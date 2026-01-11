The 'Hell's Kitchen' Altercation That Earned One Contestant A Hefty Court Settlement

Gordon Ramsay is notorious for his fiery tongue, but even he can't escape the heat sometimes. Restaurateur and host of the hit reality-competition television series "Hell's Kitchen," Ramsay cooked up some controversy with one contestant early in its run. In 2004, Ramsay got into an altercation with one male contestant during filming of the American edition of the show. The contestant (whose name remains hidden under the terms of the court settlement) and Ramsay engaged in a shoving match where the contestant subsequently fell back and injured his ankle. Needing hospital treatment for the fall, the contestant was later removed from the series. Granada, the show's production company, begrudgingly paid the contestant $124,000 as a part of the court settlement.

Ramsay reportedly confided in a colleague after the incident occurred, saying, "The guy wound me up and I got angry. He hurt his ankle when he fell. It wasn't intentional. I'm Gordon Ramsay, for goodness sake: People know I'm volatile. But I didn't mean to hurt the guy."

This wasn't the first time Ramsay faced public controversy in his life, and it certainly wasn't the last. Ramsay has experienced several legal, personal, and relational disputes over the span of his life and career. Unfortunately for him, as a public figure most of them have seen page one of the tabloids. Thankfully, not all of Gordon Ramsay's memories are bad ones.