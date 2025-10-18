The Best Soul Food Restaurants In The US
In a world full of fast food, there's nothing like a slow-cooked homestyle meal prepared from the heart. The term soul food is derived from African American culture and has its roots in the South. These foods are deeply comforting, flavorful, and work to warm the heart while simultaneously filling the belly. Though typically enjoyed at home, it might surprise you to know some restaurants are serving up soul food so good they could rival even your family's cooking.
In hopes of giving you a chance to enjoy the flavor of down-home cooking, this article highlights the best soul food restaurants in each state, no matter where life takes you. Whether you're looking for ribs, macaroni and cheese, or traditional collard greens, the following recommendations are sure to satisfy your hankerings for the comforting dishes and aromas you love.
Bear in mind that some states, including North Dakota, South Dakota, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Wyoming, were left off our list due to a lack of restaurants dishing up authentic soul food; and as always, availability, location, menu items, and contact information for each restaurant are subject to change. For even more information on how each soul food restaurant featured in this post was selected, be sure to stick to read more about our methodology at the end. Grab a plate and come hungry; these restaurants are sure to offer the best in soul food.
Alabama: Eagle's Restaurant
Just outside downtown Birmingham, Eagle's Restaurant has offered lip-smacking soul food to patrons for over 70 years. Known for hearty portions and incredible value, expect soul food favorites like oxtails, collard greens, and black-eyed peas on the menu. Chef Andrew Zimmern even called Eagle's Restaurant one of his most adored Birmingham eateries.
(205) 320-0099
2610 16th St, North Birmingham, AL 35204
Alaska: Triple A's Soul Food
Soul food in Alaska? Yup, and it's done right, too. Customers praise Triple A's Soul Food for its fall-off-the-bone tender turkey legs, creamy mac and cheese, collard greens, and fried catfish. Alaska may be a bit off the beaten path for some, but for soul food of this caliber, it's worth seeking out.
(907) 203-2326
321 W Parks Hwy, Wasilla, AK 99654, USA
Arizona: Mrs. White's Golden Rule Cafe
Featured on Gordon Ramsay's "Secret Service", Mrs. White's Golden Rule Cafe has been family owned since 1964, making it a community favorite. The Phoenix-based soul food restaurant hits all the right notes with fans looking for fresh cornbread and perfectly fried chicken.
(602) 262-9256
808 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85034
Arkansas: Bobbie D's Southern Cuisine
Located in the historic town of Little Rock, Bobbie D's Southern Cuisine offers top-tier soul food options, including strawberry cake and banana pudding. And though the food is delicious, it isn't the only thing that keeps people coming back; patrons insist that the staff is amazing and treats customers just like family.
(501) 565-1699
3201 W 65th St, Little Rock, AR 72209
California: Fixins Soul Kitchen
Founded by NBA player and Mayor of Sacramento, Kevin Johnson, Fixins Soul Kitchen is a celebration of authentic African American cuisine. Coming out hot and freshly seasoned, there's no shortage of praise for the soul food offered here, and there's plenty of music to keep you entertained, too.
Multiple locations
Colorado: Welton Street Cafe
Nestled in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver, Welton Street Cafe offers Southern dishes with Caribbean flavors. Locals state that the restaurant sports family-like vibes and a comforting aroma that makes it feel like you're back in grandma's kitchen. It has a little something for everyone, but the fried okra, chicken wings, and yams steal the show.
(303) 296-6602
2883 Welton St, Denver, CO 80205
Connecticut: Sandra's Next Generation
Ever had soul food so good it makes you want to cry? Folks on Reddit claim the food at Sandra's Next Generation in New Haven will leave you shedding tears over your plate. Lifelong Southerners agree: Sandra's offers authentic Southern cuisine, with sticky-sweet ribs, yams, sweet tea, and so much more.
(203) 787-4123
636 Congress Ave, New Haven, CT 06519
Delaware: Tomeka's HomeStyle Eatery
Devoted patrons rave about Tomeka's HomeStyle Eatery in Dover. The soul food is scrumptious here, with options like whiting fish and cabbage receiving stellar reviews according to customer opinion. The employees are kind and efficient, but don't bother calling –– Tomeka's requires you to order in person to dine in or take out at this popular soul food spot.
