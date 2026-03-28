The 15 Worst Cooking Show Injuries
There are lots of reasons we love cooking shows. There is the wish fulfillment of seeing delicious food being made. There's the guilty pleasure of seeing contestants completely botch their shots at glory. There is the interpersonal drama from competition, the judges' undeterred opinions, the fun, off-beat cuisine discoveries, the smoke, the fire, the sizzle, the sweat. When it's done well, it makes for great television.
Another aspect of cooking shows we didn't know we would see a lot of, is injuries. A kitchen can be a dangerous place. Heck, the front-of-house can be a dangerous place (just ask Guy Fieri). And in the heat of a moment, or during a quick mental lapse, gross things may happen to the human body.
In the grand old spirit of watching train-wreck TV, here is a list of slices, slips, snaps, and sanguineous snafus of all kinds, some captured in posterity forever by the cameras. These are 15 of the worst cooking show injuries of all time.
1. Top Chef (2009): Fabio Viviani breaks his finger
Altering food-based reality TV forever when it debuted in 2006, "Top Chef" set the template for the genre by turning elite cooking into gladiatorial combat. Sometimes that meant gruesome injuries that would conceivably happen to a combating gladiator.
In Season 5, chef Fabio Viviani made it to the final four of the competition and was voted "fan favorite" by the viewers. People love a warrior ethos, and Viviani showcased that when he broke his finger on the show in a most unsightly fashion. His brash, rogue-ish insouciance to the horrendous fracture surely won him many an admirer.
After being bandaged up by a medic, the fiery Italian competitor refused a hospital trip, instead suggesting he would cut off his finger, sear it to prevent any more bleeding, and deal with his new nine-fingered life in the morning. Okay. Heard. Thankfully, for the more squeamish viewer, these primeval measures were never taken by Viviani. That would've given plenty for Andy Cohen to talk about after.
2. Hell's Kitchen (2009): Ji-Hyuan Cha sprains her ankle and makes her exit from the show
Based around the intense, pugnacious personality of Gordon Ramsay, "Hell's Kitchen" embraced the extreme spectacle of high-octane competitive cooking. Contentious incidents, disagreements, and even altercations –- including between Ramsay and a contestant –- are all part of the show's propulsive energy. This also includes, unfortunately, injuries.
Ji-Hyuan Cha, a contestant on Season 5, was a private caterer from Palisades Park, New Jersey who finished 15th that year. She may have done better in the competition, if not for a nasty ankle injury. Slipping on some oil in the kitchen, the chef suffered a sprained ankle. She tried persevering through the pain to finish her prep work. Eventually the foot swelled and she'd end up in a wheelchair for the lineup.
Taking one for the team, she took it upon herself to bow out of the show, due to the injury. Ramsay admired her determination, noting how unfortunate it was that she'd be robbed of a chance at victory.
3. Hell's Kitchen (2009): Dave Levey fractures his wrist
This one came about from a Firefighter Pasta Meal Challenge, as these things do. Dave Levey, a contestant that would write himself into "Hell's Kitchen" lore in the aftermath of the injury, had been a part of the losing team. Their punishment, to clean the fire truck. In the process, Levey ran into a small issue. His wrist was injured.
Having gotten the wrist stuck in the fire truck –- with that in itself seeming to cause the initial injury –- he re-injured it while getting his limb unstuck. Despite attention from the medic, this required a hospital trip. The visit revealed a fracture and a torn FCR, and, naturally, a cast. But this didn't stop Levey.
Becoming known as "The One-armed Bandit," the chef overcame his injury to win Season 6 of "Hell's Kitchen." A Herculean achievement, all things considered, it makes one feel guilty for whining about a finger cramp. Most of us have enough difficulty cooking with two good hands. To do it single-handedly, literally, and in the process winning a major cooking competition, is one for the books. Well done, Mr. Levey.
4. Chopped (2011): Yoanne Magris gets second-degree burns on her legs from spilling boiling water
It was only a matter of time before we got to human flesh being burned. Shocking, when you consider that people would never run at full speed while holding a pot of boiling water. Oh, wait, right, this does happen, but only on TV cooking shows. And literally nowhere else (except in maybe some niche, traditional rural games somewhere in the world).
Yoanne Magris, chef and restaurateur of Yo In Yo Out in New York City at the time, was the unfortunate victim in this case. Preparing an entree of lamb heart Provençal with collard purée for the "Chopped" judges, Magris tripped and spilled piping hot water on her legs. She received second-degree burns as a result.
But Magris, skin scalded and all, elected to continue making her dish, persevering through what must have been serious pain. She finished making the meal and even avoided the chopping block — losing by a hair in the end to another contestant, Lance Nitahara. Sportsmanship won the day however, as Nitahara donated $1,000 of his prize money to Magris so she could visit her sick grandmother.
5. Chopped All Stars (2011): Anne Burrell got hot oil directly in her eye
When the All Stars show up, you know you're getting an All-Star game. A real best-versus-best kitchen throw down. Chefs have a lot of pride, in case you haven't noticed.
