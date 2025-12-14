The NYC Restaurant Where Marcus Samuelsson Goes For The Best Soul Food
Before world-renowned chef, author, restauranteur, and TV host Marcus Samuelsson moved to Harlem, he'd often ride his bike to the uptown Manhattan neighborhood. He was routinely mesmerized and moved by the energy of the historic part of the city, with its history, culture, music, people, and of course, food. Samuelsson not only decided to call Harlem home, but he's actively involved in the community, having begun an annual food festival called Harlem EatUp and opening a soul food-inspired eatery called Red Rooster. But when he wants the absolute best in soul food, he visits Sylvia's Restaurant, an institution in the food genre and a pillar of the Harlem community for over 60 years, not to mention one of the finest Southern restaurants in the entirety of New York City. It's also considered one of the best soul food restaurants in the nation.
Samuelsson recalled to CNBC how he used to sit at the counter at Sylvia's and gobble up macaroni and cheese and collard greens, just two of the many comforting dishes at the restaurant. During another interview with The Guardian, he explained how important the restaurant was during his formative years as a young chef, saying, "I used to come up here to eat after service downtown because it's relaxed. It's rooted in African-American dining. Here they want to know how you're doing, how's your uncle, how's your mom." The vibe matches the food. While fried chicken, barbecue ribs, and fried catfish are deeply comforting; the service and conversation are welcoming, warm, and soothing. There is little doubt that Sylvia's has been a great source of inspiration to Samuelsson during his successful career.
The Queen of Soul Food
It's almost impossible to talk about the influence and history of Harlem without mentioning Sylvia's Restaurant. Like the iconic Apollo theater, the Harlem Renaissance, gospel churches, and emergence of jazz music in the neighborhood, Sylvia's is an ever-present symbol of the things that make Harlem legendary. Founder Sylvia Woods was born and raised in South Carolina and moved to Harlem as a young bride with her husband Herbert in 1944. She waitressed at Johnson's luncheonette until she was given the opportunity to buy the eatery, which she gladly did.
In 1962, Johnson's became Sylvia's and eventually grew from a 15-seat diner with six booths to a generationally-owned and world renowned soul food restaurant and catering company. After expanding, Sylvia's can now hold 400 people. Sylvia Woods quickly garnered the nickname "Queen of Soul Food" and released two cookbooks alongside gourmet food products. Diners find familiar favorites here like fried chicken and waffles, smothered pork chops, and meatloaf; but also dishes with deep Southern roots, which speak to Woods' upbringing. There are oxtails and chitterlings on the daily specials menu plus black eyed peas, candied yams, and cornbread to go on the side. It's made its mark by carrying on tradition and authenticity, something everyone from the everyday diner to a professionally trained chef like Marcus Samuelsson can appreciate.