The Best Soul Food Restaurants In The US

In a world full of fast food, there's nothing like a slow-cooked homestyle meal prepared from the heart. The term soul food is derived from African American culture and has its roots in the South. These foods are deeply comforting, flavorful, and work to warm the heart while simultaneously filling the belly. Though typically enjoyed at home, it might surprise you to know some restaurants are serving up soul food so good they could rival even your family's cooking.

In hopes of giving you a chance to enjoy the flavor of down-home cooking, this article highlights the best soul food restaurants in each state, no matter where life takes you. Whether you're looking for ribs, macaroni and cheese, or traditional collard greens, the following recommendations are sure to satisfy your hankerings for the comforting dishes and aromas you love.

Bear in mind that some states, including North Dakota, South Dakota, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Wyoming, were left off our list due to a lack of restaurants dishing up authentic soul food; and as always, availability, location, menu items, and contact information for each restaurant are subject to change. For even more information on how each soul food restaurant featured in this post was selected, be sure to stick to read more about our methodology at the end. Grab a plate and come hungry; these restaurants are sure to offer the best in soul food.