1466 E Lebanon Rd, Dover, DE 19901
Florida: Steph's Southern Soul Restaurant
A warm greeting and homey atmosphere aren't the only things Steph's Southern Soul Restaurant offers hungry customers in Dade City. Fans of the place insist this cafeteria-style restaurant dishes up soul food that's high-quality and fresh. Among customer favorites are the banana pudding, cakes, fried chicken, and rutabaga. There's not a lot of pretense at this restaurant, but the food is comforting and delicious.
(352) 437-5907
14519 5th St, Dade City, FL 33523
Georgia: Weaver D's Delicious Fine Foods
Weaver D's Delicious Fine Foods is dishing up fresh soul food out of its iconic green restaurant right outside of Athens, Georgia. Fans, including alternative rock band R.E.M., are smitten by its offerings, with favorites like red velvet cake, fried chicken, and hot mashed potatoes lining the menu.
R.E.M. even asked this soul food restaurant for the rights to its slogan, which ultimately became the band's 1992 album, "It's Automatic for the People."
(706) 353-7797
1016 E Broad St, Athens, GA 30601
Hawaii: Southern Love
Known for beautiful waters and breathtaking views, it might surprise you to know that Honolulu is also home to scrumptious soul food. Southern Love is tucked away on Queen Street, but customers say they'd walk miles for these eats. Chicken and waffles, biscuits, and Southern-style hospitality warm both hearts and bellies, making Southern Love a must-stop Hawaiian soul food restaurant.
(808) 762-0223
753 Queen St, Honolulu, HI 96813
Idaho: Timberlake's Cuisine
If you're ever in Boise, do yourself a favor and stop at Timberlake's Cuisine. Owner and Chef Brandon Timberlake is dedicated to gracing the local community with all sorts of finger-lickin' BBQ options, including smoked brisket and ribs. Locals are over the moon, claiming that the quality of the food and sheer dedication put into each meal is what soul food is all about.
facebook.com/timberlakescuisine
(208) 921-2541
7201 Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83704
Illinois: Neil St. Blues
If you're looking for premier soul food, Neil Street Blues in downtown Champaign is the spot. Photo-worthy smoked BBQ ribs and other delicious finds turn first-time guests into long-time customers. Sweet and patient staff, jambalaya, fried green tomatoes; what else could you ask for?
(217) 531-1150
301 N Neil St, Champaign, Illinois 61820
Indiana: His Place Eatery
His Place Eatery in Indianapolis has soul food enthusiasts raving over its tantalizing catfish, Bourbon creamed corn, and other comfort food favorites. Don't forget to try the chicken and waffles served with a side of strawberry butter to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Multiple locations
Iowa: Soul Ties
New as of 2025, Soul Ties is bringing delicious comfort to the Davenport area. Its menu, which features items like smothered catfish, fish po' boy, and fried chicken wings, is leaving fans smitten, as is the inviting atmosphere and awesome service. Other customer favorites include the shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and the pastas.
(563) 362-0828
118 E 4th St, Davenport, IA 52801
Kansas: Donnell's Kitchen & Lounge
Kansas City's Donnell's Kitchen & Lounge is a must-stop for hungry diners looking for soul food in the sunflower state. The restaurant opened in 2022, and in just a few short years, has built a solid reputation with a menu filled with soul food classics like fried pork chops, catfish, shrimp and grits, and jalapeno cornbread. With daily specials and a loaded happy hour drink menu, it's no surprise customers keep coming back.
(913) 291-0192
3405 Strong Ave, Kansas City, KS 6610
Kentucky: Shirley Mae's Cafe & Bar
The legacy of the late Shirley Mae Beard lives on as Louisville customers line up in droves to get a taste of what could only be described as authentic soul food cooking. With the hearty approval of U.S. representative Morgan McGarvey and even Bruno Mars, feel free to try anything on the menu –- just don't forget that hot water cornbread!
(502) 589-5295
802 S Clay St, Louisville, KY 40203
Louisiana: Heard Dat Kitchen
Have you heard? Heard Dat Kitchen is New Orleans' go-to for authentic soul food. The restaurant stands out as a top contender for scrumptiously unique menu items, including Bourbon Street Love, a dish featuring fried chicken atop mac and cheese, and the Superdome, which contains blackened fish, corn, mashed potatoes, and onion rings.
