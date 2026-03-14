14 Super Frugal Grocery Shopping Hacks Reddit Swears By To Save Money
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Reddit's online community is one that explores seemingly every topic under the sun, which is why this popular internet platform is also home to some of the best grocery shopping hacks for frugal living. Still, considering the many comments, opinions, and debates found on Reddit threads, it can sometimes be hard to sift through all of the back and forth between members to find the information you truly need.
In this post, we've compiled some of the best, super frugal Reddit grocery shopping hacks we could find to help you start saving money, fast. From adjustments to your shopping list to intentional investment in particular items, the upcoming post gets to the meat and potatoes of how to make your shopping trip work for your wallet. Join us as we round up our favorite tips submitted by Redditors on how to tackle your next grocery shopping trip in the most cost-effective way possible.
1. Shop by sale, not by appetite
If you're anything like us, you're probably tempted to grab for whatever you're craving while grocery shopping. While this practice isn't a bad one, per se, according to Reddit, it's one that might drain your wallet, especially if the recipes you're after require a lot of ingredients.
Rather than shopping according to craving, try scanning your local grocer's ad and building your shopping list for the week around it. Posters on the forum insist this frugal hack works, as one Reddit commenter states, "I do this every week. We eat meat, so I base all of my meals around whatever protein is on sale, and our vegetable sides are based on sale items too, mostly. I'm wondering who doesn't do this." Another Reddit user chimes in, "I consider food shopping to be a sport. I'll grab the flyers and plan out what I can make with what's on sale. It's not much of a spectator sport."
Yes, shopping this way may prevent you from eating your favorite foods each week, but it will also introduce you to new items, ingredient combinations, and recipes you've never tried before. Don't forget, Google can be your friend for things like this; search online for recipes that combine the meat, produce, and other discounted goods you've assembled in a delicious and satisfying way.
2. Shop for staples to stock up your pantry
We'll admit, shopping for pantry staples probably isn't everyone's idea of fun, but when it comes to saving money, this frugal grocery hack can help save on your bill. "Pretty much every day I cook something from scratch," a Reddit user notes. "Knowing what staples to have on hand really helps me whip up something in a pinch [...] I'm very proud of myself for teaching myself how to properly grocery shop and how to cook. Now I can make pretty much any meal I desire. Truly a money-saving blessing."
So, how can you make this dream a reality? Besides learning all you can about whipping up basic, low-cost dishes, it also helps to know what you'll need to purchase to enjoy the benefits of a well-stocked pantry. The items you'll need to buy will differ from family to family, but purchasing rice, oil, tomato sauce, and canned goods in bulk is typically a great place to start.
Bulk-buying often translates to saving money; you can also scan the freezer section of your local market for stock-worthy frozen vegetables and fruit. Remember also that groceries like butter, shredded cheese, and bread tend to freeze well, meaning you can buy them whenever you catch a good deal and hold onto them for later.
3. Follow a formula when pulling together meals
Formulas used to compose a smart and efficient grocery list will vary; however, it is often helpful to find some sort of rhythm to purchasing meals, and most importantly, to stick to it. Whether you're looking to follow the 3-3-2-2-1 shopping formula for balanced meals or another method, adding a little organization to your shopping list can do wonders for your wallet.
"I hate meal planning," a Redditor states. "I also try to keep my grocery budget low and eat at home often [...] my partner and I developed a solution: the grocery formula. Each week, we buy 2 to 3 proteins (size dependent), 2 to 3 veggies, [and] 3 to 4 fruits [...] It requires a bit of improv and a stocked pantry, but we've been using it for years, and it works like a charm."
Using a formula when composing your grocery lists offers a cheaper and more time-efficient way to shop, allowing you to spend less time combing through grocery store aisles and more time enjoying the meals you've come up with. Will these formulas allow you to eat all the foods you crave? No — as with planning your grocery list around sales, that's a sacrifice you'll have to be willing to make. That doesn't mean you can never splurge, though — consider building "fun" money into your budget that allows you to purchase ingredients you normally wouldn't to bring more excitement to weekly meals.
4. Don't overlook frozen fruits and veggies
Frozen fruits and veggies may seem subpar when compared to fresh, and indeed, the texture can sometimes be different depending on the type. Still, many frozen fruits and veggies sold in stores are flash frozen in season and at the peak of harvest, meaning they often still retain the nutrients and flavor you crave.
So, what does all this have to do with being frugal at the grocery store? Reddit explains: "Frozen is usually cheaper," a Reddit commenter contends. "Also, it's longer lasting, so cheaper in the long run, in that you don't end up having to toss fruits or veggies that have started to turn."
