The Abuelita Hot Chocolate Alternative That Reddit Swears Is Better
Hot chocolate is a comforting classic enjoyed in countless diverse and delicious styles around the globe. Whether you prefer thick and luscious Italian hot chocolate or store-bought hot cocoa mix powder, this nostalgic drink is tied to sweet memories for millions of people. However, for many Mexican hot chocolate lovers, there's nothing like the taste of Abuelita.
Abuelita hot chocolate has been a beloved Mexican staple for over eight decades, iconic for its dissolvable tablet format, cinnamon-rich flavor, and frothy texture. The brand is widely available across Mexico and in many parts of the United States. These days, it's owned by Nestlé, a company that has had its fair share of controversies, leading many devoted fans on both sides of the border to seek out Abuelita alternatives. Luckily, the internet has come in clutch with a superior substitute: Ibarra hot chocolate.
Ibarra is a Mexican-owned brand that has been producing a delicious range of chocolatey products for over a century. According to many Reddit users, Ibarra's hot chocolate tablets are akin to the Abuelita version, but better. In a thread on the subreddit r/mexicanfood, users noted that they "Much prefer Ibarra," and "Ibarra is superior." Another person summed up the sentiment in three words: "Ibarra por vida." In a poll of preferred Mexican hot chocolate brands on the same subreddit, Ibarra came in second place, behind only Abuelita.
Does Ibarra hot chocolate taste the same as Abuelita?
Ibarra's flagship product, Chocolate Ibarra, can be ordered online and is available in stores across Mexico and the Eastern United States. Chocolate Ibarra is remarkably similar to Chocolate Abuelita, down to the iconic red and yellow packaging. Both products are circular chocolate tablets divided into wedges that can be dissolved into warm milk to make a delightfully frothy, chocolatey beverage with notes of cinnamon. However, despite their surface-level likeness, these two Mexican hot chocolate brands are not identical.
Tastewise, reviewers note that Abuelita hot chocolate is sweeter and has a stronger cinnamon flavor, while Ibarra offers a more balanced, less sweet flavor with richer chocolate notes. In a thread on the subreddit r/mexicanfood discussing Abuelita alternatives, one person wrote, "I suggest you try Chocolate Ibarra. You'll be able to actually taste ingredients besides sugar." Another Reddit user noted, in reference to Abuelita, that "The Nestle version tastes so processed to me. Switched to Ibarra and haven't looked back."
While taste is subjective, it's not surprising that Ibarra hot chocolate tastes more natural to many reviewers. Chocolate Ibarra contains just four ingredients: cane sugar, cocoa paste, soy lecithin, and vanilla, while Abuelita, in addition to sugar, chocolate, and soy lecithin, also contains vegetable oil, artificial flavoring, and emulsifiers. Whether you're a lifelong Abuelita lover seeking an alternative or simply want to upgrade your hot cocoa game, Ibarra hot chocolate is well worth a shot (especially when mixed into this cozy, boozy nighttime treat).