(504) 510-4248
2520 Felicity St, New Orleans, LA 70113
Maine: Griffin's Food For the Soul
Griffin's Food For the Soul in Maine is the perfect pick for soul food lovers looking to satiate a large appetite. Here, the ribs are slathered in unique BBQ sauces like Sticky Icky and Blueberry Bliss before being paired with delectable sides like potato salad, mac and cheese, and coleslaw that might even taste better than homemade.
(207) 602-6012
472 Elm St, Biddeford, ME 04005
Maryland: Granny's Restaurant
Butter pound cake, shrimp and grits, and brown sugar lemonade, anyone? Fans insist that Granny's Restaurant gives grandma vibes to the fullest and in the best possible way. Even though the food is delicious, Granny's Restaurant is takeout only at the time of this article's publication. Customers can order their meals curbside or through delivery apps, or eat their takeout in the restaurant's patio when available.
(410) 654-0101
9712 Groffs Mill Dr, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Massachusetts: Addie Lee's Soul Food
Addie Lee's Soul Food might be stationed in the northern state of Massachusetts, but even Southerners agree the food here is legit. Its beef ribs are a crowd-pleaser, but according to customers, everything, including the sweet potato pie and fried fish, is worth ordering. The food is perfectly presented, and the taste? Phenomenal.
facebook.com/addieleessoulfood
(508) 752-0569
596 Main St, Worcester, MA 01608
Michigan: SavannahBlue
Great food isn't hard to find in The D, but SavannahBlue takes Motor City dining to the next level. Sophisticated and expertly plated Southern dishes like shrimp and grits, braised oxtail, catfish fritters, and fried chicken served with roasted turkey set the restaurant apart, as does its impeccable service, according to devoted customers. It's like a fancier version of soul food fused with all the traditional flavors you love — what could be better?
(313) 926-0783
1431 Times Square, Detroit, MI 48226
Minnesota: Mama Sheila's House of Soul
Mama Sheila's House of Soul began as a simple catering service for a local church and eventually turned into a monumental soul food success in the heart of South Minneapolis. Mama Sheila's House of Soul features comfort food favorites, including fried chicken smothered in gravy, macaroni and cheese, and yes, even Kool-Aid, all against the backdrop of stunning interiors decked out with portraits of African American celebrities and fun memorabilia.
(612) 389-9772
3744 Bloomington Ave, Minneapolis, MN, 55407
Mississippi: Mama Hamil's Southern Soul Food
A Mississippi-based Southern soul food buffet? Yep, and it's all-you-can-eat. Mama Hamil's Southern Soul Food wows guests with amazing eats that leave customers salivating. Dine in for lunch or dinner and get treated to all the best — pulled pork, BBQ ribs, bread pudding, turnip greens, and much more, with the exact offerings depending on the day. Diners claim that the service is great, too.
(601) 856-4407
480 Magnolia St, Madison, MS 39110
Missouri: Big Daddy's BBQ and Soul Food
Founded by Lloyd and Fontella Henry, Big Daddy's BBQ has made a big impression on Columbia, Missouri. The restaurant (which has two locations) has gained its popularity primarily by word of mouth, and it makes sense — with delicious menu items that include homemade baked beans, rib tips, pulled pork, and fried okra, we don't blame patrons for being excited about spreading the word.
Multiple locations
Montana: Roost Fried Chicken
Roost Fried Chicken might seem like your average fried chicken joint, but a closer look at the menu reveals a different story. Offerings like fried deviled eggs, chicken and waffles, and collard greens give the Bozeman-based restaurant a leg up on other soul food joints. In fact, some customers claim its tasty menu — and the fried chicken in particular — is on par with their grandma's home cooking.
(406) 404-1475
1520 W Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Shug's Comfort Food
Despite Nebraska's brutally cold winters, you can at least count on Shug's Comfort Food to warm both the heart and belly. The restaurant offers fresh soul food like candied yams, fried gizzards, and catfish. Its yummy offerings are tantalizing, and customers claim the stellar staff is the cherry on top. Don't miss out on the red beans and rice, either.
facebook.com/shugscomfortfood
(531) 213-2218
105 W Mission Ave, Bellevue, NE 68005
Nevada: Gritz Cafe
Gritz Cafe of Las Vegas has a little something for everyone with options like omelets, sweet potato pie, and of course, its famous grits (or should we say "gritz"), making an appearance on the menu. Customers love the friendly environment and insist that this soul food restaurant is worth a visit. As one reviewer on Yelp puts it, "No wait, good ambiance, mouth-watering food, great customer service...10 years later, I keep coming back."
