The 15 Worst Cooking Show Injuries

There are lots of reasons we love cooking shows. There is the wish fulfillment of seeing delicious food being made. There's the guilty pleasure of seeing contestants completely botch their shots at glory. There is the interpersonal drama from competition, the judges' undeterred opinions, the fun, off-beat cuisine discoveries, the smoke, the fire, the sizzle, the sweat. When it's done well, it makes for great television.

Another aspect of cooking shows we didn't know we would see a lot of, is injuries. A kitchen can be a dangerous place. Heck, the front-of-house can be a dangerous place (just ask Guy Fieri). And in the heat of a moment, or during a quick mental lapse, gross things may happen to the human body.

In the grand old spirit of watching train-wreck TV, here is a list of slices, slips, snaps, and sanguineous snafus of all kinds, some captured in posterity forever by the cameras. These are 15 of the worst cooking show injuries of all time.