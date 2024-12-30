Discontinued Wawa Foods We Sadly May Never Eat Again

To simply label Wawa as a "convenience store" doesn't really do it justice. Since debuting in Pennsylvania back in 1964, it's expanded to over 1,000 locations — some of which also double up as gas stations — and cultivated a seriously dedicated fanbase with its made-to-order hoagies and other tasty treats along the way. This fanbase has staged actual protests over Wawa closures in the past and been compared to a cult on multiple occasions, so it should come as no surprise that it also gets pretty emotional when Wawa axes certain foods from its stores.

Just like any other chain, Wawa often adds and pulls items from its lineup. Most of the time, anything scrapped from its stores is removed because that item just wasn't selling well enough to justify its presence. However, that doesn't mean some customers (us included) aren't left devastated in their wake. While there's every chance that Wawa could backtrack one day and restore the following items to its lineup one day, right now these foods seem to be gone for good.