(702) 255-4748
1911 Stella Lake St #150, Las Vegas, NV 89106
New Jersey: Cornbread
Using locally sourced ingredients, New Jersey's Cornbread dishes up fast-casual yet soulful plates. Reviewers rave about the offerings, including turkey wings, BBQ ribs, po' boys, and of course, house-made cornbread. Not only does this soul food joint offer delicious food, but it also gives back to the community by collaborating with local organizations.
Multiple locations
New Mexico: Frank's Famous Chicken and Waffles
Frank's Famous Chicken and Waffles is Seth Rogen-approved, but he isn't the only one who's in love with the soul food joint. Based in New Mexico, hungry customers are infatuated with the establishment's chicken and waffles, along with a variety of other side dishes, including red beans and rice, fried okra, coleslaw, and candied yams. It's hard to go wrong here.
franksfamouschickenandwaffles.com
(505) 261-9458
400 Washington St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
New York: Sylvia's Restaurant
Located on Malcolm X Boulevard in Harlem, Sylvia's Restaurant is a New York favorite. The restaurant first opened decades ago in 1962, and its original owner, the late Sylvia Woods, has a legacy that lives on through the delicious comfort foods that stud the menu. Baked macaroni and cheese is a favorite, as are the ribs, the homemade cornbread, and potato salad.
(212) 996-0660
328 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10027
North Carolina: Nana Morrison's Soul Food
When the owners of Nana Morrison's Soul Food moved to North Carolina, they felt let down by the quality of soul food options in the area. Thankfully, that's no longer an issue. Nana Morrison's has become one of the most beloved soul food restaurants around, with multiple locations dotting the state. Customers rave about everything from the staff to the food, including menu items like fried pork chops, stuffing, and banana pudding.
Multiple locations
Ohio: Zanzibar Soul Fusion
Zanzibar Soul Fusion has the soulful options that the people of the Buckeye state crave, with two locations in Cleveland. Fans of the restaurant love the sophisticated, fancier version of traditional Southern comfort eats — including catfish fingers, honey glaze fried chicken, and barbecue salmon — and insist it still encompasses all the delicious flavor you'd expect.
Multiple locations
Oklahoma: Polk's House
Polk's House might not be the fanciest restaurant in Oklahoma City, but the food is still darn good. As a matter of fact, some out there insist the food tastes every bit as good as if it were cooked at home, complete with fried fish, chicken wings, and a cup of Kool-Aid.
(405) 887-0539
2319 N Lottie Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73111
Oregon: Screen Door
Though the restaurant is located in Oregon, the owners of Screen Door are originally from South Louisiana, and it shows. The restaurant's Southern-inspired menu items are made from fresh, high-quality ingredients, with options that include crispy buttermilk chicken and Memphis-style barbecue ribs. This Portland-based gem was established in 2006 and has built a strong fanbase with its two locations. Devotees rave about its charming Southern aesthetic and perfectly cooked food. It's a total win.
Multiple locations
Pennsylvania: South Restaurant and Jazz Club
Jazz lovers, you have got to get to this place. South Restaurant and Jazz Club is the best of both worlds, combining live music with deliciously soulful food. The menu features Creole jambalaya, smoked jerk turkey wings, gumbo, and more to please your taste buds, but when it comes to the clothing, bring your A-game –- South Restaurant and Jazz Club has a dress code, so be sure to dress to impress.
(215) 600-2049
600 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19130
South Carolina: Big Mike's Soul Food
Founded by Michael 'Big Mike' Chestnut himself, Big Mike's Soul Food is a family-owned restaurant stationed in Myrtle Beach. This popular eatery is one of the best places to go for soulful, home-style Southern cooking in the state, with multiple guests specifically highlighting its amazing fried pork chops, turkey legs, and peach cobbler.
