Don't Stock Up On Frozen Vegetables Before Considering This

Before you start stocking up on frozen vegetables, ensure your freezer is set to 0 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. Freezers set even a few degrees above zero or that fluctuate in temperature can accelerate quality loss in frozen vegetables by causing ice crystal formation sooner, followed by freezer burn. Additionally, refrain from buying frozen vegetables in packaging that's been torn or damaged. Compromised packaging allows air in, resulting in freezer burn sooner, unless you replace the damaged packaging with storage that's appropriate for freezing.

Having an organized freezer also makes a world of difference when stockpiling frozen veggies because you can actually see what you have, or at least know where they're located. Categorizing veggies based on type and labeling them with their date of purchase on the bag comes in handy when taking inventory of what's new to the freezer and what may be going downhill soon and need to be used.

Before buying an arsenal of frozen vegetables, even if they're on sale for a killer deal, first consider if they're going to get used within a few months to a year. If you're someone who typically just stocks up on bags of peas to have just in case, consider stocking up on more canned veggies instead, except for the higher-sodium canned vegetables you should avoid. Some canned vegetables can last for years before their quality starts declining.