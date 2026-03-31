The Abuelita Hot Chocolate Alternative That Reddit Swears Is Better

Hot chocolate is a comforting classic enjoyed in countless diverse and delicious styles around the globe. Whether you prefer thick and luscious Italian hot chocolate or store-bought hot cocoa mix powder, this nostalgic drink is tied to sweet memories for millions of people. However, for many Mexican hot chocolate lovers, there's nothing like the taste of Abuelita.

Abuelita hot chocolate has been a beloved Mexican staple for over eight decades, iconic for its dissolvable tablet format, cinnamon-rich flavor, and frothy texture. The brand is widely available across Mexico and in many parts of the United States. These days, it's owned by Nestlé, a company that has had its fair share of controversies, leading many devoted fans on both sides of the border to seek out Abuelita alternatives. Luckily, the internet has come in clutch with a superior substitute: Ibarra hot chocolate.

Ibarra is a Mexican-owned brand that has been producing a delicious range of chocolatey products for over a century. According to many Reddit users, Ibarra's hot chocolate tablets are akin to the Abuelita version, but better. In a thread on the subreddit r/mexicanfood, users noted that they "Much prefer Ibarra," and "Ibarra is superior." Another person summed up the sentiment in three words: "Ibarra por vida." In a poll of preferred Mexican hot chocolate brands on the same subreddit, Ibarra came in second place, behind only Abuelita.