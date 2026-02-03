Why French Food Was Julia Child's Favorite To Cook

Despite Julia Child's fondness for Chinese cuisine, we all know that she built her empire and established a name in the culinary world through her French cooking. However, before learning the rudiments of European dining, Child mostly lived a comfortable life in Pasadena, California. It was only when her husband, Paul Child, moved continents for his work with the U.S. Foreign Service that Julia unlocked her passion for gourmet food, especially after the French restaurant La Couronne in Rouen served her a life-changing meal when she first set foot in France.

In hindsight, it can be tempting to view those early moments as minor, given her later success as a pioneering television personality. But to better understand why French food became Child's favorite to cook, one must recognize her transition from her life stateside to her new environment in Paris.

In her memoir, "My Life in France," Child admitted that she fell in love with French food after moving to Paris. The Parisian food culture also inspired her to experiment more in the kitchen. "I fell in love with French food—the tastes, the processes, the history, the endless variations, the rigorous discipline, the creativity, the wonderful people, the equipment, the rituals," she wrote in the book, which was released posthumously two years after her death in 2004. "Surrounded by gorgeous food, wonderful restaurants, a kitchen at home—and an appreciative audience in my husband—I began to cook more and more."