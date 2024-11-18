The Gordon Ramsay Restaurant That Completely Failed In The US

Gordon Ramsay may be one of the most famous chefs of our time. Not only has his world-renowned culinary skills earned him an impressive seven Michelin stars, they've also carried him forward to become something of a reality TV giant. People follow everything he does, fascinated with his cooking tips, his opinions, and even his last meal choices. His success is so notable that he operates a total of 88 restaurants worldwide, with 32 in the United States. But despite the British chef's impressive resumé, not all of his business ventures have panned out the way he hoped. Back in 2014, his Los Angeles restaurant, Fat Cow, closed after being open for less than two years.

Considered one of the most dire celebrity chef restaurant flops in the US, Fat Cow met a tragic end no one predicted. The restaurant had a good idea behind it. It was less upscale and more accessible than many of Ramsay's restaurants. Serving wood-fired pizzas, mac and cheese, and soft-serve ice cream, it was marketed as a casual joint for gathering with friends. The décor was rustic farm chic, with communal tables and repurposed wood. This certainly sounds like a cozy place with a good menu. What, then, went wrong?