The Most Overpriced Frozen Entrees At Costco, According To Customers

The Costco freezer aisle offers an overwhelming variety of frozen entrees that provide shoppers with convenient and quick meals at bulk prices. Many customers confess to stocking these items for emergency meals on a busy weeknight or for their regular dinner rotation. While many Costco frozen entrees get high paise, like Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Crust Pizza and Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna, others have garnered very poor reviews.

Customers posting about disappointing frozen products on Costco's website and Reddit mention entrees that used to be good, but are no longer worth it since the recipe seems to have changed and is now made with lower quality ingredients or simply unappealing. While some products are polarizing, with customers reporting they love and purchase an item regularly and others saying they couldn't even finish the box, other Costco entrees seem to be unanimously loathed.

We've compiled a list of the frozen entrees most discussed as not being worth the price, to help shoppers make the most informed decision when searching for low-cost and low-effort entrees. Here are the most overpriced entrees at Costco, according to customers.