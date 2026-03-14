14 Super Frugal Grocery Shopping Hacks Reddit Swears By To Save Money

If you're anything like us, you're probably tempted to grab for whatever you're craving while grocery shopping. While this practice isn't a bad one, per se, according to Reddit, it's one that might drain your wallet, especially if the recipes you're after require a lot of ingredients.

Rather than shopping according to craving, try scanning your local grocer's ad and building your shopping list for the week around it. Posters on the forum insist this frugal hack works, as one Reddit commenter states, "I do this every week. We eat meat, so I base all of my meals around whatever protein is on sale, and our vegetable sides are based on sale items too, mostly. I'm wondering who doesn't do this." Another Reddit user chimes in, "I consider food shopping to be a sport. I'll grab the flyers and plan out what I can make with what's on sale. It's not much of a spectator sport."

Yes, shopping this way may prevent you from eating your favorite foods each week, but it will also introduce you to new items, ingredient combinations, and recipes you've never tried before. Don't forget, Google can be your friend for things like this; search online for recipes that combine the meat, produce, and other discounted goods you've assembled in a delicious and satisfying way.