(843) 712-2048
504 16th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Tennessee: The Four Way
Four Way Restaurant can be found nestled in the musical city of Memphis, and sports a beautiful mural painted by a local artist. It has drawn audiences from all over, including Martin Luther King Jr., Drake, and Elvis Presley, who famously loved his comfort foods. On the menu, you'll find tempting options that include country-fried steak, neck bones, and more. Don't forget to wash it down with a glass of Southern sweet tea.
(901) 507-1519
998 Mississippi Blvd, Memphis, TN 38126
Texas: Sweet Georgia Brown
With a fascinating story that includes hitchhiking, football, and a love for all things food, Walt Williams is the owner of one of the most popular and outrageously delicious soul food spots in Dallas. Reviewers seem unable to contain their excitement; almost every review features declarations of undying love for the restaurant's soul food classics, such as turkey wings, sweet potatoes, and collard greens. As one satisfied customer on Yelp states, "If I ate here every day, I'd be 500 [pounds] — the 'home cooking' is completely legit."
sweet-georgia-brown.foodjoyy.com
(214) 375-2020
2840 E Ledbetter Dr, Dallas, TX 75216
Utah: Sauce Boss Southern Kitchen
Owner and executive chef of Sauce Boss Southern Kitchen, Julius Thompson, uses the challenges he's faced in life as motivation for what has now become one of the most soulful restaurants in Utah. With options like shrimp and grits, fried green tomatoes coated in cornmeal, and blackened chicken wings, customers claim the food is well worth the sometimes longer-than-average wait times.
(385) 434-2433
877 E 12300 S #203, Draper, UT 84020
Vermont: Harmony's Kitchen
The food from Harmony's Kitchen isn't just good; it's literally been described as the best in the state by adoring locals. Harmony's Kitchen is owned and operated by Harmony Edosomwan and is a catering and pop-up restaurant service that features a menu inspired by delicious eats infused with the flavors of Southern, Nigerian, and Puerto Rican cultures. Don't get it twisted — there's more to the menu than just chicken. Patrons insist that everything offered is amazing.
(802) 499-2737
O'Brien Center, 32 Malletts Bay Ave, Winooski, VT 05404
Virginia: Mama J's
With its warm, home-like ambiance and soulful flavor, Mama J's Kitchen in Richmond is a goldmine for the comforting soul food your body craves. The menu has a little something for everyone. In addition to the typical soul food menu items like cabbage, bread pudding, peach cobbler, and turkey wings, you can just as easily order a soup or salad with a side of fries.
(804) 225-7449
415 N 1st St, Richmond, VA 23219
Washington: Southern Kitchen
Southern Kitchen in Tacoma is no stranger to praise. Guy Fieri digs its cornbread and fried chicken, while Kevin Hart has been known to make an appearance at the popular soul food eatery as well. Hush puppies, fried okra, catfish, and candied yams all line the menu, as do vegetarian eats for those looking to avoid meat, such as the fried green tomato sandwich and the veggie platter.
(253) 627-4282
1716 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405
West Virginia: Sumthin' Good Soul Food
Open since 2017, Sumthin' Good in West Virginia is a community favorite whose exterior sports bright blue slats accentuated by other fun and funky colors. The soul food restaurant offers fans a mean menu featuring all the fixins' sure to hit the spot. Think pork butt, loaded chicken and waffles, baked beans, slaw, and potato salad, finished with a slice of sweet potato pie, making it a must-visit for those in South Charleston.
(304) 768-0968
4837 MacCorkle Ave SW, South Charleston, WV 25309
Wisconsin: The Cozzy Corner
Perk up, Packer nation, this one's for you. The Cozzy Corner is found in the city of Appleton, about 30 miles outside of Green Bay. The restaurant debuted as one of the first Black-owned businesses in Appleton, and its menu features scrumptious offerings that include baby back ribs, red beans and rice, and wings that some claim to be the best in the area. According to customers, The Cozzy Corner is worth your dime and then some.
(920) 364-9563
111 N Walnut St, Appleton, WI 54911
Methodology
The best soul food restaurants in the U.S. were chosen based on popular opinion and positive online reviews. Though we understand that BBQ, Cajun, and Southern foods often overlap with soul food, they aren't always the same.
For that reason, we did our best to include only restaurants that would generally be regarded as true soul food by the general public, which is why some states (including North Dakota, South Dakota, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Wyoming) were not represented in the post. All details, including menu items and contact information, are accurate at the time of writing but are always subject to change.