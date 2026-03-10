The Type Of 'Beat Bobby Flay' Challenge That Makes The Chef Feel Like 'A Fish Out Of Water'

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay seemingly has every aspect of the kitchen down. From running restaurants, mastering home cooking, and bringing the smackdown on his own cooking challenge show, "Beat Bobby Flay," it seems like he has experience with everything food-related. But the truth is, he has a weak spot, and that would be his baking skills.

People reported that on February 26, when he was holding a short question-and-answer series via his Instagram stories (which disappear after 24 hours), a fan asked, "When baking, do you welcome it or go, 'Oh no ... not again?!'" That's when he responded, "Not my fave. I'm a fish out of water, but I enjoy the challenge." So he might be comfortable trying to run circles around a "Beat Bobby Flay" competitor, but if you hand him a cookie challenge, you might actually knock him off balance. Keep that detail in mind, just in case you ever decide to step up and try to get cast on "Beat Bobby Flay."