When it comes to judges and bona fide celebs getting the tables turned on them, having to re-prove their chops behind the line, the stakes just feel extra-high. It's hard to argue anyone took the stakes more seriously than the late, great Anne Burrell.
The star of "Worst Chefs in America" and "Chef Wanted," Burrell was in the heat of competition on "Chopped All Stars," against her fellow network talent, when hot cooking oil sprayed directly into her eye. Undeterred, Burrell battled on. She finished runner-up in the competition, but came back in 2015 to win the whole thing — donating the cash prize to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
6. The Great British Bake Off (2012): John Whaite slices his hand
When most of us think of "The Great British Bake Off" — the regional U.K. accents, the bucolic setting, the countryside manners, the Victoria sponges — grievous injury is not the first thing that comes to mind. The two things just don't mix: brutal human reality and pie-cooling-on-the-window escapism. Nobody is allowed to get physically hurt on "Bake Off," right? It almost feels like a puppy getting kicked in the face. It's just wrong.
But fate is an unforgiving mare. Because blood has indeed been spilled inside the tent. It happened back in 2012 to contestant John Whaite, during the finals no less. Slicing his hand on an electric mixer, Whaite's hand and arm ran red with hemoglobin and plasma. Fortunately for him, one of the other competitors was a doctor, and he was seen to immediately.
Unfortunately for him, he could not present a showstopper as a result. But fortunately for him, again, he wound up winning the season anyway. Perhaps Paul Hollywood admired Whaite's experience with carnage.
7. Top Chef (2012): Sarah Grueneberg is taken away in an ambulance after smoke inhalation from a BBQ pit
Season 9 of "Top Chef" was filmed in Texas, which meant lots of heat and lots of barbecuing. A James Beard-awarded chef, Sarah Grueneberg was working the smoke pit on a 100-degree day, inhaling the fumes, when it finally took its toll.
Staggering inside, she complained of light-headedness, chills, and difficulty breathing. After getting some oxygen and a checkup from a medic, the decision was made to call an ambulance. Grueneberg, worried more about her place in the competition than her wellbeing in that moment, did not want this to be her downfall on the show. Thankfully for her, it wasn't.
Grueneberg wound up finishing second that season to Paul Qui. She was the last one standing out of a half-dozen Chicago chefs on the show that year. And the judges' decision on the winner seemed to be one of the closest ones ever — so much so that they wanted to call it a tie. Bravo wouldn't allow that and so Qui won. But Grueneberg battled affliction and put in a performance to proud of.
8. Food Network Thanksgiving Special (2013): Giada de Laurentiis slices more than a turkey
What could be more warm, safe, and gore-free than a Thanksgiving cooking special. But when a show is live, anything can happen, even with expert talent in front of the camera. Cue Giada De Laurentiis and her left index finger.
And actually, the injury happened during a commercial break. De Laurentiis was slicing up some cooked turkey to serve fellow star chefs Alton Brown, Ina Garten, and Bobby Flay. She sliced up her finger along with it, and it wasn't long before blood was flowing into the sink. Even though the cameras weren't rolling when it happened, it was still a live presentation — something Food Network didn't normally do.
Having to leave the set for medical attention, she revealed on her Instagram the severity of the cut.
It was certainly a nasty one, with a kind of Frankenstein quality to it. Stitches were required since she literally hacked into her nail bed.
Building a career on her defining Italian recipes, De Laurentiis wasn't going to let a mere flesh wound stop her. She finished that same turkey prochetta dish on the "Today" show days later.
9. Hell's Kitchen (2014): Rochelle Bergman slices her thumb badly
The thumb is, by any estimation, our most important digit. It is not only responsible for helping us do a myriad of tasks and functions, it's also what separates us from much of the animal kingdom. (Well, that and playing Roblox). The last thing you want as a cook is the inability to use the old thumb.
But that's exactly what happened to Rochelle Bergman during Season 12 of "Hell's Kitchen." During prep, the chef sliced her thumb pretty badly. In fact, part of her thumb was left right on the cutting board, sending two of her squeamish teammates yelling with revulsion.
While Bergman was getting her wound cleaned up, the teammates comically tried to pick up the remaining part of her finger with a paper towel. Or, rather, weakly cover it while still screaming — which they failed to even do. Heroically, she returned, which was fitting: the meal her team was making was going to be served to Marvel Comics founder Stan Lee.
10. Chopped (2014): Brendan Frohne gets the worst knife cut on his hand
Knife accidents happen in a kitchen. And they happen even on professional cooking shows. Chef Brandon Frohne, however, lays claim to a rather unique cutlery mishap in the annals of "Chopped." Frohne, you see, was born with only three fingers on one hand. Making it that far in the culinary world with a physical disability like this is remarkable.
So, what happens to his other, hand on the episode "Dread and Breakfast?" He sliced it. And not only that, the "Chopped" judges thought it was the worst cut they'd ever seen on the show. The medics wanted him to go to the hospital immediately for stitches.
