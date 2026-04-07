Julia Child Was A Huge Fan Of This Simple Italian Pasta Dish

It's been more than two decades since Julia Child passed away, but she remains an influential figure whenever French cuisine is discussed in the context of American home cooking. From her books to her television programs, she was an undeniable champion of French cooking and made it accessible to everyone in the United States. And while French food was Child's favorite to cook, that doesn't mean she wasn't open to exploring and even indulging in other cuisines. In fact, one of her favorite dishes is of Italian origin: angel hair pasta pomodoro.

According to her friend and mentee Steve DiFillippo, the owner of Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse, Child often had the dish at his restaurant. In his memoir "It's All About the Guest," DiFillippo fondly described her fondness for the dish: "She always complained that the portions at Davio's were too big, although she loved our food, especially our angel hair pasta with pomodoro sauce."

The book includes a recipe for the meal, which revealed that the pomodoro sauce was deceptively simple — just canned San Marzano tomatoes simmered with garlic and olive oil before fresh basil and oregano were added to the mix. A touch of butter rounded out the sauce's flavor before angel hair pasta and a splash of pasta water were added. Before serving, the pasta was garnished with Parmigiano Reggiano (which is more than just a fancy way to say parmesan cheese).