Before making your purchases, we recommend you compare prices across produce carefully and choose which option, whether fresh or frozen, is truly best for you. Frozen produce can make it easier not only to save money, but to stock up your freezer as well — just be sure that you don't load up on frozen fruits and veggies without considering the pros and cons of doing so before making your final decision.
5. Cop a rotisserie chicken
If you've ever suspiciously eyed the packages of hot roasted whole chicken sitting in your local grocer's store aisles, Reddit posters are begging you to take another look. We'll admit, store-bought rotisserie chicken options can be hit or miss in terms of quality, but for only $5 to $6, it might be worth finding out. "I almost never buy raw chicken unless a specific recipe calls for it," a poster on Reddit claims. "As a mid-20s person who doesn't cook very well, I use rotisserie chicken in sandwiches, soups, wraps, pastas, etc. All you have to do is heat it up!"
When compared to a regular, fresh whole chicken, expect rotisserie chicken to often ring up cheaper, though you'll likely get more meat from fresh chicken than you would from the rotisserie option. Still, for people looking to enjoy an easy, fast, frugal, and versatile dinner option, the rotisserie chicken is the way to go.
6. Go with store-brand when you can
Look, we know that not all store-branded options are going to be tasty, and yes, there are some generic items out there you should probably skip. That said, there are many grocery stores carrying grocery products that are just as good, if not better than the original, yet at an affordable price.
According to Reddit, Walmart's Great Value has several options that are totally worth checking out. "Walmart's [generic-branded groceries] are actually very good," one Redditor states. "I buy a lot of Great Value and Our Finest items now."
Kroger's Simple Truth, Whole Foods' 365, and Target's Good and Gather are a few other brands to have on your radar when hunger strikes and wallets are tight. Have an Aldi nearby? Shoppers from the Reddit community love its off-brand foods, especially since they don't tend to contain many of the dyes and chemicals offered in other retailer snacks. Also, if you're willing to pay for a membership, you may wish to try searching wholesale retailers like Costco and Sam's Club for generic eats – Redditors insist these larger-sized, affordable groceries often pack just as much flavor as brand-name ones.
7. Leverage beans and legumes to your advantage
Whether you're looking to stretch a meal or simply need a good way to work some extra protein into your diet, legumes and beans are an awesome way to make a filling and affordable meal. "Beans and rice work all over the world!" a poster on Reddit concludes. "Add in some frozen green veggies."
Which legumes or bean varieties you choose to add to your shopping list really doesn't matter, though you should know how to cook and utilize each. For example, lentils come in all sorts of colors and types, and their price? Priceless. A pound of lentils costs only a little under two dollars at our local Walmart, making them an awesome and frugal way to work extra fiber into your diet.
Not wanting to take the lentil route? No problem. Other options, like black beans or pinto beans, are viable choices as well. Pair them with equally affordable rice, a few veggies like spinach, kale, onions, or carrots, and you've got a delicious, frugal, and totally satisfying way to enjoy a meal.
8. Canned meats can help
Though most of us would agree that fresh meat is usually better than canned, Redditors insist tinned meat has its place, especially when you're looking for a frugal, pantry-friendly way to add meat to your meals. "I eat canned fish nearly every day," a Redditor claimed. "Usually salmon, sometimes tuna. Sometimes I'll change it up and have chicken. What's really good is spam misubi. It's like a Hawaiian spam sushi roll."
One of the best things about this grocery list staple is that it can be utilized in a variety of ways — whether on a sandwich, with pasta, or in a salad, canned meat is a versatile ingredient that can work as a substitute for fresh when you're in a pinch. Don't forget, there are a ton of canned options available. Aside from the ever-popular option of canned tuna, try other satiating sources like canned ham, salmon, Spam, and more. Don't feel like you need to try everything, though — find a brand and type of meat that works for you, and add it to your grocery list to replace other, more expensive meat types to bring your total bill even lower.
9. Don't forget about eggs
Yes, the price of eggs fluctuates often, but using them to make a quick meal can be a frugal choice. "Even though eggs are expensive, they are still a good option as one or two makes a filling meal," a Redditor proclaims. "I scramble a few, add garlic powder, salt, and pepper, spinach, and scallions, then blend and bake."
Eggs can be used to make a variety of dishes; fill your grocery cart with cheap canned ingredients to make scrambled eggs taste better, or slap them on a sandwich with a slice of cheese for a hearty, affordable meal. Keep in mind that eggs come in all different shapes, sizes, and varieties at the grocery store, so be sure to pay attention to the price tag. Opting for organic eggs will drive up the price, as will purchasing eggs that are pre-cooked; hard-boiled eggs sold in bags, for example, aren't usually a frugal choice, as they often cost as much as four or five times the amount of fresh eggs. Yikes!
