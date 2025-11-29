What Makes Italian Hot Chocolate So Thick And Luscious

Pumpkin spice lattes and apple cider may be autumn's official beverages, but once the snow starts to fall, it's time to switch over to hot chocolate. According to a 2020 YouGov poll, it was far and away the most popular wintertime beverage among American adults, and if you add in kids, the numbers are likely much higher. (Children aren't usually big fans of eggnog, which took the number two spot.) Chocolate is a universal pleasure, though, so it comes as no surprise to find that the drink is also popular in other countries such as Italy. Of course, Italian-style hot chocolate is made a little differently from the typical American version in that it tends to be a great deal thicker — in fact, if you order ciocolata calda at an Italian restaurant, you will find yourself with a decadent, creamy, and deeply flavored hot chocolate you can eat with a spoon.

One explanation why cioccolata calda is so thick is that it's mostly (but not always) made with melted chocolate, either instead of or in addition to cocoa powder. It also tends to call for a smaller amount of milk than American hot chocolate. Cioccolata calda may even include a thickening agent such as cornstarch, which can lend it a somewhat pudding-y consistency. It frequently contains less sugar than American hot chocolate, as well, and the melted dark chocolate gives it a slight, pleasantly bitter edge, but what it lacks in sweetness it makes up for in richness.