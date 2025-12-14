The NYC Restaurant Where Marcus Samuelsson Goes For The Best Soul Food

Before world-renowned chef, author, restauranteur, and TV host Marcus Samuelsson moved to Harlem, he'd often ride his bike to the uptown Manhattan neighborhood. He was routinely mesmerized and moved by the energy of the historic part of the city, with its history, culture, music, people, and of course, food. Samuelsson not only decided to call Harlem home, but he's actively involved in the community, having begun an annual food festival called Harlem EatUp and opening a soul food-inspired eatery called Red Rooster. But when he wants the absolute best in soul food, he visits Sylvia's Restaurant, an institution in the food genre and a pillar of the Harlem community for over 60 years, not to mention one of the finest Southern restaurants in the entirety of New York City. It's also considered one of the best soul food restaurants in the nation.

Samuelsson recalled to CNBC how he used to sit at the counter at Sylvia's and gobble up macaroni and cheese and collard greens, just two of the many comforting dishes at the restaurant. During another interview with The Guardian, he explained how important the restaurant was during his formative years as a young chef, saying, "I used to come up here to eat after service downtown because it's relaxed. It's rooted in African-American dining. Here they want to know how you're doing, how's your uncle, how's your mom." The vibe matches the food. While fried chicken, barbecue ribs, and fried catfish are deeply comforting; the service and conversation are welcoming, warm, and soothing. There is little doubt that Sylvia's has been a great source of inspiration to Samuelsson during his successful career.