was more than a breakfast item, it was a way of life. Maybe that's a tad dramatic, but the point is that this sandwich — which encased sausage, egg, and cheese in two sweet slices of French toast — was more delicious than any convenience store breakfast had any right to be.
While you can still find multiple Sizzli sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwiches at Wawa, these all use your standard bagels, biscuits, croissants, and pancakes in lieu of French toast. The latter was inexplicably axed as an option circa 2018, igniting a wave of backlash that's still ongoing to this day. An ongoing petition on Change.org still rallies for Wawa to restore the menu item ASAP, with the creator stating, "I will not give up [until] I see this sandwich back in stores, and when that day comes, we will rejoice nationwide." This may not be entirely in vain. After all, Wawa previously pulled then reintroduced the pancake variety of its Sizzli sandwiches, meaning there may be hope for the French toast, too.
Until that day comes, a small army of Wawa French Toast Sizzli loyalists continues to lurk on the internet — and we wouldn't count on them giving up any time soon. As one X, formerly known as Twitter, user put it, "Can we as a collective bully Wawa to bring back the French Toast Sizzli?"