Frohne refused. And even though he was eventually chopped that same round, he was invited back on "Chopped Redemption" a few years later, where he lasted until the final round. He was also featured on more TV cooking shows, such as "Chow Masters," "Snack Attack," and "Secret Eats."
11. MasterChef Junior (2015): Young Long Islander Kayla Mitchell sliced two fingers
Some might think putting adolescents in a pressure-packed kitchen with cameras rolling while asking them to cook the best food possible is great television. Some may think it's reckless. On "MasterChef Junior" in 2015, both of those distinctions were true.
Kayla Mitchell, 11, was representing Long Island on Gordon Ramsay's competition show when disaster struck. While trying to slice some fruit she instead cut, not one, but two of her fingers in the process. A piece of her nail came off and there was blood all over the place. That's enough for an adult to deal with, let alone a middle-schooler.
Being encouraged to look away by Ramsay himself, as she was getting treated, the youngster showed she had the true grit of a competitor. She came back and finished making a dessert that Ramsay loved, despite her unsightly injury. She would return years later to compete on "MasterChef: Dynamic Duos."
12. Hell's Kitchen (2016): William Wynkoop cuts through the top of his fingernail bed
Right through the top of the nail bed. The phrase alone is enough to send shivers. In Season 16, Episode 7 of "Hell's Kitchen," that's unfortunately what happened to contestant William "Koop" Wynkoop after an accident with a knife. Koop was making a ceviche, when the wrong kind of red colored his prep.
Slicing off his fingernail while on his last celery stalk, Koop was immediately tended to by the medic. During the aside treatment, Koop started feeling lightheaded and then, well, the lights went out. He fainted in the chair. Both the medic and Gordon Ramsay were trying to get him to come to.
After receiving oxygen and being encouraged to take his time in recovering, Koop returned in time for the judging. However, because his dish wasn't completed, he had to forfeit the round. The injury bothered him throughout the rest of the episode, shaking his confidence, and causing him to put in a subpar performance. Hey, he's only human.
13. The Great British Bake Off (2019): Prue Leith tears her Achilles tendon
A unique entry to this list of worst cooking show injuries, as this had absolutely nothing to do with cooking in any way. On top of that, it involved one of the show's stars and judges: the venerable Prue Leith. And although Leith said goodbye to the beloved series in 2026 after a lengthy run, she will always have a place in the hearts of "Bake Off" fans everywhere. Not least for her tenacity.
That character trait of the vibrantly bespectacled Dame Prudence came to the fore when she snapped her Achilles tendon filming the opening skit of the 2019 season. She played the Cowardly Lion to Paul Hollywood's Tin Man, Noel Fielding's Dorothy, and Sandy Toksvig's Scarecrow in a "Wizard of Oz" spoof. Leaping out onto the "yellow-brick road" in character, Leith's Achilles was apparently not ready for the impact.
Confusingly, and because of the timelines of when things are filmed for "Bake Off," Leith was seen on crutches from that exact injury in the 2020 holiday special — with no one addressing the reason on-air. Leith herself eventually explained the situation to a publication. But for a while, eagle-eyed viewers must have wondered what happened to our dear Prue Leith.
14. Alex vs America (2022): Alex Guarnaschelli gets injured by a madoline
Star chefs being challenged by mere cooking mortals is an entertainment formula that will always have legs. And sometimes, on shows like "Beat Bobby Flay," the kitchen masters get thrown for a loop and are made to look vulnerable. That vulnerability becomes especially apparent when injuries happen.
During Season 2 of Alex Guarnaschelli's "Alex vs America" — where the Iron Chef takes on a bevy of challengers from all over the country – it was a mandoline that brought her a bit of kitchen hurt. And no, it wasn't a downcast solo from a mandolin player off to the side. It was the slicing mandoline used in cooking. And it, yep, cut the tip of her finger off.
After taking a few minutes to get bandaged up and calmed down, she got back to her station and finished. Her name is literally in the show title, so it was probably going to take a lot more than a bit of blood to keep her away.
15. Flavor Town Food Fight (2025): Guy Fieri badly injures his quad muscle
Another example of the non-invincibility of the super chef. While filming his show "Flavor Town Food Fight," Guy Fieri suffered a mishap that sent him into emergency surgery. It wasn't the first time Fieri had dealt with medical hardship, only the latest. Thankfully, this injury was far less worse than the horse-riding accident that nearly took his life as a child.
Slipping down a set of stairs with cameras rolling, one foot went forward and the other was caught in the threshold. The result, was, in his own words, an "exploded" quad muscle. The doctor that treated him claimed to have never seen a tear in such a thick part of the quad.
Not wanting the muscles to recede, surgery had to happen then and there. Everything seemed to go okay, but the indefatigable chef on the move was wheelchair- and crutch-bound for a few months after. "It sucked," according to Fieri, in what seems like quite the understatement coming from him.