10. Bulk up meals with produce to help them stretch further
We've already discussed the benefits of adding beans and legumes to meals to help them stretch further, but tossing in other types of produce is a frugal option as well. This Redditor fills us in on the details: "Meat is my biggest grocery expense, so I try to limit it by making a veggie the star of the show. Whatever meals you typically make now, double the non-meat elements to bulk them up. Chili? Add another can of beans and/or more zucchini/onions, and/or serve over a bed of rice. Stir fry? Extra peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, snap peas, etc. Casserole? Extra broccoli, peas, corn, potatoes. Avoid meat-centric dishes (meatloaf, fried chicken)."
This concept applies to so many meals, though you'll want to pick produce that matches the flavor profile of your dish. Adding unorthodox ingredients to certain recipes might do more harm than good, even when attempting to be frugal. Also, keep in mind that certain types of produce carry their own flavor that might skew the taste of your meal a bit — carrots and corn, for example, are naturally sweet; you'll want to account for this when adding them to meals.
11. Ditch junk food and expensive ingredients
Everyone likes to be able to enjoy a bag of chips or candy every now and again, but overdoing it may do a number on your grocery bill. "A bag of chips is literally 3 dollars, not filling, not giving you nutrients, and probably making you feel sick," a Redditor states. "Or you can buy minute rice and frozen veggies for 3 bucks and make enough stir fry for 10 people in literally 10 minutes, not to mention that you will still have some leftover to make the next night."
If you do have a hankering for potato chips but want to save money by cutting junk food, whipping up tasty air fryer french fries (don't forget to shake them halfway through) might prove a better option — not to mention the fact that a bag of potatoes can be used for more than one recipe. Craving soda? Why not try fruit-flavored water using this AquaFrut Fruit Infuser Water Bottle instead?
It isn't only junk food that can send grocery bills skyrocketing — other commodities, like an unusual ingredient you'd use for only one recipe, are additions that can cause your overall bill to increase. With that in mind, it's often best to stick to the basics when trying to be frugal with your shopping cart — ingredients like garlic, onion, and soy sauce can be mindful purchases that can be used many times over in recipes, thereby yielding more bang for your buck.
12. Look for reduced meat and produce – then freeze it
When shopping the meat section, you may be tempted to bypass reduced price options, especially if you don't plan to eat it in the next day or two. Still, it's worth noting that reduced meats like these typically don't have anything wrong with them and, if you have the space, can be easily frozen to help them keep until later use. "This is almost exclusively how I buy meat," a Redditor explains. "Anytime I see one for a good price, I buy it and immediately throw it in the freezer, unless I need it for that day. I have never had any issues with taste or health or anything."
Which grocery stores will carry reduced cuts of meat will vary, though we've seen our share of marked-down meat products in both Kroger and Walmart. Bear in mind that the types of meat discounted can differ from week to week, and also tend to be very close to expiration when sold. As always, you'll want to inspect the meat for any signs of spoilage — discolored, smelly, or oddly textured buys are probably best left on the shelf.
13. Keep an eye on price per unit
Though often time-consuming, this frugal habit keeps Redditors saving money. As mentioned earlier, items sold in bulk or larger packages often come at a cheaper cost per unit, essentially making them the more affordable purchase in the long run. But it doesn't stop there — the idea of comparing price per unit across purchases of all kinds makes perfect sense when you're in it to save money. "Yes, I'm a stickler about price per unit, and it makes me furious that Walmart is not consistent," quips a Redditor. "They sometimes list similar items in ounces — others in pounds. Like, I'm already doing enough mental math here ..."
So, what does this all mean? Pay close attention to the price per unit, particularly if you buy a lot of the same item repeatedly. Love rice? Instead of buying a small pack of it weekly, try going for a large bag; even better if you can score one from a wholesale retailer like Sam's Club or Costco, as this can sometimes provide even more savings.
The only time you won't want to employ the price per unit technique is when you're buying something you don't consume or use often. in this case, you run the risk of not only wasting your money, but potentially, the product as well.
14. Take advantage of loyalty rewards, coupons, and various perks whenever possible
According to Reddit, cashing in on various loyalty programs, coupons, and store-specific deals can help lower the amount of money you spend at the grocery store. From digital coupons to cashback earned, some perks are worth looking into, especially if you frequent certain markets often. "My grocery store has sales/deals that are only accessible to loyalty members, so it's definitely worth it for me," states a Redditor. "In general, I don't really see any downside to joining a loyalty program."
The types of benefits offered by loyalty programs differ, with many offering distinct levels of membership with varying perks associated with each. Sam's Club, for example, offers cashback on select purchases for its Plus members even without the use of a credit card, while other retailers may allow guests to utilize free loyalty programs to gain exclusive discounts on specific items. Yes, signing up for perks and scanning apps and ads for deals can be a hassle, but hey, every little bit helps, right?